New York City, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

Polio declared imminent threat to public health in New York

New York state health officials on Wednesday declared polio an imminent threat to public health as part of an effort to bolster the response to the outbreak by local health officials, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced. The move comes on top of state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett previously declaring a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gizmodo

U.S. Army Corps Proposes Huge Storm Gates to Protect NYC From Flooding

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Saturday released plans for barriers that would protect New York City and New Jersey from storm surges and coastal flooding. Details in the proposal show that it would cost about $52 billion to protect New York and New Jersey's shorelines. It would take an estimated 14 years to build 12 movable storm barriers across major inlets and bays in the region. The plan is called Alternative 3B, one of five options outlined in the NY & NJ Harbor & Tributaries Focus Area Feasibility Study (HATS).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Tracking Ian for NY and NJ impacts

NEW YORK - The remnants of Hurricane Ian will impact the greater New York City region as early as Saturday, Oct. 1, but may affect parts of southern New Jersey as soon as Friday night. It's still too early for a detailed forecast but the remnants of the storm could...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn residents fed up with sewer problems in their neighborhood: 'It's unacceptable'

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A little rain is cause for big concern for residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood dealing with persistent flooding issues in their homes due to outdated sewer infrastructure. That's according to Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who joined Dyker Heights residents and other elected officials on Tuesday in calling on the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Why cities on the same latitude as NYC have different weather

NEW YORK - A ride around the world at the 40-degree latitude where New York City sits will have you move through cities in Spain, Italy, Turkey, and China. Madrid, Naples, Istanbul, Beijing, and New York are on the same parallel. Even though different cities can be along the same latitude, they don't always have the same weather. Why is that?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Hurricane Ian now Category 4 as storm nears landfall in Florida

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hurricane Ian was upgraded to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it churned toward the Florida coast early Wednesday, one day after blowing through Cuba. Roaring winds topped out around 155 mph early Wednesday, just shy of the mark needed to qualify as a Category 5 storm. Starting Wednesday, Florida's […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYS Department of Labor Secures Over $191K in Unpaid Wages for 93 Employees

The New York State Department of Labor (DOL) has announced that it has recovered over $191,000 in unpaid wages for 93 employees working at the Buffalo-based company, Magellan Technology/Demand Vape. DOL's division of labor standards found the employees had been shorted pay owed to them under the State's "spread of hours law" for service workers, according to the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
BRONX, NY
wealthinsidermag.com

: These are the most — and least — vulnerable housing markets if the U.S. heads into a recession

With interest rates on a 30-year mortgage topping 6%, the housing market is under pressure. Some cites are feeling the brunt more than others. If a major downturn hits the U.S. economy, home prices in the New York City, Chicago and Philadelphia areas are the most vulnerable to declines, according to a new report from real-estate data company Attom Data Solutions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

The Biggest Restaurant Makeover in New York City

My first time walking into HAGS, a queer fine dining destination in the East Village, I thought I would be flooded with memories. I thought it would be obvious what it had been, the bones of its previous life pushing through the skin of its walls. But among the bar's drapery, the soft booths, the lime green accents and the heart-shaped pink lights that adorn each table, it felt like a singular space, something new and weird and decidedly queer. I was surprised to find I wasn't thinking of all the dinners I'd had in this room, which had defined dining in the early aughts in New York City not just for me, but for basically the whole country. The transformation was sort of an amazing feat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

