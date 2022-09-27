ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

cbs12.com

Catastrophic Ian weakens to tropical storm, winds down to 65 mph

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian weakened to a Tropical Storm early Thursday morning after making landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday. The 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows Ian now has wind speeds of 65 mph. Ian is expected...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

FWC warns of wildlife stirred by Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Strong winds and flooding are not the only dangers stirred up by now Tropical Storm Ian. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is warning Floridians to be on the look out for wildlife that may be more active due to the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Governor DeSantis gives update as Hurricane Ian closes in on Cat 5 status

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about the state's preparations for Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm. Speaking at a news conference in the state's capital, Florida's Governor called Hurricane Ian "the real deal." This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Still windy on Thursday with a light shower chance

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Conditions will improve today as now Tropical Storm Ian passes north of south Florida and enters Atlantic waters and approaches the coast of South Carolina by the end of the week. We will see scattered showers from time to time today as moisture...
ENVIRONMENT
cbs12.com

Tracking Ian: Shelters open in Okeechobee and Indian River counties

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Okeechobee and Indian River counties are opening emergency shelters due to Hurricane Ian. Two emergency shelters are opening on Wednesday morning. Department of Health (special needs): 1700 Northwest Ninth Ave. South Elementary School (pet friendly): 2468 Southwest Seventh Ave. Indian River County. Three shelters will...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
cbs12.com

FPL prepares for Hurricane Ian

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Power and Light activated its Command Center in Riviera Beach, as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. The Command Center is where FPL manages all of its resources around the state. Hurricane Ian has the potential to become a major hurricane. FPL is taking it...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Flood-prone areas in Martin County brace for impact by Ian

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County officials are preparing for the biggest threat as Hurricane Ian approaches. They’re pulling out at all the stops as they brace for significant flooding. High-water vehicles from the sheriff’s office can help in the event of evacuations and flood control pumps...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Florida Price Gouging Hotline activated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The state's price gouging hotline is now active. Floridians can report cases of severe price hikes on essential commodities in the wake of Hurricane Ian. It's against the law for businesses to jack up the prices of necessities during a storm-related state of...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Jupiter resumes waste collection services

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The town of Jupiter announced Waste Management will resume collection services Thursday, September 29. Services will be delayed until after sunrise, and may be impacted by road closures and weather conditions. Residents looking for more information can find it on the towns website or through...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Scam alert in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam alert is getting people to send money in order to avoid jail processing. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office notified residents on Monday that a scam call is circulating from a 772 area code. The scammer is posing an an official...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

These counties are under mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders

Evacuation orders were announced as Hurricane Ian made its approach to the Florida coast Tuesday. According to the state disaster website, the following counties are under evacuation orders:. MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS:. People living in "Zone A" red areas - barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island and Little Gasparilla...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Man from Hobe Sound claims $1 million prize from scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Hobe Sound has claimed the $1 million prize in the "500x The Cash" scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday. Michael Zoratti, 59, received his winnings in a one-time payment of $820,000. The winning ticket was purchased at the Winn-Dixie at Southeast...
HOBE SOUND, FL

