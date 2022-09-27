Read full article on original website
Gov. Proclaims September as Gold Star Family Month
The Governor of Guam proclaims September as the Gold Star family month to pay respect to fallen heroes and their families. In memory of the men and women who have fallen dedicating their lives to protect Guam and the nation’s freedom, Governor Lou Leon Guerrero held a proclamation last Friday to name September Gold Star Families Month.
Guam’s United Airline Flight Attendents Stand in Solidarity
Guam’s United Airlines Flight Attendants joined the picket line yesterday, standing in solidarity with UA employees nationwide against the airline’s management. PNC’s Damen Michael and Khyomara Santana were on location and spoke with UA employees to get their input on the situation. Here’s more…. Guam Based...
Guam Contractors Association Kicks Off Industry Trade Fair and Expo
After a short break due to the pandemic, the Guam Contractors Association kicked off the first day of its industry trade fair and expo. Today, the Guam Contractors Association hosted an industry trade fair and expo at Father Duenas’ Phoenix Center. The fair, which will host a second day...
GPA Announces Eletric Vehicle Road Show
As the island shifts to a greener infrastructure, the Guam Power Authority, in celebration of National Drive Electric Week —- will hold an electric vehicle roadshow this Friday. PNC’s Khyomara Santana has more on the story…. The event aims to raise awareness of the benefits of electric and...
