Milwaukee, WI

Tickets now available for TMJ4 and Marquette's U.S. Senate debate

By Hailey Rose McLaughlin
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
MILWAUKEE — Tickets are now available for the U.S. Senate debate hosted by TMJ4 News and Marquette University.

Happening at Marquette University's Varsity Theatre, this televised debate, moderated by TMJ4's Charles Benson and Shannon Sims, will let the public hear from both Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the lead up to the November election.

With just weeks left until the November election, Barnes and Johnson are in a tight race, with the latest Marquette Poll showing Johnson with just a slight lead over Barnes.

The debate will take place on October 13, with doors opening at 5:15 p.m. and the debate starting at 6 p.m.

The event will be free, but attendees are expected to register for the event here.

TMJ4 News

