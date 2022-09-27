Read full article on original website
IGN
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Coming to PC Next Month
A leak has confirmed PlayStation exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC on October 27, 2023. According to an official trailer (which seems to have been published early by Sony’s Latin America YouTube account), the recent Sackboy game will be heading to PC next month after previously only being available on PS4 and PS5.
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced
Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
2 years after a disastrous launch, the video game 'Cyberpunk 2077' is making a comeback thanks to a hit new Netflix series
"Cyberpunk 2077" debuted two years ago with game-breaking bugs, but has seen improvements with major updates. Now, it's making a comeback.
Polygon
PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October
Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Oct. 4, Sony announced on Wednesday. Hot Wheels Unleashed (for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is the newest game of the three, launching a year ago. Milestone’s racer isn’t necessarily a kart game — it employs strong racing physics as well as arcade-racing mechanisms like turbo boosts. It was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in September 2021.
GTA 6 Leak Just Gave A Look At The Main Character
One of the biggest leaks in video game history has given fans their first look at one of the main characters in the upcoming game "Grand Theft Auto VI."
IGN
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Tease a Violent Wolverine Debut
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are having more fun after the announcement that Wolverine will appear in Deadpool 3, this time teasing a very violent fight, and making clear 2017's Logan is a "totally separate thing". Appearing in a video on Ryan Reynolds' Twitter feed (below), the pair promise "quick...
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
IGN
Xbox Games With Gold for October 2022 Revealed
Microsoft has announced October 2022’s Xbox Games With Gold, including Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition. As revealed at Xbox Wire, next month’s lineup is led by the shipwreck survival game, Windbound. Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition rounds out this month’s offerings – a strategic World War II bombing game that puts you in the cockpit.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Boss Interested in Exploring Fortnite-Style Brand Crossovers
Overwatch’s Commercial Leader and Vice President, Jon Spector, has said that he is interested in exploring brand crossovers similar to those seen in Fortnite with Overwatch 2. Talking to Game Informer, Spector said: "I'm a big anime nerd myself. I think it's super cool when I see Naruto appear...
ComicBook
Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed
Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.
TechRadar
Meta's original Oculus Quest is getting an update two years after being scrapped
Three years after launch, and two years after it was discontinued and replaced by a newer model, the Oculus Quest will finally be getting the hand tracking 2.0 update. That’s right - the precursor to Meta’s hugely popular VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2, hasn’t yet been forgotten by Meta, with the Oculus Quest update set to land in October (via Upload VR (opens in new tab)).
IGN
Heart of the Revolution
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Hidden Histories Heart of the Revolution, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of...
IGN
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Announced Starring Witcher's Freya Allen
A new Planet of the Apes film is on its way – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The upcoming Planet of the Apes sequel will star The Witcher actress Freya Allen and Owen Teague as the film’s lead ape. Along with the upcoming film’s title and...
Street Fighter 6: Everything we know
Everything you need to know about Street Fighter 6's roster, game modes, the new Drive Gauge, and more.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Leak Teases Release for Unannounced Platform
A recent leak associated with Capcom's upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 has teased a release for a previously unannounced platform. At this point in time, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 will be arriving early next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and PC. And while it might seem odd that the Xbox One platform isn't included in this lineup, it seems like Capcom could be announcing the game for this console at some point in the near future.
Digital Trends
You can play a fan-made Super Mario Bros. 5 in Mario Maker 2 right now
It’s been a bit since we’ve had a brand-new 2D Mario title, but one fan has taken it upon himself to provide that to those pining for a new entry in the classic platformer franchise. After seven years of hard work, Twitter user Metroid Mike 64 has finished his unofficial Super Mario Bros. 5 using Super Mario Maker 2 on Switch — and you can play through the entire thing right now.
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone Adding New Resurgence Supreme LTM In Season 5 Reloaded Update
Activision announced Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand's mid-season Reloaded update will arrive to Warzone on September 28, which includes the return of several fan-favorite playlists and a new "supreme" mode for Warzone's Rebirth Island map. Resurgence Supreme is a new respawn mode for Rebirth Island that fills the...
TechRadar
Overwatch 2 release date, time, and when Overwatch shuts down
Overwatch 2 is launching its free-to-play, early access PvP mode at the start of October – and saying goodbye to Overwatch. Blizzard is splitting up the Overwatch 2 release, with the long-anticipated PvE coming sometime in 2023. But the free-to-play PvP is coming to consoles and PC first, on Tuesday, October 4.
IGN
Tighnari Banner, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for details on Genshin Impact Tighnari? Tighnari is a Genshin Impact character from Sumeru; a 5-star character in Genshin Impact that holds a Dendro vision. As a Forest Watcher, he uses a bow to fend off monsters in the Avidya Forest - so if you find yourself adventuring there, know you're under his protection. Just make sure you don't land in trouble due to your tomfoolery as he's for sure going to scold you.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 Getting 2022 Xbox Sleeper Hit
A surprise sleeper hit that launched on Xbox consoles only a few short months ago has now been confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the near future. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see a game launch on one console and later come to all other platforms. However, in the case of this 2022 title, it's perhaps a bit surprising how much Nintendo and PlayStation fans have been requesting the game to come to their own dedicated platforms.
