Read full article on original website
Related
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Warning for ALL Facebook and Gmail users – 25 passwords you MUST change
DO YOU think you've got an uncrackable password? It might not be as safe as you reckon. Common passwords used by lots of people are easy to guess, making them a liability when it comes to staying safe from hackers. If a hacker were to guess your logins, you could...
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
The Verge
WhatsApp adds one-click links to join a call and tests 32-person video chats
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to share a direct link to a call, making it easier to stay in contact with your loved ones. The Call Links feature will start to appear on WhatsApp this week and can be accessed through a banner located at the top of the Calls tab. WhatsApp users who want to try the Call Link feature will need the latest version of the app.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Analysis: Internet searches related to web security at five-year high
With increased API security breaches in the United States, it should be no surprise that Google searches related to web security are on the rise. An analysis of Google search data revealed that interested in the key words “web API security” are at a five-year high, according to Google trends data.
Amazon to offer instant pay to workers and more loans to sellers
Amazon's loans will be "interest-only," with higher than average interest rates. AmazonAmazon joins Walmart in a retailer race to enter the personal banking market.
ValueWalk
CVV Codes: How to Find Credit Card Security Code Without Card
CVV number is required explicitly for online purchases as it provides an extra protection layer for card-not-present transactions such as online shopping. But what if you don’t have your card? How to get CVV number without card? There are various options to get your CVV security code in such cases. You can log in to your online banking website/app and look for the CVV number within your card details.
Mobile Payment Apps: How to Spot a Mobile Payment App Scam?
Scammers have noticed that more Americans are sending money through mobile apps like Zelle and Venmo. Here's how to avoid getting scammed by a mobile payment app. Millions of Americans use peer-to-peer payment apps like Zelle, Venmo, Cash App, and PayPal to buy things online, send money to family and friends, and split bills with roommates. A 2020 survey by NerdWallet found that 94% of millennials between the ages of 24 and 39 use mobile payment apps. This is more than the 87% of Gen Zers, 88% of Gen Xers, and 65% of baby boomers who also use mobile payment apps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. SEC fines Deloitte's China affiliate $20 million for auditing violations
NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday fined the Chinese affiliate of Deloitte, one of the "Big Four" accounting firms, $20 million for letting some clients, including foreign companies listed on U.S. exchanges, conduct their own audit work.
LTK Debuts in-App Purchases so Consumers Can Shop Influencer Picks
Influencer and creator commerce has heated up considerably since Apple and Google clamped down on the use of tracking cookies, making direct-to-consumer (D2C) connections aided by influencers critically important to sales efforts for many brands. After a flurry of recent social commerce moves from Walmart to TikTok there’s new movement,...
Comments / 0