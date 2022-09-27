ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seize 11 guns, drugs from home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly a dozen guns were seized Tuesday by Michigan State Police. According to authorities, the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant Tuesday that result in 11 guns and narcotics being seized. Police said three guns were stolen. Further details were not revealed...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seek suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking a white pickup truck in connection with an attempted catalytic converter theft Saturday in Brooklyn. According to authorities, a white four-door pickup truck with a white tonneau cover and no visible license plate pulled up to Irish Hills Collision at about 3 a.m. Police said a suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to remove a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle, but stopped when they were startled by a neighbor who heard the incident.
BROOKLYN, MI
WILX-TV

Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A bearded dragon was found by troopers during a northern Michigan traffic stop. According to authorities, troopers from the Michigan State Police Seventh District found the pogona hiding under the vehicle’s passenger seat. Bearded dragons are native to Australia, which is on the literal opposite...
GAYLORD, MI
WWMTCw

Muskegon Heights man arraigned, charged in shooting near GVSU

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old man of Muskegon was arraigned Wednesday for the shooting of four people, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. DeJarion Blackshire was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder and a felony firearm, deputies said. The shooting happened at an off-campus...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police believe missing Southfield girl who left home after disagreement might be in Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police believe a missing 14-year-old girl who left her Southfield home after a disagreement with her guardian might be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox was last seen Sunday (Sept. 25) at her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads in Southfield. She got into a disagreement with her guardian and voluntarily left the home, according to authorities.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Men robbed, assaulted after leaving Eastern Market bar

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed men as they left a bar in Eastern Market early Saturday. The two victims, who are 29 and 25, were leaving a bar in the 1400 block of Fisher near Russell around 2 a.m. when armed men approached them and stole their cell phones, wallets, and money.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Police identify Flint woman killed in crash on I-75

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the Flint woman who died after her car rolled over on I-75 and she was thrown out over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says 24-year-old Katarena Nichole Wheat died on the scene. Her 22-year-old passenger from Mt. Morris Township remained in stable condition at an area hospital Tuesday.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Reward offered to help identify suspect accused of throwing concrete at police

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for help identifying a suspect accused of throwing a piece of concrete at Michigan State Police troopers. The incident happened about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 during a large gathering in the Sunoco Gas Station parking lot, located in the 4000 block of N. Dort Highway on Flint’s northeast side.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man run over by car in Detroit parking lot amid altercation

DETROIT – A man is in critical condition Monday after being run over by a car during an altercation, Detroit police report. Authorities say that at about 10:35 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, two men got into a verbal argument that escalated in a parking lot. Two men driving...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-475

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are warning drivers to “drive sober or get pulled over” after Flint troopers arrested a wrong-way driver. The driver was traveling southbound on northbound I-475 on Sept. 24 just after midnight. State Police said the 44-year-old man from Haslett was arrested for impaired driving.
FLINT, MI

