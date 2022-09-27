Know for being the more elevated category within the variety of Vans‘ sub-labels, Vault by Vans has captured the hearts of many over the course of the year for its cornucopia of striking collaborations. Throughout 2022, we’ve seen the imprint link with the likes of Brain Dead and CDG for new collections, and now it’s welcoming Palm Angels to join in on the action. The contemporary streetwear brand has prepared luxe takes of the Sk8-Hi VLT LX, Sk8- Mid VLT LX and the Old Skool LX, all of which nod to the freedom and individuality that’s found in skate culture.

2 DAYS AGO