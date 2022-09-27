Scammers have noticed that more Americans are sending money through mobile apps like Zelle and Venmo. Here's how to avoid getting scammed by a mobile payment app. Millions of Americans use peer-to-peer payment apps like Zelle, Venmo, Cash App, and PayPal to buy things online, send money to family and friends, and split bills with roommates. A 2020 survey by NerdWallet found that 94% of millennials between the ages of 24 and 39 use mobile payment apps. This is more than the 87% of Gen Zers, 88% of Gen Xers, and 65% of baby boomers who also use mobile payment apps.

7 DAYS AGO