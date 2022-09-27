Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
Alestle
SIUE launches forensic science master’s program in new campus
SIUE is partnering with the Illinois State Police, the SIU School of Law, SWIC and the city of Belleville to create the only accredited forensic science program in southern Illinois. Elza Ibroscheva, associate provost for assessment, accreditation and academic planning, and professor of mass communications, said the program is developed...
Alestle
Artists of different backgrounds showcased at Edwardsville Art Fair
From turquoise mines to musical instrument repair, the artists of the Metro East area have a wide range of backgrounds and an even wider range of talents. Gary Rondeau’s tent was filled with dozens of folded silver figurines in the forms of earrings and necklaces. Rondeau, a resident of Barnhart, Missouri, and founder of Allegro Arts, said that metal origami was not his original trade.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary's, Rosati-Kain high schools
ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is planning to close Rosati-Kain and St. Mary's high schools at the end of the school year. St. Louis Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski confirmed the decision at a Wednesday news conference, saying the closures are part of the "All Things New" consolidation plan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frat hazing University of Missouri student in court today
A hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning in the case of an alleged hazing incident at the University of Missouri.
Alestle
Haydon’s musical skill lets him rub elbows with locals and legends
Rick Haydon, a professor emeritus for the music department, has had an impressive career as a Jazz performer, meeting celebrities such as Morgan Freeman and Ella Fitzgerald. Still, he said it all started at home, here in the Metro East, as he was born and raised in Alton, Illinois. “It's...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Place to Hide Behind Your Mask: Schnucks
One of the best things about St. Louis is that if you live here for long enough, you’ll see people you know wherever you go. But one of the worst things about St. Louis is that if you live here for long enough, you’ll see people you know everywhere you go. It’s a big-little town like that. One of the places this will always happen is your local Schnucks. You just want to stop in and grab some chips for a barbecue and then — bam — you’re stuck talking to someone you barely remember from high school for the next 45 minutes. But if you wear your mask, you get to escape so many time-consuming and/or awkward social situations. Long-lost acquaintances won’t even recognize you behind the mask (especially if you add sunglasses to the look), and you can just breeze out of there and avoid being dragged into pointless small talk. Score. —Jaime Lees.
advantagenews.com
Alton Committee of the Whole defeats gaming licensing resolution
Earlier this year the Alton City Council capped the number of video gaming licenses after giving what was billed as the last two to Schwegel’s Market and The Conservatory. Since then, several business owners have come to the council asking them to reconsider, claiming they already had plans rolling at the time of the cutoff. Aldermen are taking another look at the prospect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
edglentoday.com
Kevin Schmoll Retires As SIUE Police Chief, To Start New Assistant Director Role With SILEC
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Police Chief Kevin Schmoll signed off for the final time on Friday at SIUE. Schmoll has been an ever-present resource on the SIUE campus as he had served for 28 years in different capacities. SIUE Police Department said Chief Schmoll has been an invaluable member of the department and his leadership will be greatly missed.
edglentoday.com
Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views
Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Cannabis Strain (Sativa): Helium by Cookies
The celebrated cannabis company Cookies (11088 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant; 314-882-2569) entered the Missouri medical-marijuana market with considerable fanfare earlier this summer, partnering with Sinse to bring its proprietary strains to the state and with 3Fifteen to open a dedicated dispensary in Florissant. The latter saw lines wrapped around the building for its grand opening, and some deranged criminals evidently wanted to get their hands on its offerings so badly that they drove a car into the building in August, causing a temporary closure. That sucks for sure, but one taste of its Helium strain makes abundantly clear what all the fuss was about. A cross between the less-than-appealingly-named (yet well-celebrated) strains Cheetah Piss and Sour Cookies, Helium socks you in the face with a Lemon Pledge aroma upon opening the package and delivers a strong fuel-like flavor with floral notes on inhale. After just a few exceptionally smooth hits, it’s time to strap in for an energetic and brain-scrambling high that will send you floating away like a Mylar balloon. Just don’t overdo it, or you just may find yourself in outer space. —Tommy Chims.
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Horse Dies During Polo Match Fundraiser for St. Louis Kids
The horse collapsed during a polo game hosted by Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
St. Louis Police Union Cuts Ties With Controversial Leader Jeff Roorda
The Riverfront Times reported Monday that the St. Louis Police Officers Association asked the city to remove Roorda from union-related emails. The post St. Louis Police Union Cuts Ties With Controversial Leader Jeff Roorda appeared first on NewsOne.
St. Louis American
More police, more problems
The Defund the Police movement has taken a rhetorical media hit during the latest surge in St. Louis homicides and the chronic “shortage” of police officers. The Post Dispatch certainly went after the movement in a recent editorial, referring to “’defund the police’ platitudes that seem increasingly naïve.” [ “As St. Louis police remain understaffed, city blames automakers for car thefts”]
Columbia Missourian
Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate: Discover a delicious St. Louis staple
Above the production floor in a St. Louis factory on The Hill, a sign reads, “Shh... Oompa Loompas Sleeping.”. The reference is a nod to the popular fantasy film for children, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”. Of course there are no oompa loompas at the Chocolate Chocolate...
Take a Look Inside the Abandoned Naval Academy in St Louis, Missouri
In 1902, this St. Louis, Missouri school was built featuring unique architectural designs. Now, almost 120 years later, it sits in decay with only shadows of what it used to be. It really hasn't been abandoned that long. What used to be known as Cleveland High School in St. Louis...
KMOV
West County families become bonded after life-altering moment
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Two West County families, living minutes apart, were total strangers until a life-altering moment changed everything. It’s a tragedy that’s entwined them together forever. “We went in there and started resuscitating Colton. It just, it was difficult,” Mark Gilliam said. Gilliam’s been a...
Cannabis spurs massive financial impact on small Illinois village
The village's mayor says it has taken in hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue.
advantagenews.com
Judge acquits Alton man in fatal shooting
A Madison County judge has acquitted an Alton man in connection with a fatal shooting at his home in February 2021. 46-year-old Arvin Freeman had been charged with first degree murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm, but the judge ruled on Monday that Freeman was defending his home when he shot 30-year-old Robert Woods.
Comments / 0