ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alestle

SIUE launches forensic science master’s program in new campus

SIUE is partnering with the Illinois State Police, the SIU School of Law, SWIC and the city of Belleville to create the only accredited forensic science program in southern Illinois. Elza Ibroscheva, associate provost for assessment, accreditation and academic planning, and professor of mass communications, said the program is developed...
BELLEVILLE, IL
Alestle

Artists of different backgrounds showcased at Edwardsville Art Fair

From turquoise mines to musical instrument repair, the artists of the Metro East area have a wide range of backgrounds and an even wider range of talents. Gary Rondeau’s tent was filled with dozens of folded silver figurines in the forms of earrings and necklaces. Rondeau, a resident of Barnhart, Missouri, and founder of Allegro Arts, said that metal origami was not his original trade.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Edwardsville, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Education
Edwardsville, IL
Education
City
Edwardsville, IL
Alestle

Haydon’s musical skill lets him rub elbows with locals and legends

Rick Haydon, a professor emeritus for the music department, has had an impressive career as a Jazz performer, meeting celebrities such as Morgan Freeman and Ella Fitzgerald. Still, he said it all started at home, here in the Metro East, as he was born and raised in Alton, Illinois. “It's...
ALTON, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Place to Hide Behind Your Mask: Schnucks

One of the best things about St. Louis is that if you live here for long enough, you’ll see people you know wherever you go. But one of the worst things about St. Louis is that if you live here for long enough, you’ll see people you know everywhere you go. It’s a big-little town like that. One of the places this will always happen is your local Schnucks. You just want to stop in and grab some chips for a barbecue and then — bam — you’re stuck talking to someone you barely remember from high school for the next 45 minutes. But if you wear your mask, you get to escape so many time-consuming and/or awkward social situations. Long-lost acquaintances won’t even recognize you behind the mask (especially if you add sunglasses to the look), and you can just breeze out of there and avoid being dragged into pointless small talk. Score. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton Committee of the Whole defeats gaming licensing resolution

Earlier this year the Alton City Council capped the number of video gaming licenses after giving what was billed as the last two to Schwegel’s Market and The Conservatory. Since then, several business owners have come to the council asking them to reconsider, claiming they already had plans rolling at the time of the cutoff. Aldermen are taking another look at the prospect.
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christianity Today#Protest#Linus College
edglentoday.com

Kevin Schmoll Retires As SIUE Police Chief, To Start New Assistant Director Role With SILEC

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Police Chief Kevin Schmoll signed off for the final time on Friday at SIUE. Schmoll has been an ever-present resource on the SIUE campus as he had served for 28 years in different capacities. SIUE Police Department said Chief Schmoll has been an invaluable member of the department and his leadership will be greatly missed.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views

Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Cannabis Strain (Sativa): Helium by Cookies

The celebrated cannabis company Cookies (11088 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant; 314-882-2569) entered the Missouri medical-marijuana market with considerable fanfare earlier this summer, partnering with Sinse to bring its proprietary strains to the state and with 3Fifteen to open a dedicated dispensary in Florissant. The latter saw lines wrapped around the building for its grand opening, and some deranged criminals evidently wanted to get their hands on its offerings so badly that they drove a car into the building in August, causing a temporary closure. That sucks for sure, but one taste of its Helium strain makes abundantly clear what all the fuss was about. A cross between the less-than-appealingly-named (yet well-celebrated) strains Cheetah Piss and Sour Cookies, Helium socks you in the face with a Lemon Pledge aroma upon opening the package and delivers a strong fuel-like flavor with floral notes on inhale. After just a few exceptionally smooth hits, it’s time to strap in for an energetic and brain-scrambling high that will send you floating away like a Mylar balloon. Just don’t overdo it, or you just may find yourself in outer space. —Tommy Chims.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Protests
St. Louis American

More police, more problems

The Defund the Police movement has taken a rhetorical media hit during the latest surge in St. Louis homicides and the chronic “shortage” of police officers. The Post Dispatch certainly went after the movement in a recent editorial, referring to “’defund the police’ platitudes that seem increasingly naïve.” [ “As St. Louis police remain understaffed, city blames automakers for car thefts”]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

West County families become bonded after life-altering moment

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Two West County families, living minutes apart, were total strangers until a life-altering moment changed everything. It’s a tragedy that’s entwined them together forever. “We went in there and started resuscitating Colton. It just, it was difficult,” Mark Gilliam said. Gilliam’s been a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Judge acquits Alton man in fatal shooting

A Madison County judge has acquitted an Alton man in connection with a fatal shooting at his home in February 2021. 46-year-old Arvin Freeman had been charged with first degree murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm, but the judge ruled on Monday that Freeman was defending his home when he shot 30-year-old Robert Woods.

Comments / 0

Community Policy