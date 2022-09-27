21 Savage took to social media to announce that he will never perform for a Rolling Loud festival ever again after his supposed stint at Rolling Loud New York 2022. The artist simply tweeted “Rolling loud will never get a show out of me ever again” without more information or context and reportedly sent out the statement 30 minutes into what was meant to be his two-hour set at the festival. Neither 21 nor Rolling Loud’s camps have responded or clarified the situation, but fans online claim that the rapper was unable to hit the stage due to his late arrival and that the likes of Ski Mask the Slump God and Big Sean were also not able to perform.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO