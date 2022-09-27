ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Michael Sheen Gives Rousing Speech to Wales Soccer Team Ahead of World Cup

By Abid Rahman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago

If Wales performs miracles at the upcoming soccer World Cup, then Michael Sheen may have played his own small part.

The Welsh actor has gone viral on social media for the second time in as many weeks for his rousing pre-tournament pep talks for the Wales men’s national soccer team as they enter final preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where they face England, Iran and the U.S. in the group stages.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Two weeks ago, the Good Omens star, appearing on the British game show A League Of Their Own , seemingly riffed an off-the-cuff spine-tingling speech for the Welsh team that drew upon myth, legend, national identity and much more.

“A victory song that floats through the valleys, like a red mist, rolls over the mountain tops, like crimson thunder,” Sheen roared in the first speech as he left the studio audience and panel guests stunned. “A red storm is coming to the gates of Qatar!”

Clips of the speech, worthy of any Hollywood sports movie, spread like wildfire on social media, and the Wales team manager Rob Page was moved to ask the actor to come and give another speech to the team directly in person.

Sheen duly obliged and on Monday the footage of the new speech similarly began to trend on social media.

“Close your eyes and feel the breath on the back of your necks. Because that’s every man, woman and child in this old land standing there with you at your backs. That’s the people of Wales, your people,” Sheen says in the new speech. “Feel their breath quickening with yours. Hear their blood drumming in your ears, pounding through your heart, bursting through your chest. That’s the blood of Wales, your blood, red as the ancient book of dreams. Red as the rising flag of Merthyr. Red as the great wall of Gwalia. Because that’s what you carry with you, boys.”

He continues: “Across 64 years, across half the span of the world. It’s there, on your chest. It’s there, at your back. It’s there, at your side. They always say, we are too small, too, slow, too weak, too full of fear, but yma o hyd, you sons of Speed! With that red wall around us, we are still here!”

Wales begin their World Cup campaign against the U.S. at 2 p.m. ET, on Nov. 21 on Fox and Telemundo.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Coolio, West Coast Rapper Behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Dies at 59

Coolio, the Grammy-winning Compton rapper who was behind the global hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59. His manager, Jarez Posey, told The Hollywood Reporter that Coolio died Wednesday afternoon at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. “He went to use the bathroom and never came out,” he said. No cause of death was given. More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Pfeiffer, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson Pay Tribute to CoolioRobert Cormier, Actor on 'Heartland' and 'Slasher,' Dies at 33Venetia Stevenson, Actress Once Called "The Most Photogenic Girl in the World," Dies at 84 Indelibly associated with West Coast hip-hop and gangsta...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Dr. Dre Gives Advice to Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Rihanna is headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and last year’s headliner, Dr. Dre, has some words of wisdom for her. Dre spoke with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 on Sunday, soon after Rihanna’s news was announced. Apple Music was recently named the official sponsor of the annual event.More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna Tapped as 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformerSuper Bowl Halftime Show: Apple Music Named Presenting Sponsor of NFL EventSuper Bowl Halftime Show Wins Live Variety Emmy for First Time as Hip-Hop Breaks Through in Category “Oh, my god,” said Dre, who took the Super Bowl stage last...
NFL
Daily Mail

FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar

The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Page
Person
Michael Sheen
CBS Sports

Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup

Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
SOCCER
BBC

Women's Six Nations: England to play first standalone Twickenham match

England's women will play their first standalone fixture at Twickenham when they face France in the 2023 Women's Six Nations on 29 April. The tournament will take place after the men's event for the third year in a row, running from 25 March to 29 April. The Red Roses host...
RUGBY
ESPN

Tim Cahill optimistic for World Cup but questions 'nice' Socceroos leaders

Tim Cahill thinks the Socceroos lack natural leaders compared with the "men and attitude" of his era. The Australian football great is nevertheless optimistic ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, despite the Socceroos' stiff task against Denmark, Tunisia and defending champions France in the group stage. And Australia's...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Wales Soccer Team#Channel 4#Possible Privatization#British#Michaelsheen#A League Of Their Own
The Hollywood Reporter

Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of ‘Batgirl’

