ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Navy master chief loses rank and given restriction at court-martial

[Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been changed to accurately reflect his punishment.]. The former senior enlisted leader of a California-based training command was convicted this summer on charges that he sexually harassed other sailors and engaged in sexual activity with junior service members in training, officials confirmed this week.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy