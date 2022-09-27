ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developer says homeless encampment stalling progress on Laclede's Landing

 2 days ago

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - The future of Laclede's Landing could be decided by what the city of Saint Louis decides to do with its unhoused moving forward.

"The homeless issue... ...as many people know, is a very challenging problem to deal with," admits Public Safety Director Dan Isom. Isom says law enforcement's role is to make sure no violent crime takes place at the Landing or any place else across the city. He told reporters Monday that the administration is trying alternative ways to get the homeless some housing and social services help.

One of the developers trying to make Laclede's Landing more of a community remains frustrated by the city of Saint Louis's plan for the unhoused. Gretchen Minges told KMOX's "The Show" that the old Admiral riverboat landing dock's encampment creates problems for the whole neighborhood. "The resources just continue to keep dwindling as it's harder to get businesses to come back down as the crime continues to increase, so if the city would come down do their part and just move the encampment onto their city property I feel like we're in a good spot to push forward."

Minges estimates 300 to 400 people come and go from the site each day.

She says that deters prospective apartment dwellers from looking at places on the Landing.

I've been saying this for years. There are to many people down there and people don't feel safe walking down by the river. because of the people that are down there. this isn't suppose to be like this the city get's a 1% tax from everyone that works and lives in the city use that money to get these people off the streets.

