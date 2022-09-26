ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2

Hurricane Ian slammed Florida for a second day after making landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
Hurricane Ian heading for the Carolinas after slamming Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of South Carolina’s...
Plane crashes in Lehigh County yard, killing 1 one, officials say

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal plane crash in Lehigh County. Officials said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 1400 block of Keystone Road, in Salisbury Township. Crews sprayed down the plane, which appeared to be completely destroyed...
PnB Rock: Las Vegas police arrest man wanted in rapper's killing

LOS ANGELES - Southern California authorities announced a 17-year-old boy, his father, and stepmother were arrested in connection with the brutal killing of rapper PnB Rock that occurred during a robbery in broad daylight at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. Investigators with the Los Angeles Police...
