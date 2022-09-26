Read full article on original website
Weather Authority: Chilly Friday to turn cloudy as Hurricane Ian brings damp, dreary conditions
PHILADELPHIA - Ian has regained status as a Category 1 Hurricane as it hovers over the coast of the Carolinas, but the Delaware Valley will be impacted by remnants of the hurricane throughout the weekend. Rain bands from the storm will start to hit the Jersey shore and Delaware beaches...
Weather Authority: Clouds move in Thursday night into Friday ahead of remnants of Ian
PHILADELPHIA - Thursday was a beautiful day, ahead of cloudier days throughout the weekend. As Hurricane Ian makes begins to break apart over the eastern seaboard, clouds will increase over the region, with everyone seeing cloud cover by Friday afternoon. Temperatures Friday will remain in the lower 60s, while the...
Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength ahead of 'catastrophic' Florida landfall
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian’s winds rapidly intensified early Wednesday as it approached Florida’s Gulf Coast, hitting 155 mph — a threshold just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Ian was expected to make landfall in southwestern Florida "in the next few hours as...
Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2
Hurricane Ian slammed Florida for a second day after making landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
Hurricane Ian heading for the Carolinas after slamming Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of South Carolina’s...
Plane crashes on front lawn of home in Lehigh County, emergency crews on scene
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a plane crash in Lehigh County. SkyFOX was live over the scene where a plane could be seen crashed onto the front lawn of a home in Salisbury township. Crews sprayed down the plane, which appeared to be completely...
Roof of Ewing Senior and Community Center collapsed as crews battled 3-alarm fire
EWING, N.J. - Firefighters were on scene at the Ewing Senior and Community Center battling a three-alarm fire that broke out early Friday morning. Authorities say the fire broke out around 5 a.m., while the facility was closed. According to fire officials, the roof of the building collapsed as crews...
Police: Business owner beaten, zip tied during comic book store robbery in Bucks County
FEASTERVILLE, Pa. - The business owner of a Bucks County comic book store was violently beaten and tied up during a robbery, according to police. Authorities say officers from the Lower Southampton Township Police Department responded to the Comic Collection store in Feasterville for an assault and robbery. According to...
Plane crashes in Lehigh County yard, killing 1 one, officials say
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal plane crash in Lehigh County. Officials said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 1400 block of Keystone Road, in Salisbury Township. Crews sprayed down the plane, which appeared to be completely destroyed...
Ridley High School gun scare turns out to be toy gun on the property, officials say
RIDLEY TWP., Pa. - Students and staff had a scare at Ridley High School after a gun was reported on the property. Officials said a person told a crossing guard they saw someone with a gun inside a car at the Ridley High School parking lot Wednesday afternoon, about 3:30.
PnB Rock: Las Vegas police arrest man wanted in rapper's killing
LOS ANGELES - Southern California authorities announced a 17-year-old boy, his father, and stepmother were arrested in connection with the brutal killing of rapper PnB Rock that occurred during a robbery in broad daylight at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. Investigators with the Los Angeles Police...
