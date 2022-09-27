ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Savage Claims He Will Never Perform for Rolling Loud Ever Again

21 Savage took to social media to announce that he will never perform for a Rolling Loud festival ever again after his supposed stint at Rolling Loud New York 2022. The artist simply tweeted “Rolling loud will never get a show out of me ever again” without more information or context and reportedly sent out the statement 30 minutes into what was meant to be his two-hour set at the festival. Neither 21 nor Rolling Loud’s camps have responded or clarified the situation, but fans online claim that the rapper was unable to hit the stage due to his late arrival and that the likes of Ski Mask the Slump God and Big Sean were also not able to perform.
7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alex G, Beth Orton, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Alex G, Beth Orton, Makaya McCraven, Marisa Anderson, Sofie Royer, Lucki, and the Wonder Years. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Beyoncé is going on tour; find out when

Beyoncé may have had the album of the summer with Renaissance, and the only way to amplify it more is to take it on the road. That’s what the artist plans to do, and according to the New York Post‘s Page Six column, she’s booking stadiums around the world for the summer of 2023. According to the source, an announcement could be made in the coming weeks.
Brent Faiyaz Drops Music Video for ‘Wasteland’ Cut “All Mine”

Brent Faiyaz is attempting to salvage his relationship in the new music for “All Mine.” The single, which comes off of his sophomore album Wasteland, hears Faiyaz lament that his girlfriend has moved on with another man. Filmed entirely in black and white, the visual cuts between shots...
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47

Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Ciara x Summer Walker Are Moving On to “Better Thangs”

Ciara and Summer Walker have joined forces for the feel-good single “Better Thangs.” The song arrives just as summer comes to a close, hearing the duo reflect on moving onwards and upwards. “Lately, I been livin’ my life / I don’t pay the hate no mind,” Ciara sings....
Bruce Springsteen teases release of new music tomorrow

Bruce Springsteen is set to release new music tomorrow (September 29), according to a new teaser posted to social media. The Boss took to Twitter today (September 28) to share a video of a radio tuning to different stations. At each stop, a recording of a Springsteen cover of an old soul classic plays, before the radio is tuned once again.
Noah Readies '80s-Inspired Red Hot Chili Peppers Collection

After dropping a tour tee taking inspiration from the Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ performance in New York for its Unlimited Love world tour, Noah now unveils its full RHCP collection celebrating the four-man rock band. Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of the best-selling bands of all time with the record for most number-one singles ever, producing legendary tracks such as “Californication,” “Can’t Stop,” and “Otherside.”
dexter announces next live performance; A London headline show at The Moth Club on

THE MOTH CLUB – NOVEMBER 11TH. THE NEWS LANDS IN THE WAKE OF HER LATEST SINGLE “VEXED”. London’s hottest new talent, dexter has announced her highly anticipated next live performance; A London headline show at The Moth Club on November 11th 2022. Tickets are on sale now via: https://sjm.lnk.to/DEXTER.
Foo Fighters Announce More Artists for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in L.A.

In June, Foo Fighters announced that they’d be performing tribute shows in London and Los Angeles to honor Taylor Hawkins. After sharing the first wave of artists performing at the September 27 show at Inglewood’s Kia Forum—which includes Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Joshua Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, Joan Jett, Brian May of Queen, Gene Simons of Kiss, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mark Ronson, Alanis Morissette, and more—the band has now shared the full lineup for the event.
The Flaming Lips to Reissue Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots for 20th Anniversary

The Flaming Lips are reissuing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots for its 20th anniversary year. A 6xCD box set arrive November 25, with a 5xLP package to follow on April 14 next year, all via Warner. The CD set has more than 50 unreleased tracks, and the vinyl set has more than 30, plus several that have never been on wax before. Among them are B-sides, demos, remixes, radio sessions, two live albums, and other rarities, such as covers of Pink Floyd’s “Lucifer Sam” and “Breathe,” Radiohead’s “Knives Out,” and Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”
Metal Hellsinger soundtrack: All songs in the game

This Doom-esque rhythm-based first-person shooter developed by The Outsiders and published by Funcom is out on Steam and has been savored by metal enthusiasts all over the world. Metal Hellsinger boasts a star cast of high-profile names in the metal music scene that have come together to create an original soundtrack for the game, which is only fitting for a rhythm game.