Batgirl star Leslie Grace shared a video on her TikTok that featured behind-the-scenes clips from the scrapped DC film. The 15-second video opens on a shot of the actress with her smeared Batgirl makeup on, includes clips of her practicing her fight scenes and stunts and goofing around on the set of the project, alongside her cast and crew. More from The Hollywood ReporterHBO Max and Discovery+ Are "Not Perfect Right Now," Says Warner Bros. Discovery CFOWarner Bros. Discovery CFO: 'Batgirl' Shutdown Coverage Was "Blown Out of Proportion" to Its Business ImpactDC Chief Search Continues as Dan Lin No Longer...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Looking’ Actor Daniel Franzese on Why He’s “Conflicted” Over Brendan Fraser’s Casting in ‘The Whale’

Daniel Franzese says Brendan Fraser is a “lovely” actor but doesn’t understand why the upcoming film The Whale didn’t choose to cast a gay actor with a larger body in Fraser’s leading role. While speaking to People, the Mean Girls and Looking star said he felt conflicted about Fraser’s casting in the Darren Aronofsky A24 film, which is based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 play of the same name and follows a gay man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Franzese expressed that he likes and is happy for The Mummy and Killers of the Flower Moon star, whose...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Italian Entertainment Industry Reacts to Far-Right Election Victory

Italy, and all of Europe, awoke Monday to a new political reality after far-right politician Giorgia Meloni claimed victory in Italy’s snap elections. With nearly all the results in, Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, a group with neofascist origins, secured the biggest share of votes. Her far-right coalition, which includes the League, headed by Matteo Salvini, and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, have a clear majority and should be able to form a new government. Such a coalition of nationalist and far-right parties would represent Italy’s most rightwing government since the end of Benito Mussolini’s reign in 1945. Meloni...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Plots Comeback With “Candid” Podcast

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is aiming to make a public comeback, with a new podcast at the center of his plans. Cuomo on Wednesday posted a video to his social media accounts in which he laid out his comeback effort, which will include a new Super PAC and a gun safety effort. But it the podcast that will be at the heart of the attempt to return to the public’s good graces.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Music Inks Star YouTube Podcaster MrBallen to Exclusive Content DealMel Robbins to Launch New Podcast in Exclusive Deal With SiriusXM's Stitcher'Serial' Host Sarah...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IGN

IN-L vs AU-L Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Road Safety T20 World Series 2022, 1st Semi-Final

India Legends vs Australia Legends, 1st Semi-Final. Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Date & Time: September 28th, at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time. Live Streaming: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, Sports18 Khel, Voot, and Jio TV. Preview:. India Legends will lock horns with Australia Legends in...
SPORTS
Doc's Sports Service

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Leeds United (+160) Aston Villa (+168) The Villains (2-1-4) are en route to Elland Road on Saturday where they will take on the Whites (2-2-2). Leeds United are priced at +160 and Aston Villa are at +168. The total has been set at 2.5. The starting goalkeepers will be Illan Meslier for Leeds United and Emiliano Martinez for Aston Villa.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

T20 World Cup 2022: England schedule, results, squad and likely opponents

England are among the favourites to win the T20 World Cup when they head to Australia for a tournament taking place in October and November. After winning their group in the 2021 edition, England were knocked out with a five-wicket defeat by New Zealand in their semifinal in Abu Dhabi.
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Post Malone Hospitalized for “Stabbing Pain” a Week After Stage Fall, Postpones Boston Show

Post Malone went to the hospital again Saturday after experiencing what he described on social media as difficulty breathing and stabbing pain, forcing him to postpone a scheduled show in Boston. It was the second time in about a week that he went to the hospital. He was treated for bruised ribs after falling into a hole on stage at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis last weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna Tapped as 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformerPharoah Sanders, Legendary Jazz Saxophonist, Dies at 81Super Bowl Halftime Show: Apple Music Named Presenting Sponsor of NFL Event “On tour, I usually wake up around...
BOSTON, MA
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Argentina Selects ‘Argentina, 1985’ for 2023 International Feature Race

Argentina has selected Santiago Mitre’s crowd-pleasing courtroom drama Argentina, 1985 as its national contender for the 2023 Academy Awards in the best international feature category. There are echoes of the Jan. 6 hearings in the film’s true story of the group of heroic lawyers, led by Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who engaged in a David vs. Goliath battle to try and prosecute the leaders of Argentina’s military for crimes committed during the country’s bloody dictatorship. More than just a legal battle, the outcome of the case will determine how strong Argentina’s nascent democracy can be.More from The Hollywood ReporterTechnicolor...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy