Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
