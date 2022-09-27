Read full article on original website
Catastrophic Ian weakens to tropical storm, winds down to 65 mph
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian weakened to a Tropical Storm early Thursday morning after making landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday. The 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows Ian now has wind speeds of 65 mph. Ian is expected...
Tornado threat in South Florida as Cat. 4 Ian's eyewall moves onshore with 155 mph winds
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The extremely dangerous eyewall of Hurricane Ian was moving onshore at 11 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center, and it "will cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula soon." Ian strengthened into an extremely dangerous hurricane with maximum...
FWC warns of wildlife stirred by Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Strong winds and flooding are not the only dangers stirred up by now Tropical Storm Ian. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is warning Floridians to be on the look out for wildlife that may be more active due to the storm.
'This is still a hazardous situation': Gov. DeSantis on Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — More than two million people in Florida remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm Thursday morning as it continues to make its way across Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis, in a press conference, said it is...
Hurricane evacuees with pets face trouble in Palm Beach County
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Several Floridians on the West Coast headed East towards Palm Beach County Tuesday. All of them looking for refuge but they ran into problems when arriving. Carolyn and Roger Martin headed to Jupiter from their home in Cape Coral. They planned ahead and made a...
Governor DeSantis gives update as Hurricane Ian closes in on Cat 5 status
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about the state's preparations for Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm. Speaking at a news conference in the state's capital, Florida's Governor called Hurricane Ian "the real deal." This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and...
Still windy on Thursday with a light shower chance
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Conditions will improve today as now Tropical Storm Ian passes north of south Florida and enters Atlantic waters and approaches the coast of South Carolina by the end of the week. We will see scattered showers from time to time today as moisture...
Tracking Ian: Shelters open in Okeechobee and Indian River counties
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Okeechobee and Indian River counties are opening emergency shelters due to Hurricane Ian. Two emergency shelters are opening on Wednesday morning. Department of Health (special needs): 1700 Northwest Ninth Ave. South Elementary School (pet friendly): 2468 Southwest Seventh Ave. Indian River County. Three shelters will...
'Evacuate across the state;' Evacuees told to head to Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County and other parts of South Florida can expect a host of guests from Florida's west coast. The state's top emergency management leader said people under evacuation orders for Hurricane Ian should head toward Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, and Broward Counties. About...
FPL prepares for Hurricane Ian
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Power and Light activated its Command Center in Riviera Beach, as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. The Command Center is where FPL manages all of its resources around the state. Hurricane Ian has the potential to become a major hurricane. FPL is taking it...
Flood-prone areas in Martin County brace for impact by Ian
HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County officials are preparing for the biggest threat as Hurricane Ian approaches. They’re pulling out at all the stops as they brace for significant flooding. High-water vehicles from the sheriff’s office can help in the event of evacuations and flood control pumps...
Ian's imminent impact: Treasure Coast nursery prepping for the storm
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Farmers and nurseries on the Treasure Coast and out west are bracing for impacts of Hurricane Ian. C.W. Willis Family Farms are clearing their drains and taking other precautions before they close down for the next few days. “There’s going to be a mess...
Sandbags, school closure in Okeechobee County ahead of Hurricane Ian
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Okeechobee County remains under a Tropical Storm Watch as of Monday night. Residents should be prepared for severe weather in the coming days. Okeechobee County Schools have announced they will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Sandbags continue to be available on a self-serve basis...
Police to the rescue when fallen tree kept family locked inside their home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A family on the Treasure Coast got some much-needed help getting out of their home after Hurricane Ian, Thursday morning. Port St. Lucie police said officers responded to a call from the family whose home was shuttered up and without power. On top...
Storm Saviors: Good Samaritans in Okeechobee helping those who can't prepare for Ian
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — In Okeechobee, many people are paying attention to the lake levels and grabbing sandbags to protect property. In a time like this, it’s fair that most people would focus solely on the well-being of their own family but one couple is helping those who aren’t able to help themselves.
Florida Price Gouging Hotline activated
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The state's price gouging hotline is now active. Floridians can report cases of severe price hikes on essential commodities in the wake of Hurricane Ian. It's against the law for businesses to jack up the prices of necessities during a storm-related state of...
Jupiter resumes waste collection services
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The town of Jupiter announced Waste Management will resume collection services Thursday, September 29. Services will be delayed until after sunrise, and may be impacted by road closures and weather conditions. Residents looking for more information can find it on the towns website or through...
Scam alert in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam alert is getting people to send money in order to avoid jail processing. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office notified residents on Monday that a scam call is circulating from a 772 area code. The scammer is posing an an official...
These counties are under mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders
Evacuation orders were announced as Hurricane Ian made its approach to the Florida coast Tuesday. According to the state disaster website, the following counties are under evacuation orders:. MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS:. People living in "Zone A" red areas - barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island and Little Gasparilla...
Man from Hobe Sound claims $1 million prize from scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Hobe Sound has claimed the $1 million prize in the "500x The Cash" scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday. Michael Zoratti, 59, received his winnings in a one-time payment of $820,000. The winning ticket was purchased at the Winn-Dixie at Southeast...
