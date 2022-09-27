Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
21 Savage Claims He Will Never Perform for Rolling Loud Ever Again
21 Savage took to social media to announce that he will never perform for a Rolling Loud festival ever again after his supposed stint at Rolling Loud New York 2022. The artist simply tweeted “Rolling loud will never get a show out of me ever again” without more information or context and reportedly sent out the statement 30 minutes into what was meant to be his two-hour set at the festival. Neither 21 nor Rolling Loud’s camps have responded or clarified the situation, but fans online claim that the rapper was unable to hit the stage due to his late arrival and that the likes of Ski Mask the Slump God and Big Sean were also not able to perform.
7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alex G, Beth Orton, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Alex G, Beth Orton, Makaya McCraven, Marisa Anderson, Sofie Royer, Lucki, and the Wonder Years. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Watch: Metallica and Mariah Carey Bring Out Special Guests Mickey Guyton and Jadakiss at Global Citizen Fest
The annual Global Citizen Festival took place in New York over the weekend with both Metallica and Mariah Carey headlining. Both artists upped the ante by bringing out special guests to round out their sets. For their performance, Metallica tapped Mickey Guyton to put her spin on their classic “Nothing...
Godsmack drop first new music in four years with new song Surrender
Godsmack offer first taste of their forthcoming album with new track Surrender
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’ on Billboard Chart at No. 1, ‘My Hero’ At No. 3
Nearly two weeks after the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert was held, two classic Foo Fighters songs — "Everlong" and "My Hero — have climbed their way into a total of four different Billboard charts, with "Everlong" claiming the No. 1 spot on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart.
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
Beyoncé is going on tour; find out when
Beyoncé may have had the album of the summer with Renaissance, and the only way to amplify it more is to take it on the road. That’s what the artist plans to do, and according to the New York Post‘s Page Six column, she’s booking stadiums around the world for the summer of 2023. According to the source, an announcement could be made in the coming weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Brent Faiyaz Drops Music Video for ‘Wasteland’ Cut “All Mine”
Brent Faiyaz is attempting to salvage his relationship in the new music for “All Mine.” The single, which comes off of his sophomore album Wasteland, hears Faiyaz lament that his girlfriend has moved on with another man. Filmed entirely in black and white, the visual cuts between shots...
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
hypebeast.com
Ciara x Summer Walker Are Moving On to “Better Thangs”
Ciara and Summer Walker have joined forces for the feel-good single “Better Thangs.” The song arrives just as summer comes to a close, hearing the duo reflect on moving onwards and upwards. “Lately, I been livin’ my life / I don’t pay the hate no mind,” Ciara sings....
Polyphia team with Steve Vai in new video for Ego Death
US instrumental prog quartet Polyphia will release Remember That You Will Die in October
NME
Bruce Springsteen teases release of new music tomorrow
Bruce Springsteen is set to release new music tomorrow (September 29), according to a new teaser posted to social media. The Boss took to Twitter today (September 28) to share a video of a radio tuning to different stations. At each stop, a recording of a Springsteen cover of an old soul classic plays, before the radio is tuned once again.
hypebeast.com
Noah Readies '80s-Inspired Red Hot Chili Peppers Collection
After dropping a tour tee taking inspiration from the Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ performance in New York for its Unlimited Love world tour, Noah now unveils its full RHCP collection celebrating the four-man rock band. Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of the best-selling bands of all time with the record for most number-one singles ever, producing legendary tracks such as “Californication,” “Can’t Stop,” and “Otherside.”
withguitars.com
dexter announces next live performance; A London headline show at The Moth Club on
THE MOTH CLUB – NOVEMBER 11TH. THE NEWS LANDS IN THE WAKE OF HER LATEST SINGLE “VEXED”. London’s hottest new talent, dexter has announced her highly anticipated next live performance; A London headline show at The Moth Club on November 11th 2022. Tickets are on sale now via: https://sjm.lnk.to/DEXTER.
Foo Fighters Announce More Artists for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in L.A.
In June, Foo Fighters announced that they’d be performing tribute shows in London and Los Angeles to honor Taylor Hawkins. After sharing the first wave of artists performing at the September 27 show at Inglewood’s Kia Forum—which includes Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Joshua Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, Joan Jett, Brian May of Queen, Gene Simons of Kiss, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mark Ronson, Alanis Morissette, and more—the band has now shared the full lineup for the event.
The Flaming Lips to Reissue Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots for 20th Anniversary
The Flaming Lips are reissuing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots for its 20th anniversary year. A 6xCD box set arrive November 25, with a 5xLP package to follow on April 14 next year, all via Warner. The CD set has more than 50 unreleased tracks, and the vinyl set has more than 30, plus several that have never been on wax before. Among them are B-sides, demos, remixes, radio sessions, two live albums, and other rarities, such as covers of Pink Floyd’s “Lucifer Sam” and “Breathe,” Radiohead’s “Knives Out,” and Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”
Showbiz411
Bruce Springsteen Classic R&B Songs Covers Album Said to Be Coming in November, Announcement Tomorrow (Exclusive)
The Springsteen Universe is alive and buzzing this morning. The experts in this area tell me the new Bruce Springsteen album is a collection of cover of R&B classics and some lesser known songs. One of them, Dobie Gray’s “Soul Days.”. The title of album, experts say, is...
KTLO
Watch video for rare Joe Strummer solo tune “Fantastic,” featuring Eddie Vedder cameo
A music video for “Fantastic,” a previously unheard solo Joe Strummer song featured on Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years box set, has debuted on the late Clash frontman’s official YouTube channel. The clip features a montage of photos and candid archival footage of Strummer, and includes...
dotesports.com
Metal Hellsinger soundtrack: All songs in the game
This Doom-esque rhythm-based first-person shooter developed by The Outsiders and published by Funcom is out on Steam and has been savored by metal enthusiasts all over the world. Metal Hellsinger boasts a star cast of high-profile names in the metal music scene that have come together to create an original soundtrack for the game, which is only fitting for a rhythm game.
Comments / 0