First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
Seasonably cool with highs nearing 70 for the rest of the week
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs near 70.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Mid-October Temps This Week & Cozy Sweaters Are A Must
Summer is over, and fall is wasting no time cementing its place in Ontario. According to The Weather Network (TWN), last weekend's cooling trend will continue into Monday, setting the stage for thunderstorms, water spouts and frost. The nasty conditions will sweep across the Great Lakes, plummeting temperatures to mid-October...
Crisp fall day on tap with highs in the upper 60s; rain expected this weekend
It will be mostly sunny today with some high-level clouds drifting overhead. Highs will be in the upper-60s.
natureworldnews.com
Met Office Predicts Cold and Unsettled Weather Throughout the Week With -2C Arctic Blast
A low-pressure system located north and east of the UK will bring a chilly northerly wind that will sometimes push rain and showers southwards. By the end of the week, a new and deeper area of low pressure will emerge from the northwest, perhaps delivering an even more unstable weather pattern on Friday.
Narcity
BC's Month-By-Month Winter Weather Forecast Was Revealed & Here's When To Expect Snow
B.C.'s weather forecast for this winter dropped and the month-by-month prediction shows just when British Columbians can expect snow to hit the province. Vancouver's weather forecast usually looks pretty rainy throughout the winter, but this year will see above-normal snowfall in the southern parts of the province, according to the forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac.
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Temperatures plunge as frosty, wintry conditions are on the way
Be sure to wrap up warm, as summer is well and truly behind us. Temperatures are set to take a chilly turn this week as the country is in for some unsettled weather. Things will get wet and windy over the next couple of days as conditions take a turn.
