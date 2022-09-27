ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Whiskey Riff

Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Parking Lot Beatdown From Miami Dolphins Fans Following 21-19 Loss

Incase you missed it yesterday, the Miami Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills in an absolute THRILLER, winning 21-19 after Josh Allen and the Bills failed to get out of bounds in the final few seconds to setup a field goal attempt to win the game. It was yet another win for the undefeated Miami Dolphins in what has already been a wild NFL season, and it’s easy to see that the Dolphins and Bills have made a strong case for […] The post Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Parking Lot Beatdown From Miami Dolphins Fans Following 21-19 Loss first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bills' Concerning Injury News

It's not just the Buffalo Bills' defense that is dealing with injuries. The offense is banged up as well. Head coach Sean McDermott just gave a rundown on his team's offensive health, and it's not pretty. Via ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, McDermott said offensive lineman Tommy Doyle is out for the season with a torn ACL and another offensive lineman, Ryan Bates, is in concussion protocol.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Buffalo Bills Cornerback Was A Fan Before He Signed Here

It's funny how quickly things can change in the NFL. Not just for the fans, but for the players too!. One day your team is sitting at the top of the division and looking like there's a lot of space between them and everyone else below them. The next day they lose a bunch of players to injury and find themselves looking up at a different division leader. It's all part of the game.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Player on Pace For Nearly 20 Sacks; It’s Not Von Miller

The number one story right now surrounding the Buffalo Bills (other than the viral Ken Dorsey video), is the injury concern. The Bills have lost both safety Micah Hyde and tackle Tommy Doyle for the rest of the season, while Jordan Poyer, Dane Jackson, Ed Oliver, Jordan Phillips, Christian Benford, Jake Kumerow and Ryan Bates are all dealing with injuries to varying degrees.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Dane Jackson Returns To Practice For The Buffalo Bills

It's a huge understatement to say that the Bills are struggling with injuries lately. But they did have a glimmer of hope today. Dane Jackson filled in nicely after the departure of Bills cornerback Levi Wallace for the first game and a half of the Bills season. Unfortunately, that nice start was halted by an injury just before halftime as the Bills took on the Titans on Monday night football.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

WATCH: Massive Sports Moment For Fans In New York

It doesn't matter if you have been following the New York Yankees for your entire life or just hopped on the proverbial band wagon this week. What happened in Toronto this week was something we all can be excited we were alive to witness. Sports fans across New York State...
BRONX, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Looks Like a Former Buffalo Bills Player Quietly Retires

The Buffalo Bills are going through some injury concerns at the moment, with two players on season-ending injured reserve (Micah Hyde, Tommy Doyle), and another two player who are expected to miss multiple week (Christian Benford, Jake Kumerow). The Bills lost right tackle Spencer Brown to a heat illness on...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Blue Jays Fan Dropped Record Setting Ball In Toronto

Last night, Aaron Judge made history by hitting his 61st home run this season. And the ball he hit went right through the glove of a fan in Toronto. There's a dispute over whether or not Barry Bonds can be considered the real single-season home run record holder. He was involved in a scandal where it came to light that during that season, Bonds had used anabolic steroids and other performance-enhancing substances. Sadly, that record will always have a stain on it. However, the fact that he hit 73 home runs that season still stands. He did that.
MLB
WHEC TV-10

Ken Dorsey apologizes for viral reaction to Bills loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. – When the Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, tensions were flaring. It was a game between two AFC East rivals. Players had traded words throughout. And, the Bills lost in the most frustrating of ways, not being able to spike the ball for one last play.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bills DB Dane Jackson speaks out for first time since scary injury vs. Titans

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a terrifying injury in Week 2 during Monday Night Football after an unfortunate accidental hit to the head from Tremaine Edmunds. Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance and taken to a hospital where he was examined. Fortunately, Jackson avoided long-term injury, and the Bills DB was back at the team’s practice facility on Wednesday, where he spoke with the media for the first time since the injury. Via Matthew Bové, Jackson revealed the amazing support he’s received from Bills fans in the days since the injury.
NFL
