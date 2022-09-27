ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup

Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
The Independent

Gareth Southgate vows to stick to principles as he plots World Cup success

Gareth Southgate vowed to keep doing things his way regardless of the external noise and pressures as the England manager mulls over his World Cup squad selection and plots success in Qatar.This was always going to be a unique year given the tournament’s winter scheduling but the last few months have also been unlike anything encountered during the 57-cap former defender’s reign.England reached the World Cup semi-finals four years ago and just 14 months ago finished as Euros runners-up, but optimism and hope has been replaced by intense scrutiny following a drop in results.Relegated from the Nations League top tier...
Sporting News

T20 World Cup 2022: England schedule, results, squad and likely opponents

England are among the favourites to win the T20 World Cup when they head to Australia for a tournament taking place in October and November. After winning their group in the 2021 edition, England were knocked out with a five-wicket defeat by New Zealand in their semifinal in Abu Dhabi.
