New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is Created
Mayor Eric Adams is creating a tent city for migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Mayor Eric Adams wanted to house the migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot which is drawing some criticism from local leaders. Borough President Vanessa Gibson is one of them.
Mayor Adams Wants Migrants Housed in this New York City Neighborhood
Mayor Eric Adams and migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Five buses arrived in New York City on Tuesday as the city is building up tent city in the Bronx. Tent city is not a permanent home for migrants but a temporary home to facilitate their transfer which is expected to last up to four days.
$52B storm gates proposed for NY, NJ waterways hit by Superstorm Sandy
A decade after Superstorm Sandy pummeled New York and New Jersey in one of the costliest storms in U.S. history, the federal government is proposing a $52 billion plan to build movable barriers and gates across bays, rivers and other waterways in the two states hardest-hit by the storm. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Polio declared imminent threat to public health in New York
New York state health officials on Wednesday declared polio an imminent threat to public health as part of an effort to bolster the response to the outbreak by local health officials, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced. The move comes on top of state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett previously declaring a...
Kathy Hochul builds lead over Lee Zeldin in race for NY governor, poll says
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has expanded her lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin as the candidates enter the final six weeks of their campaign for governor, according to a new poll released today. The Siena College poll of likely voters found Hochul, a Democrat from Erie County, has a 17-point...
Gizmodo
U.S. Army Corps Proposes Huge Storm Gates to Protect NYC From Flooding
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Saturday released plans for barriers that would protect New York City and New Jersey from storm surges and coastal flooding. Details in the proposal show that it would cost about $52 billion to protect New York and New Jersey’s shorelines. It would take an estimated 14 years to build 12 movable storm barriers across major inlets and bays in the region. The plan is called Alternative 3B, one of five options outlined in the NY & NJ Harbor & Tributaries Focus Area Feasibility Study (HATS).
fox5ny.com
Tracking Ian for NY and NJ impacts
NEW YORK - The remnants of Hurricane Ian will impact the greater New York City region as early as Saturday, Oct. 1, but may affect parts of southern New Jersey as soon as Friday night. It's still too early for a detailed forecast but the remnants of the storm could...
Brooklyn residents fed up with sewer problems in their neighborhood: ‘It’s unacceptable’
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A little rain is cause for big concern for residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood dealing with persistent flooding issues in their homes due to outdated sewer infrastructure. That’s according to Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who joined Dyker Heights residents and other elected officials on Tuesday in calling on the […]
Gov. Hochul says NY gun violence down 10%
Public safety is certainly a hot topic here in New York especially as we edge closer to the general election. Governor Hochul made announcement on Wednesday regarding gun violence and what her administration is doing to help law enforcement.
NBC New York
Will Ian Hit NY? What Impacts Devastating Storm Will Have on the Tri-State
As Florida deals with the worst of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon in Florida with 150 mph winds, it's only natural to wonder what the catastrophic storm could mean for the tri-state down the road. In short: Not much, fortunately, aside from a possibly soggy start to the weekend.
fox5ny.com
Why cities on the same latitude as NYC have different weather
NEW YORK - A ride around the world at the 40-degree latitude where New York City sits will have you move through cities in Spain, Italy, Turkey, and China. Madrid, Naples, Istanbul, Beijing, and New York are on the same parallel. Even though different cities can be along the same latitude, they don't always have the same weather. Why is that?
Hurricane Ian now Category 4 as storm nears landfall in Florida
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hurricane Ian was upgraded to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it churned toward the Florida coast early Wednesday, one day after blowing through Cuba. Roaring winds topped out around 155 mph early Wednesday, just shy of the mark needed to qualify as a Category 5 storm. Starting Wednesday, Florida’s […]
Is a Staten Island casino in our future? BP Fossella proposes NY Wheel site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough President Vito Fossella wants the New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) and interested developers to “roll the dice” and consider building a casino on Staten Island. Fossella held a press conference on Monday to propose Staten Island be among locations in consideration for...
Tiempo: Fiona devastates Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic; 1st Latino DOC commissioner stops by
In this episode of Tiempo, we're updating the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona and also chatting with New York City Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina.
New York Department of Education Finds Alarming Number of Corporal Punishment Instances
According to a report by Emilie Munson, Joshua Solomon and Matt Rocheleau of The Times-Union, the New York State Department of Education has found an alarming number of corporal punishment instances in New York schools. According to the report, the Education Department received nearly 18,000 complaints of corporal punishments in...
Massive Lightning Bolt Appears to Strike One World Trade Center During Thunderstorm: PHOTO
Recently, a lightning storm hit New York City creating a striking image as a lightning bolt appears to hit the top of the One World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan. A pic of the jaw-dropping moment depicting the lightning strike is shared on the Fox News Instagram page in a September 26 post.
norwoodnews.org
NYS Department of Labor Secures Over $191K in Unpaid Wages for 93 Employees
The New York State Department of Labor (DOL) has announced that it has recovered over $191,000 in unpaid wages for 93 employees working at the Buffalo-based company, Magellan Technology/Demand Vape. DOL’s division of labor standards found the employees had been shorted pay owed to them under the State’s “spread of hours law” for service workers, according to the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
wealthinsidermag.com
: These are the most — and least — vulnerable housing markets if the U.S. heads into a recession
With interest rates on a 30-year mortgage topping 6%, the housing market is under pressure. Some cites are feeling the brunt more than others. If a major downturn hits the U.S. economy, home prices in the New York City, Chicago and Philadelphia areas are the most vulnerable to declines, according to a new report from real-estate data company Attom Data Solutions.
Billie Eilish, Edie Falco, Marisa Tomei among celebs rallying against NYC horse and carriages
NEW YORK, N.Y. — A host of celebrities have joined the Animal Legal Defense Fund in an open letter calling upon the New York City Council to ban horse-drawn carriages in the city. The letter comes on the heels of a viral video of a 28 to 30-year-old horse...
Eater
The Biggest Restaurant Makeover in New York City
My first time walking into HAGS, a queer fine dining destination in the East Village, I thought I would be flooded with memories. I thought it would be obvious what it had been, the bones of its previous life pushing through the skin of its walls. But among the bar’s drapery, the soft booths, the lime green accents and the heart-shaped pink lights that adorn each table, it felt like a singular space, something new and weird and decidedly queer. I was surprised to find I wasn’t thinking of all the dinners I’d had in this room, which had defined dining in the early aughts in New York City not just for me, but for basically the whole country. The transformation was sort of an amazing feat.
