Stocks Edge Lower, Week Ahead, Pound In Crisis, Amazon And Hurricane Ian - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Monday, September 26:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Lower Amid Currency Market Chaos. U.S. equity futures edged modestly lower Monday, while the dollar extended its relentless march higher, as investors retreated from risky global markets amid widespread disruption in currencies and increasing concerns of a near-term recession.
Albany Herald
Stocks Resume Slide, Amazon, Porsche, Nike And Hurricane Ian - Five Things To Know
Stock futures slide as dollar resumes market grip; Amazon unveils wage hikes ahead of holiday season; Porsche shares leap on Frankfurt IPO debut; Nike earnings in focus as inventory, dollar pressure margins and Hurricane Ian slows, leaves billions in devastation in wake. Here are five things you must know for...
Albany Herald
5 things to know for Sept. 29: Hurricane Ian, Russia, Covid, Kamala Harris, Food labels
Amid widespread flooding and power outages, people are leaving Florida in droves as Ian pummels the state. But some brave individuals are intentionally traveling into the ferocious storm to gather data for research and forecasting. Watch these professional hurricane hunters -- famous for enduring the world's most dangerous weather -- fly a plane directly in the turbulent eye of the storm.
Stocks Resume Slump, Apple, Biogen, Elon Musk And Hurricane Ian - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, September 28:. 1. -- Stock Futures Resume Slump On Rate Hike, Recession Concerns. U.S. equity futures slumped lower again Wednesday, extending their recent slide into a seventh consecutive session decline and the longest in more than two years, as investors continue to dump risk assets around the world amid concerns over rising interest rates and near-term recession.
Stocks Edge Higher, Fed In Focus, Beyond Meat, Gas Prices, Stitch Fix - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, September 21:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Fed In Sharp Focus. U.S. equity futures were little-changed in pre-market trading Wednesday as investors dug in for what could be a crucial Fed rate decision while edging towards safe-haven assets following a Russian effort to mobilize troops for its war on Ukraine.
CNBC
Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022: Cramer says buy this drugmaker, even after hitting all-time high
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they do not see the Federal Reserve following the Bank of England's lead in intervening in the hot bond market. They also share a pharmaceutical name they like more than the rest, and explain why it is a buy right now.
US stocks fall as the dollar continues to slam global currencies and sends the British pound to a record low
US stocks opened lower Monday as investors weighed recession odds. Turmoil in the UK spurred by a weakening British pound added to Wall Street's concerns. The pound hit an all-time low against the dollar Monday before recovering later. US stocks opened lower on Monday, as investors weighed mounting recession worries...
US Stocks Look Set To Snap Out Of 5-Session Losing Streak Today As Fed Official Tempers Hawkish Tone — Twitter, Tesla In Spotlight
U.S. stocks look set to snap a five-session losing streak, as indicated by trading in the major index futures. Bargain hunting could generate some buying interest even as traders remain concerned about growth and interest rates. On Monday, the major U.S. averages opened slightly lower but turned modestly higher in...
Amazon, bluebird bio And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Hologic, Inc. HOLX authorized a stock buyback program of up to $1 billion. Hologic shares gained 0.4% to close at $62.98 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE...
msn.com
Tesla, Nike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $8.57 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares fell 0.2% to $86.24 in after-hours trading. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. Vail Resorts shares rose 4% to $218.75 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $12.27 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. NIKE shares slipped 1.2% to $97.56 in pre-market trading.
CNBC
S&P 500 ends Tuesday down after notching a fresh bear market low, Dow slips more than 100 points
The S&P 500 fell deeper into a bear market on Tuesday after setting a new 2022 low, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield continued to climb to levels not seen in at least a decade. The broader market index fell as low as 3,623.29 during the session which broke below...
kitco.com
Metals traders: Watch for FOREX markets extra closely
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - The global foreign exchange market is in turmoil right during what can be the historically...
Dow futures slump 260 points and the 10-year Treasury yield breaks above 4% as interest rate fears niggle at investors
US stock futures slumped Wednesday as investors braced for further interest-rate hikes. The 10-year Treasury yield broke past 4% for the first time in 12 years for the same reason. Investors are worried stubborn inflation will mean rates stay higher for longer. US stock futures dropped Wednesday and 10-year Treasury...
Albany Herald
Nike Stock: Where to Buy on the Earnings Report
Nike (NKE) - Get Nike Inc. Report reports after the close on Thursday, and the results come at a difficult time. The S&P 500 recently made new 52-week lows and volatility continues to roil investors.
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Things to Focus on Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down nearly 20% so far this year.
msn.com
U.S. stocks close lower, as S&P 500 carves out new 2022 low and Dow ends in bear market
U.S. stocks closed lower Monday amid elevated market volatility, extending last week's losses as the S&P 500 sank to a new 2022 low. The S&P 500 dropped 1% to end around 3,655.52, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.6%, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 ended below its previous closing low this year of 3666.77 on June 16. Wall Street's fear gauge has climbed amid fears over the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates to fight inflation, with investors worried its hawkish stance will lead to a U.S. recession. The CBOE Volatility Index climbed to more than 31 Monday, above its 50-day moving average of 23.86, FactSet data show, at last check. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged 18.3 basis points Monday to 3.878%, the highest rate since April 2010 based on 3 p.m. Eastern time levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow ended in bear market territory, finishing around 29,260.81 Monday.
Albany Herald
'The worst is yet to come': Russians rush to the borders amid draft fears
With one bag in each hand and another on his back, Denis makes his way up a hill on foot, having just crossed the border from Russia into Georgia. "I'm just tired. That's the only thing I feel," the 27-year-old says as he tries to catch his breath.
International Business Times
Asian Stocks Pick Up After BoE Steps In, But Pound Rally Wanes
Asian stocks rallied Thursday as UK and US government yields fell after the Bank of England jumped into bond markets to prevent a fresh financial catastrophe. However, the pound -- which earlier this week hit a record low against the dollar -- struggled to hold its advance against the greenback, with commentators warning it could face further pain.
US stocks trade mixed as investors assess Bank of England bond-market move and eye weaker Apple demand
US stocks were mixed Wednesday, with the S&P 500 on course for its first win after six losses. Apple shares fell following a report it's shelving plans to hike iPhone 14 production. The Bank of England said it will buy bonds, an effort to stem panic over the government's tax...
Reverse Currency War: Why central banks are trying to play catch-up with a record dollar and a hawkish Fed
Central banks around the world are racing to keep up with the rapidly appreciating dollar and hawkish US policymakers bent on reining in inflation.
