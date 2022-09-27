ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

The Verge

WhatsApp adds one-click links to join a call and tests 32-person video chats

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to share a direct link to a call, making it easier to stay in contact with your loved ones. The Call Links feature will start to appear on WhatsApp this week and can be accessed through a banner located at the top of the Calls tab. WhatsApp users who want to try the Call Link feature will need the latest version of the app.
Augusta Free Press

Analysis: Internet searches related to web security at five-year high

With increased API security breaches in the United States, it should be no surprise that Google searches related to web security are on the rise. An analysis of Google search data revealed that interested in the key words “web API security” are at a five-year high, according to Google trends data.
ValueWalk

CVV Codes: How to Find Credit Card Security Code Without Card

CVV number is required explicitly for online purchases as it provides an extra protection layer for card-not-present transactions such as online shopping. But what if you don’t have your card? How to get CVV number without card? There are various options to get your CVV security code in such cases. You can log in to your online banking website/app and look for the CVV number within your card details.
Mr Ethan

Mobile Payment Apps: How to Spot a Mobile Payment App Scam?

Scammers have noticed that more Americans are sending money through mobile apps like Zelle and Venmo. Here's how to avoid getting scammed by a mobile payment app. Millions of Americans use peer-to-peer payment apps like Zelle, Venmo, Cash App, and PayPal to buy things online, send money to family and friends, and split bills with roommates. A 2020 survey by NerdWallet found that 94% of millennials between the ages of 24 and 39 use mobile payment apps. This is more than the 87% of Gen Zers, 88% of Gen Xers, and 65% of baby boomers who also use mobile payment apps.
pymnts

LTK Debuts in-App Purchases so Consumers Can Shop Influencer Picks

Influencer and creator commerce has heated up considerably since Apple and Google clamped down on the use of tracking cookies, making direct-to-consumer (D2C) connections aided by influencers critically important to sales efforts for many brands. After a flurry of recent social commerce moves from Walmart to TikTok there’s new movement,...
