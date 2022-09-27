Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Should You Buy Stocks Now or Wait? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Investors know stocks are much more attractively valued now than they were a year ago, but they're still scared to invest. Warren Buffett has told active investors to be aggressive but selective in choosing stocks to buy in tough times. Buffett also has guidance for investors who don't want to...
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Holding a lot of cash isn't as safe as you might think.
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Patience can pay off handsomely for America's aged investors.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks
A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
3 Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire
With these stocks trading well off their highs, now could be a great time to buy.
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices
I own two energy stocks and both have big yields, solid businesses, and plans for the long-term energy future.
3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back
All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.
JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession
Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up
The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law takes up role at JPMorgan's wealth management division
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law just joined JPMorgan as a wealth advisor. Lili Buffett took up the new role on Monday, according to an Instagram post. Her grandfather-in-law is a longtime ally and friend of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. The granddaughter-in-law of billionaire investor Warren Buffett joined JPMorgan as one of its...
Comments / 0