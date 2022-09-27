ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock That Turned $50,000 Into $1 Million in Less Than 10 Years

Tesla’s share price has skyrocketed by more than 2,100% since September 2013. Tesla enacted a 3-for-1 stock split in August 2022, hot on the heels of a 5-for-1 stock split enacted in August 2020. Tesla achieved an industry-leading operating margin over the past year, and the company has outlined...
Reuters

The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs' bankers get their marching orders as Wall Street starts to purge under-performers

Roughly a dozen investment bankers said their farewells to Goldman Sachs on Friday. Senior associates and vice presidents in Goldman's tech, media, and telecommunications team were handed pink slips in a further sign of strain on a Wall Street apparatus that is hamstrung by depressed dealflow, and suffering from a slowing economy and stubbornly high inflation.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says Wednesday’s market rally was ‘based on a dream’

CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Wednesday's rally will likely reverse course as soon as a Federal Reserve official reminds Wall Street of its hawkish stance against inflation. "The moment some Fed-head explains the obvious, today's gains will indeed disappear because they're incompatible with the Fed's attempts to control inflation. This rally was based on a dream," he said.
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
ETF Focus

If You're Worried About Stocks, You Need To Look At Buffer ETFs

Last week, the S&P 500 fell more than 4%, the Russell 2000 declined by more than 6% and long-term Treasuries lost 1%. In fact, as I noted on Twitter this past Saturday, it was the 2nd consecutive week where the two equity indices fell by at least 4% and long-term Treasuries lost 1%. The only other time over the past two decades that this happened was earlier this year in June.
TheStreet

How Much Does the S&P 500 Return Annually?

How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? It's an easy number to toss around. However, if that number was wrong, then it could have dire consequences for your retirement planning. Unfortunately, the S&P 500 doesn't return anywhere close to 10% per...
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 COLA Will Be Smaller Than Expected. That's a Good Thing.

Retirees are set to receive one of the largest COLAs in history. However, new data suggests it could be smaller than anticipated. There's good news and bad news about the upcoming adjustment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
