Flight attendant reveals three unhygienic things you should never do on a plane

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A flight attendant has used his experiences on the job to share three unhygienic things passengers should avoid doing the next time they travel on a plane.

Tommy Cimato ( @tommycimato ), a flight attendant from Arizona when through his list of areas of the plane to avoid touching as well as a piece of clothing to avoid wearing on flights.

Of course, we all know that public toilets are not exactly hygienic (especially the tiny cubicle on board planes) and so the TikToker revealed a way to avoid germs.

If you need the toilet during your flight, the Cimato recommends to avoid touching the flush button or lever with your bare hands.

“It’s honestly just super unsanitary and it’s pretty gross. When you flush, use a napkin or a tissue that’s in the lavatory."

While you may want to get some shut-eye or relax during your flight, Cimato advised passengers not to rest their heads or lean against the window.

“You’re not the only who has done that and you don’t know how many people or children have wiped their hands or other things all over the window," he said.

Wearing comfortable clothing is a must when flying, however, there is one item of clothing Cimato has warned people to avoid - shorts.

"It’s the same thing as the window, you never know how clean it is going to be. So, if you have pants you’re going to have less germs."

Outside of the hygiene tips, Cimato also had some other advice for passengers such as ensuring to drink plenty of water on the journey.

"Stay hydrated. You want to have about 16 ounces for every flight you go on," Cimato noted as something to "keep in mind."

While the flight attendant also said not to be afraid about letting a flight attendant know when you are sick.

"We are there to help so if you need food, water or an air sickness bag please feel free to let us know," he concluded.

Since sharing his advice, Cimato's TikTok has received a whopping 4.5m views, 653,000, along with thousands of comments from people who have questioned how clean planes really are in light of the flight attendant's recommendations.

One person wrote: "In conclusion, the whole plane dusty."

"This proves that you guys don't clean inside the plane-" another person said.

Someone else added: "Don't they sanitize after every flight?"

To which Cimato replied: "The ground crew does all the plane cleaning, they try their best to keep it clean but this is just in case if it gets missed!"

