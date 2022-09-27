ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hurricane Ian moves toward landfall in the US, Florida braces

By Kiran Dhillon
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zLp7M_0iBnUkTL00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hurricane Ian is barreling forward as it continues its path toward the United States.

It could make landfall on Florida’s west coast as early as Wednesday but its effects could be felt sooner, with tropical storm-force winds expected to reach the tip of the state Tuesday morning.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

PIX11 Weather Alerts

And as of Tuesday morning, the areas around Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared most likely to be hit first.

Flash flooding is possible, along with life-threatening storm surges in some areas.

As a result, 2,500 National Guardsmen have been prepped in advance of the storm’s arrival. Sandbags are being filled and residents are stocking up on essentials. Some people are also filling up their cars with gas and readying their generators in case of widespread outages.

More US and World News

And there are some who have decided to not take any chances and are leaving the area entirely.

“No doubt we are going to feel the effects. What we are asking is for everyone to be prepared,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

The most recent forecasts have Hurricane Ian making landfall Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as massive Category 4 storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in homes. The […]
FLORIDA STATE
PIX11

Florida resident details Hurricane Ian’s impact from the ground

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hurricane Ian’s harsh winds caused severe damage in Florida’s Tampa Bay area. Abigail Camacho is a resident of Lutz, Florida, which is just north of Tampa. She joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to talk about Ian’s impact on her neighborhood. “We do not have power,” Camacho said. “Very heavy winds […]
LUTZ, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
New York State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
PIX11

Hurricane Ian now Category 4 as storm nears landfall in Florida

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hurricane Ian was upgraded to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it churned toward the Florida coast early Wednesday, one day after blowing through Cuba. Roaring winds topped out around 155 mph early Wednesday, just shy of the mark needed to qualify as a Category 5 storm. Starting Wednesday, Florida’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Landfall#World News#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
New Jersey 101.5

Ian impacts for NJ: 3″ rain, 30+ mph gusts, minor tidal flooding

Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5ny.com

Tracking Ian for NY and NJ impacts

NEW YORK - The remnants of Hurricane Ian will impact the greater New York City region as early as Saturday, Oct. 1, but may affect parts of southern New Jersey as soon as Friday night. It's still too early for a detailed forecast but the remnants of the storm could...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WMTW

Mainers caught in the path of Hurricane Ian

FLORIDA — Many Mainers take a vacation to Florida this time of year while others are attending college in the Sunshine State. WMTW NEWS 8 checked in with a couple of Maine residents who are in Florida and in the path of Hurricane Ian. Steve Boutet of Scarborough is...
MAINE STATE
PIX11

PIX11

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy