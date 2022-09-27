ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tab

Professor Deborah Prentice nominated for Vice-Chancellor role

Professor Deborah Prentice has been nominated for the role of Vice-Chancellor at the University of Cambridge, taking over from Professor Stephen Toope. If confirmed, she will become the first American and only the third woman to hold the post. Professor Prentice was one of the final three candidates interviewed on...
Washington Examiner

Baptist university blocks pro-gay churches from campus event

A Baptist-affiliated university in Alabama has outraged a segment of its alumni after announcing two pro-same-sex marriage churches would be barred from the school's campus ministry fair. Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, blocked two local churches affiliated with the Presbyterian Church and the Episcopal Church respectively from partaking in the...
102.5 The Bone

Author speaks out as his book becomes one of the most banned in the U.S.

NEW YORK — Author George M. Johnson has found himself at the center of a culture war over what kids can read. Johnson’s memoir, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which chronicles his experience growing up as a Black queer man, is the second most banned book in the U.S. and has been taken off the shelves in at least 29 school districts across the country, according to a Pen America report released Monday. The schools have cited the sexually explicit content, including descriptions of queer sex and sexual trauma, as reason for removing the collection of essays from bookshelves.
Washington Examiner

GWU law professor says students ask him if they can speak freely in class

A law professor at George Washington University says multiple students have come to visit him in his office to ask if they can espouse conservative or libertarian beliefs openly in classes. Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington Law School in Washington, D.C., wrote last month that as the new...
Daily Targum

Holloway announces council on online education

On Friday, University President Jonathan Holloway gave an address to the University Senate, discussing the results of past administration initiatives and the direction of future ones. In his address, Holloway introduced the establishment of a council on online education, which will provide recommendations to University administration about strengthening Rutgers' remote...
Alestle

Preacher’s return to campus brings protest

Local religious figure and preacher Tom Rayborn returned to campus last week after being barred from the area due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, Rayborn’s presence sparked controversy, including an SIUE community town hall meeting addressing the campus’ concerns about alleged hate speech in Rayborn’s preaching and multiple protests against his presence on campus.
The Conversation U.S.

These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?

If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
Alestle

SIUE launches forensic science master’s program in new campus

SIUE is partnering with the Illinois State Police, the SIU School of Law, SWIC and the city of Belleville to create the only accredited forensic science program in southern Illinois. Elza Ibroscheva, associate provost for assessment, accreditation and academic planning, and professor of mass communications, said the program is developed...
laboratoryequipment.com

Just 5 Universities Train Majority of Academics

Previous studies have shown that papers with a diverse set of authors are cited more often and produce higher-impact discoveries. That makes sense—different people with different life experiences bring different ideas to the table. It’s hard for new ideas and research to emerge if the opportunities are not present.
ArchDaily

Campus Sacred Spaces Are Changing

This article was originally published on Common Edge. In a time of global unrest, rising intolerance, and, some might argue, increasing secularization, is the campus chapel relevant anymore? Might it disappear altogether? As it turns out, campus sacred space appears to be transforming to play a more important role as many universities focus on educating their students to be more globally aware.
anash.org

Should We Be Teaching Our Children English?

A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. What about teaching our children to read and write English? Rabbi Shimon Hellinger weighs in. A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. As all Chassidim know,...
