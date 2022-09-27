Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seize 11 guns, drugs from home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly a dozen guns were seized Tuesday by Michigan State Police. According to authorities, the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant Tuesday that result in 11 guns and narcotics being seized. Police said three guns were stolen. Further details were not revealed...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking a white pickup truck in connection with an attempted catalytic converter theft Saturday in Brooklyn. According to authorities, a white four-door pickup truck with a white tonneau cover and no visible license plate pulled up to Irish Hills Collision at about 3 a.m. Police said a suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to remove a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle, but stopped when they were startled by a neighbor who heard the incident.
WILX-TV
Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A bearded dragon was found by troopers during a northern Michigan traffic stop. According to authorities, troopers from the Michigan State Police Seventh District found the pogona hiding under the vehicle’s passenger seat. Bearded dragons are native to Australia, which is on the literal opposite...
Texas truck driver bound for Detroit with 406 pounds of drugs gets lengthy prison sentence
DETROIT – A Texas man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was arrested in Michigan with a truck full of illegal drugs. Roque Carranza-Alvarado, 28, formerly of Dallas, was sentenced in federal court in Port Huron by the Hon. Robert H. Cleland, Untied States District Judge, on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 gunmen steal truck from men trying to find wallet taken by kids during basketball game in Detroit
DETROIT – Two men stole a pickup truck at gunpoint from a man who was trying to find a wallet that had been taken by children during a basketball game in Detroit, police said. Kyrell Allen and Anthony Hopkins are accused of carjacking in a criminal complaint filed Thursday...
Quadruple drive-by shooting on Detroit street corner caught on camera, police looking for driver of car
The search is on for the driver of a car that was caught on camera in a quadruple shooting on Warren Avenue on Detroit’s east side earlier this month.
WWMTCw
Muskegon Heights man arraigned, charged in shooting near GVSU
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old man of Muskegon was arraigned Wednesday for the shooting of four people, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. DeJarion Blackshire was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder and a felony firearm, deputies said. The shooting happened at an off-campus...
Michigan State Police trooper shot during undercover drug operation in Detroit, gunman at large
One trooper is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during an undercover operation on Detroit’s west side early Tuesday morning, Michigan State Police confirmed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police believe missing Southfield girl who left home after disagreement might be in Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police believe a missing 14-year-old girl who left her Southfield home after a disagreement with her guardian might be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox was last seen Sunday (Sept. 25) at her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads in Southfield. She got into a disagreement with her guardian and voluntarily left the home, according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com
Men robbed, assaulted after leaving Eastern Market bar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed men as they left a bar in Eastern Market early Saturday. The two victims, who are 29 and 25, were leaving a bar in the 1400 block of Fisher near Russell around 2 a.m. when armed men approached them and stole their cell phones, wallets, and money.
abc12.com
Police identify Flint woman killed in crash on I-75
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the Flint woman who died after her car rolled over on I-75 and she was thrown out over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says 24-year-old Katarena Nichole Wheat died on the scene. Her 22-year-old passenger from Mt. Morris Township remained in stable condition at an area hospital Tuesday.
WNEM
Reward offered to help identify suspect accused of throwing concrete at police
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for help identifying a suspect accused of throwing a piece of concrete at Michigan State Police troopers. The incident happened about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 during a large gathering in the Sunoco Gas Station parking lot, located in the 4000 block of N. Dort Highway on Flint’s northeast side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan news anchor was bludgeoned to death with hammer, police say
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of a Detroit radio news anchor during an attack that also left two children and their mother injured. Arthur Williamson was arraigned Monday in district court in New Baltimore and ordered jailed on murder, assault...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 2 more men arrested in connection with theft of dozens of guns in Westland, Dearborn Heights -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 5th, 6th men arrested after posing on Instagram with guns stolen from Westland, Dearborn Heights. The fifth and sixth men linked to the thefts of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Foul play suspected in 2011 disappearance of Mount Morris mother
MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. – A Michigan woman disappeared 11 years ago and police believe foul play is involved. Sylvia June Galvan was last seen in October of 2011 in Mount Morris. Galvan was 30 years old at the time and left behind four daughters. According to her family, Galvan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5th, 6th men arrested after posing on Instagram with guns stolen from Westland, Dearborn Heights
WESTLAND, Mich. – The fifth and sixth men linked to the thefts of at least 76 guns in Westland and Dearborn Heights were arrested after posting pictures with some of the weapons publicly on social media, police said. Tivon Jaquess Jr. and Keijuan Watkins are the latest to be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man wanted in West Virginia caught at Detroit Greyhound bus station with gun, meth, fentanyl
DETROIT – A man wanted for a drug charge out of West Virginia was caught at a Greyhound bus station in Detroit while in possession of bags containing a gun, ammunition, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, police said. Investigators said they saw Charles Leon McGee, 53, at the bus station around...
Flint man sent to prison in Christmas Eve crash that killed 2
FLINT, MI – A Flint man will serve at least a decade in prison for causing a crash that killed two people on Christmas Eve in 2018. Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm on Tuesday, Sept. 28, sentenced 26-year-old Lorenzo Jackson to a minimum of 10 to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man run over by car in Detroit parking lot amid altercation
DETROIT – A man is in critical condition Monday after being run over by a car during an altercation, Detroit police report. Authorities say that at about 10:35 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, two men got into a verbal argument that escalated in a parking lot. Two men driving...
WNEM
Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-475
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are warning drivers to “drive sober or get pulled over” after Flint troopers arrested a wrong-way driver. The driver was traveling southbound on northbound I-475 on Sept. 24 just after midnight. State Police said the 44-year-old man from Haslett was arrested for impaired driving.
Comments / 0