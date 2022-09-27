Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Senior Mental Health: Why It’s Important And How To Improve It
Over the past few years, mental health and wellbeing has become a more important topic within society, and the mental wellbeing of senior members of our community has become something that we are giving more thought and consideration to. Most of us want our older relatives to be as happy and as healthy as possible; nobody likes seeing their parents, grandparents or other beloved family members experiencing depression, anxiety, or other mental health problems. While mental health is very personal to each individual, some things that can often be helpful for seniors include:
I’m a child behaviour expert & this is why you should never tell your little one to ‘use their words’- say this instead
WHEN A child is kicking off, parents will say anything to calm them down and understand what the problem is. Plenty of mums and dads will ask their little one to "use their words" during a melt-down to get them to communicate the problem. But according to the experts this...
KIDS・
I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health | Sanah Ahsan
Society’s understanding of mental health issues locates the problem inside the person - and ignores the politics of their distress, says psychologist Sanah Ahsan
Psychologist explains having a narcissistic mother is 'uniquely painful', and they often want to 'take your achievements as their own' and struggle to love you 'unconditionally' for who you are
A psychologist has revealed some of the reasons it is 'uniquely painful' to be the child of a narcissistic mother - and shared advice on how to cope with the situation. Dr Ruth Ann Harpur, who has a practice based in London, spoke about the issue in a TikTok video with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, a chartered clinical psychologist based in Surrey.
thebiochronicle.com
How to Relieve Anxiety in Your Dog
Anxiety can keep your dog from enjoying life and even be stressful to you as the owner. Anxiety happens for many reasons, including noises and stress in your dog’s environment. If your dog is suffering from anxiety problems, here are some steps for you to take to relieve your...
PETS・
Essence
How To Support Someone’s Mental Health And Wellness Beyond Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month is September, but the conversation about mental wellness is year-round. In a world that is constantly pushing us back and forth, sometimes it can get overwhelming trying to keep it all together. The ages of people completing suicide are getting younger and younger as the years progress. According to TIME, suicide rates have risen by 57% from 2007 to 2018 amongst teenagers and young adults. More specifically, there has been an increase in African-American and Black girls who have attempted, but not completed, suicide.
psychologytoday.com
Dog-Human Sleeping Relationships Raise Intriguing Questions
Of 1,000 people questioned, 76 percent allowed their dog to sleep with them and let them feel the love. 33 percent of married pet owners say their best quality of sleep comes from sharing their bed with only their dog. We need more data on how a dog's and human's...
PETS・
Medical News Today
Why is my anxiety so bad?
Anxiety is a common sensation that many people experience. Different sources can contribute to anxiety and cause the feelings to worsen. Anxious triggers can vary from person to person. Anxiety can lead to feelings of nervousness, apprehension, and worry. It can also cause physical symptoms, such as shallow breathing, sweating,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vox
The sleep advice no one tells you
If you’ve ever had a terrible, or even middling, night’s slumber — which studies and surveys suggest is a fair number of people — you’re well aware of the effects of poor sleep. Aside from the sluggishness and lethargy, lack of sufficient shut-eye can blunt thinking and reaction time and negatively impacts judgment. Long-term sleep deprivation has been linked with higher likelihoods of depressive moods, anxiety, diabetes, and obesity.
Alcohol is Problematic for Mental Health
I’ve been writing about my sobriety for a while now. I’m 6 years sober and have a unique background of being a former alcoholic and mental health/addictions nurse. I also struggled with depression. Lastly, I also lost my father to alcohol who also struggled with severe depression.
calmsage.com
All You Need To Know About Behavioral Therapy
Behavioral Therapy is a term used for describing a range of techniques used for changing negative, self-destructive, and unhealthy behavior. Behavioral therapy can also be referred to as an umbrella for all types of therapy that treat mental health issues. This therapy was created on the idea that all behavior is learned and can be changed with the proper approach.
WJLA
Know Your Back Story: Spotlight on MILD procedure for low back pain
A recent Harris Poll estimated 72.3 million Americans suffer from low back pain. This Pain Awareness Month Good Morning Washington is putting a spotlight on a minimally invasive procedure that is changing patient's lives. You can learn more about the MILD Procedure and find a physician near you here.
WJLA
'The Effortless Perfection Myth' author exposes unfiltered reality of college women
7NewsDC — Growing up, we often hear how college promises to be the best four years of our lives. But for many women, higher education can spiral into years of anxiety, loneliness, eating disorders, binge drinking and more. Caralena Peterson shared the importance of sharing all sides whiles discussing her new book, "The Effortless Perfection Myth: Debunking the Myth and Revealing the Path to Empowerment for Today's College Women."
Misuse of alcohol in teens, 20s linked to dissatisfaction and poor health in 30s, study says
A study published in Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research suggests that misusing alcohol in your teens and twenties could have long term effects on mental and physical health. The researchers’ main objective was to examine whether poor physical health consequences continue beyond your twenties as a result of alcohol misuse...
psychreg.org
Social Support: 4 Tips for Parenting a Child with Social Anxiety
Social anxiety is one of the most common issues children face during their school careers. The pressure to fit in and be like everyone else is often overwhelming for some kids. As common as this issue is, however, it needs to be addressed if your child suffers from it as it can prevent them from exploring new things and taking risks – both of which are necessary for kids to grow and reach their highest potential.
KIDS・
Psychiatric Times
Safety Planning: An Essential Feature of Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Suicide Prevention
What is a safety plan, and how can clinicians use it to help patients with suicidal behavior?. A safety plan is a critical evidence-based intervention that can reduce suicidal behavior, either as a standalone intervention or as part of a comprehensive treatment plan.1 The purpose of the safety plan is to provide patients who are at heightened risk for suicide with concrete, actionable coping strategies they can use during a suicidal crisis to decrease their risk of attempting suicide. In addition to its practical and intended use, a safety plan also conveys hope by demonstrating to an individual with suicidal ideation that there are more effective ways of managing their problems.
psychologytoday.com
What Happened to Adolescence?
Adolescence is a time to develop skills and capacities for independence, responsibility, and meaningful relationships. Over the past 30 years, typical activities of adolescence have been replaced with highly structured “enrichment." Children of all ages need more developmentally appropriate, unsupervised, unstructured time in order to succeed as adults. By...
