Last week, the S&P 500 fell more than 4%, the Russell 2000 declined by more than 6% and long-term Treasuries lost 1%. In fact, as I noted on Twitter this past Saturday, it was the 2nd consecutive week where the two equity indices fell by at least 4% and long-term Treasuries lost 1%. The only other time over the past two decades that this happened was earlier this year in June.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO