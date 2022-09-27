Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Destruction across Florida, hurricane landfall expected in South Carolina on Friday
Track the path of Tropical Storm Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
How Hurricane Ian compares to the strongest hurricanes that hit Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, per the NHC, bringing with it "catastrophic" winds and storm surge. The big picture: Ian is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida panhandle in 2018.
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian
The Latest on Hurricane Ian: WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out electrical power and forced people into shelters. Biden said he would visit Florida and meet with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis when “conditions allow.” The president said he would also visit Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory that was slammed by Hurricane Fiona. “We know many families are hurting,” Biden said at the Washington headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, where he was briefed on federal response efforts. “Our entire country hurts with them.”
Tropical Storm Ian forms in Caribbean, could hit Florida as a major hurricane: What we know
Forecasts show the storm strengthening into a major hurricane as it approaches Florida by the middle of next week.
Hurricane Ian: Photos Emerge After ‘Catastrophic’ Storm Makes Landfall in Florida
The eyewall of Hurricane Ian began moving onto Florida shores on Wednesday afternoon. And, though the eye only recently made landfall, photos have emerged showing the devastating effects of the Category 4 system. Already, Hurricane Ian has begun to topple massive trees as the storm slams Florida’s west coast. More...
What North Carolina needs to know as Hurricane Ian threatens landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Florida, but we could see some impacts as far north as North Carolina.
Major Florida bridge ripped apart by Hurricane Ian
The Sanibel Causeway, the only bridge connecting the islands of Sanibel and Captiva to the mainland, has had a section ripped out by Hurricane Ian.The damage was discovered this morning to the bridge, which runs between Sanibel Island and the Fort Meyers area, right near where the centre of the storm made landfall.It is currently unclear how many people may be on the islands, which are home to a small community, without road access to the mainland.A photo of the damage shows a major chunk of the road collapsed into the water. The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that...
New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane
A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
Hurricane Ian: Two Killed in Cuba, Thousands Without Power
As hurricane Ian continues to strengthen while heading into the Florida coast, the people of Cuba are only beginning to evaluate the damage the devastating event has left in its wake. And, Florida residents who have been prepping for the Ian to hit landfall are already beginning to see the devastation this hurricane will be bringing as it approaches landfall.
Tornadoes 'possible' in Florida as Hurricane Ian moves into Cuba
The National Hurricane Center on Monday said tornadoes are "possible" into Tuesday across the Florida Keys and southern and central Florida as strong winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Ian batter western Cuba.
Factbox-Hurricane Ian leaves over 2.6 million customers without power in Florida
Sept 29 (Reuters) - More than 2.6 million homes and businesses were without power in Florida on Thursday after Hurricane Ian marched across the state, according to local power companies.
‘Please can someone send help.’ Pine Island residents fear Ian destroyed slice of old Florida
As Hurricane Ian took aim on Pine island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, Jackie Monahan and her neighbor Bernee Brawn headed to the opposite side of the state and safety.
Kayaker Rescues Desperate Florida Couple After Dramatic Escape From Floodwaters
As Hurricane Ian hammered Florida Wednesday night, Julie Hittle remained glued to her phone, desperately waiting for updates on how her brother and his girlfriend were faring in the devastating storm.“As the water started to rise, he would text me, ‘The water is about 2 feet from the window sill,’” Hittle told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “Then he would send another, ‘The water is 1 foot.’ Then, ‘Now the water is in the apartment.’”The next update was even more dire: Hittle’s brother, Chip Aldridge, his girlfriend, Suzanne Merlot, their cocker spaniel, Kobie, and a friend were all climbing through...
Biden provides update on federal response to Ian
A major disaster declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance, including loans to cover uninsured property loss and home repairs.
Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast
This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
