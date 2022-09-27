Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood PD arrests two for providing falsified video to CPS
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Monday, June 21, 2021, an investigation was being conducted by Child Protective Services at an address in the 700b block of Ave C. During that investigation, the residents, 46-year-old Dawn Faith Hill and 41-year-old Jamie Faye Anderson, provided a video recording to CPS which was false and misleading with the intent to affect the outcome of the CPS investigation. The evidence of this falsified video recording was recently discovered and presented to the court in a complaint.
koxe.com
Two Arrested for Providing False Video during CPS Investigation
Brownwood Police have arrested two people connected to an investigation which dates back to June 21st of 2021. On Monday, June 21, 2021, an investigation was being conducted by Child Protective Services at an address in the 700 blk of Ave C. During that investigation, the residents, Dawn Faith Hill,...
KWTX
Manhunt continues for Texas jail inmate who escaped in Coryell County
LEON JUNCTION, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday continued its search for jail inmate Brandon Hogan, 37, who escaped from a three-man work crew conducting maintenance at Seaton Cemetery at 333 Seaton Road a day earlier. The inmate was under the supervision of the Coryell...
Central Texas inmate on the run after fleeing cemetery shift
Brandon Hogan is reported to have escaped while working a crew shift at Seaton Cemetery.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 27
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Deputy Chris Angel assisted Sgt. Andre Smoot in reference to a suspicious activity at North State Highway 279. An individual was found to be in possession of marijuana and had three local warrants. The individual was booked into the Brown County Jail for the three warrants and Possession of Marijuana Less Than Two Ounces.
Crash report: 30-year-old Central Texas woman dies in Callahan County wreck
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 30-year-old Central Texas woman was killed Monday morning in a traffic wreck near Baird. According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 45-year-old Rockdale man was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on State Highway 36 when he collided with a ‘truck tractor […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
brownwoodnews.com
Potential move of Health Department discussed before City Council
During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council heard a presentation from Brownwood/Brown County Health Department Administrator Lisa Dick regarding a potential move of the Health Department to 305 Booker Street on the TSTC campus, using City and County American Recovery Play funds for the renovation. The City Council...
Jarrell woman dies in Callahan County crash
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas — A Jarrell woman was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Hwy 36, 12 miles south of Baird, in Callahan County. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said pickup truck traveling east, driven by Cory Ray Bush of Rockdale, was involved in a crash with a semitruck that was stopped in the traffic lane on Hwy 36. The pickup truck was disabled in the traffic lane for a short time.
brownwoodnews.com
Two-vehicle collision in Callahan County claims life of 30-year-old woman
According to information received from the Texas Department of Public Safety Tuesday afternoon, a two-vehicle accident between a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2000 Ford Expedition at 5:27 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 on State Highway 36, 12 miles south of Baird, claimed one life. Megan Janea Murphy, 30, from Jarrell,...
UPDATE: Driver Crosses Median & Crashes Head on into 2 Harleys Near Coleman
COLEMAN – Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Tuesday night that two men were killed in a head-on crash near Coleman on motorcycles. As previously reported, on Sep. 24, troopers with the Texas DPS worked a crash that killed two motorcyclists. For the original story see: Multiple Fatalities Reported in Crash Outside of Coleman New information released by the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the identities of the two killed as 40-year-old John Roger Ortiz of Lake Charles, LA, and 42-year-old Rogelio Espinoza, of San Antonio. The DPS stated in the…
koxe.com
Weekend three-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 south of Coleman claims two lives
The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday afternoon issued the following information regarding a three-vehicle accident 1.9 miles south of Coleman on U.S. Highway 84 at 4:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, which claimed two lives. John Roger Ortiz, 40, of Lake Charles, Louisiana and Rogelio Espinoza, 42, of San...
BREAKING: Multiple people killed in crash involving motorcycles in Coleman County
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple people were killed in a crash involving motorcycles in Coleman County Saturday. The crash happened on Hwy 84 going toward Santa Anna, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The exact time and location has yet-to-be released. DPS says two motorcycles and another vehicle were involved in the […]
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
koxe.com
Daniel “Chacho” Ramirez, 74, of Brownwood
Daniel Armando Ramirez, 74, of Brownwood, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. A visitation with family is planned at Heartland Funeral Home from 6:00 – 7:00 PM and a Rosary Prayer Service from 7:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 29, 2022. Catholic Mass will be held at St....
Driver ejected, killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County early Wednesday morning. Michael Reeves, of Brownwood, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 257 northwest of Early just after midnight, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
Multiple People Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Coleman County (Coleman County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Coleman County. The officials reported that the crash happened on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Multiple Fatalities Reported in Crash Outside of Coleman
COLEMAN – A motorcycle crash outside of Coleman on Saturday night took the life of multiple people. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Sep. 24, troopers with the Texas DPS were called out to a major crash on Highway 84. When they arrived, troopers discovered two motorcycles and a car that had crashed in the roadway. So far little is known about the crash however it has been confirmed that at least two people were killed. The names of the deceased along with other injuries involved with the crash has not been revealed yet. Also word on how the crash occurred has not…
brownwoodnews.com
Council agrees to lease 4 acres from BNSF for Event Center parking
The Brownwood City Council on Tuesday, after lengthy discussion, begrudgingly authorized Mayor Stephen Haynes by unanimous vote to sign a lease with BNSF Railway Company for approximately 4 acres of land on Washington Street for the development of a parking lot for the Event Center complex. The lease calls for...
koxe.com
Elwood Allen Bailey, 80, of Blanket
Elwood Allen Bailey, 80, of Blanket, Texas passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. A private graveside service will be held for him at Wolf Valley Cemetery, May, Texas. Al was born March 4, 1942 in Gorman, Texas to Charles and Irene (Blankenship) Bailey. He moved with his family to California and attended high school at Porterville and college at Santa Ana Junior College. Al married Nancy Reid February 14, 1981 in Riverside, California. He worked for the City of Santa Ana as the fleet manager and retired after more than 35 years. He deeply loved family time, camping, sand dunes and riding the 4-wheeler with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed league bowling with Nancy and many friends over the years at Academy Lane in Brownwood and back in California. They have traveled many miles making good memories and bowling all over the nation. His 97 Chevy pick-up was his pride and joy. He was a devoted husband to Nancy for 41 years, a father, craftsman, mechanic and life of the party. He will forever be missed.
