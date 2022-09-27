ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Albany Herald

Stocks Resume Slide, Amazon, Porsche, Nike And Hurricane Ian - Five Things To Know

Stock futures slide as dollar resumes market grip; Amazon unveils wage hikes ahead of holiday season; Porsche shares leap on Frankfurt IPO debut; Nike earnings in focus as inventory, dollar pressure margins and Hurricane Ian slows, leaves billions in devastation in wake. Here are five things you must know for...
Albany Herald

5 things to know for Sept. 29: Hurricane Ian, Russia, Covid, Kamala Harris, Food labels

Amid widespread flooding and power outages, people are leaving Florida in droves as Ian pummels the state. But some brave individuals are intentionally traveling into the ferocious storm to gather data for research and forecasting. Watch these professional hurricane hunters -- famous for enduring the world's most dangerous weather -- fly a plane directly in the turbulent eye of the storm.
TheStreet

Stocks Resume Slump, Apple, Biogen, Elon Musk And Hurricane Ian - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, September 28:. 1. -- Stock Futures Resume Slump On Rate Hike, Recession Concerns. U.S. equity futures slumped lower again Wednesday, extending their recent slide into a seventh consecutive session decline and the longest in more than two years, as investors continue to dump risk assets around the world amid concerns over rising interest rates and near-term recession.
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Fed In Focus, Beyond Meat, Gas Prices, Stitch Fix - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, September 21:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Fed In Sharp Focus. U.S. equity futures were little-changed in pre-market trading Wednesday as investors dug in for what could be a crucial Fed rate decision while edging towards safe-haven assets following a Russian effort to mobilize troops for its war on Ukraine.
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Benzinga

Amazon, bluebird bio And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Hologic, Inc. HOLX authorized a stock buyback program of up to $1 billion. Hologic shares gained 0.4% to close at $62.98 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE...
msn.com

Tesla, Nike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $8.57 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares fell 0.2% to $86.24 in after-hours trading. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. Vail Resorts shares rose 4% to $218.75 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $12.27 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. NIKE shares slipped 1.2% to $97.56 in pre-market trading.
kitco.com

Metals traders: Watch for FOREX markets extra closely

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - The global foreign exchange market is in turmoil right during what can be the historically...
Albany Herald

Nike Stock: Where to Buy on the Earnings Report

Nike (NKE) - Get Nike Inc. Report reports after the close on Thursday, and the results come at a difficult time. The S&P 500 recently made new 52-week lows and volatility continues to roil investors.
msn.com

U.S. stocks close lower, as S&P 500 carves out new 2022 low and Dow ends in bear market

U.S. stocks closed lower Monday amid elevated market volatility, extending last week's losses as the S&P 500 sank to a new 2022 low. The S&P 500 dropped 1% to end around 3,655.52, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.6%, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 ended below its previous closing low this year of 3666.77 on June 16. Wall Street's fear gauge has climbed amid fears over the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates to fight inflation, with investors worried its hawkish stance will lead to a U.S. recession. The CBOE Volatility Index climbed to more than 31 Monday, above its 50-day moving average of 23.86, FactSet data show, at last check. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged 18.3 basis points Monday to 3.878%, the highest rate since April 2010 based on 3 p.m. Eastern time levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow ended in bear market territory, finishing around 29,260.81 Monday.
International Business Times

Asian Stocks Pick Up After BoE Steps In, But Pound Rally Wanes

Asian stocks rallied Thursday as UK and US government yields fell after the Bank of England jumped into bond markets to prevent a fresh financial catastrophe. However, the pound -- which earlier this week hit a record low against the dollar -- struggled to hold its advance against the greenback, with commentators warning it could face further pain.
