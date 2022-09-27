Read full article on original website
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
1 Stock-Split Stock That Turned $50,000 Into $1 Million in Less Than 10 Years
Tesla’s share price has skyrocketed by more than 2,100% since September 2013. Tesla enacted a 3-for-1 stock split in August 2022, hot on the heels of a 5-for-1 stock split enacted in August 2020. Tesla achieved an industry-leading operating margin over the past year, and the company has outlined...
3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction
These three tech stocks have room to grow and continue to enjoy strong tailwinds.
The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?
Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
A Certificate of Deposit (CD) Can Be a Smart Financial Move Right Now—Here's Why
If you need to get serious about savings, this might be the right way—and time—for you to do it.
Goldman Sachs' bankers get their marching orders as Wall Street starts to purge under-performers
Roughly a dozen investment bankers said their farewells to Goldman Sachs on Friday. Senior associates and vice presidents in Goldman's tech, media, and telecommunications team were handed pink slips in a further sign of strain on a Wall Street apparatus that is hamstrung by depressed dealflow, and suffering from a slowing economy and stubbornly high inflation.
This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer
This is an energy stock worth buying and holding.
Jim Cramer says Wednesday’s market rally was ‘based on a dream’
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Wednesday's rally will likely reverse course as soon as a Federal Reserve official reminds Wall Street of its hawkish stance against inflation. "The moment some Fed-head explains the obvious, today's gains will indeed disappear because they're incompatible with the Fed's attempts to control inflation. This rally was based on a dream," he said.
Buy Now or Wait a Year? What Home Buyers Should Do to Avoid Making a Big Mistake
Home prices are high and mortgage rates are expensive. While we don't know what the next year has in store for borrowing costs, you may want to take your chances and hold off on making an offer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Cathie Wood Splurges $22M To Hike Stake In This Chipmaker Stock Worrying Jim Cramer
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Monday hiked its stake in chip manufacturer Nvidia Corporation NVDA via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG. The fund bought over 185,000 shares in the company at a valuation of over $22 million based on Monday’s closing price. Interestingly, well-known television personality...
If You're Worried About Stocks, You Need To Look At Buffer ETFs
Last week, the S&P 500 fell more than 4%, the Russell 2000 declined by more than 6% and long-term Treasuries lost 1%. In fact, as I noted on Twitter this past Saturday, it was the 2nd consecutive week where the two equity indices fell by at least 4% and long-term Treasuries lost 1%. The only other time over the past two decades that this happened was earlier this year in June.
How to Score an Extra $1,830 Per Social Security Check
It takes a lot of planning in advance, but there is a potential path to boost your monthly Social Security check by that much.
How Much Does the S&P 500 Return Annually?
How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? It's an easy number to toss around. However, if that number was wrong, then it could have dire consequences for your retirement planning. Unfortunately, the S&P 500 doesn't return anywhere close to 10% per...
Social Security's 2023 COLA Will Be Smaller Than Expected. That's a Good Thing.
Retirees are set to receive one of the largest COLAs in history. However, new data suggests it could be smaller than anticipated. There's good news and bad news about the upcoming adjustment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
There's now a 98% chance of a global recession - which signals a severe downturn and more downside risk for stocks, research group says
Ned Davis Research's Global Recession Probability Model is at 98.1%, the group wrote in a recent note. The only other times the indicator reached this level was in 2020 and 2008-2009. Most asset classes have priced in a moderate, but not severe, recession so far, according to the note. Data...
I Can't Wait to Retire, But I Won't Take These 3 Risks to Get There
For me, a comfortable retirement is more important than a long one.
The bond market is in the middle of its worst decline since 1949. It's set to unravel some very popular trades, BofA says.
Phil Rosen here. On Friday, I wrapped my final day at the Messari Mainnet conference in New York City. There, I rubbed shoulders with crypto enthusiasts, blockchain founders, and angel investors who all seem convinced the future of finance is decentralized — and that after parties are mandatory. For...
