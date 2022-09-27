Read full article on original website
Harry Maguire apologises for England ‘mistakes’ but Gareth Southgate vows to play him until it’s ‘untenable’
HARRY MAGUIRE has apologised for England "mistakes" after his latest gaffes last night. But Gareth Southgate has vowed to stick with the error-prone defender until his position in the team becomes “untenable”. After the chaotic 3-3 draw, in which Maguire was at fault for Germany's first two goals,...
England 3-3 Germany: Nations League – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: England rallied from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 in a dramatic second half before Kai Havertz pounced late on. Scott Murray was watching.
CBS Sports
Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup
Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
SkySports
Trent Alexander-Arnold's England omission by Gareth Southgate risks wasting a world-class talent
England have some good players but not many who could be deemed world-class in their role. Trent Alexander-Arnold falls into that category having been an integral part of a Liverpool team that has won every trophy that could be won in the past four years. Alas, he has found winning...
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United keeper produces incredible save to help Czech Republic qualify for U21 Euros
Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar produced a fantastic save against Iceland to help the Czech Republic qualify for the U21 European Championships. The play-off took place last night and Czech Republic found themselves on the front foot ahead of the game having won the first leg 2-1. Last night’s game...
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher says it’s “too late” for Manchester United star to save his career
Jamie Carragher has claimed that it’s too late for Harry Maguire to salvage his Manchester United career. Maguire is going through what is undoubtedly the most difficult spell of his Manchester United career. On the pitch, Maguire is struggling and has found himself sitting on the substitute’s bench for the majority of the season.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
Nations League 26/9/22 roundup: Italy qualify for finals; England break scoring duck
Roundup of the action from the Nations League on Monday night, including England vs Germany and Hungary vs Ita
Gareth Southgate vows to stick to principles as he plots World Cup success
Gareth Southgate vowed to keep doing things his way regardless of the external noise and pressures as the England manager mulls over his World Cup squad selection and plots success in Qatar.This was always going to be a unique year given the tournament’s winter scheduling but the last few months have also been unlike anything encountered during the 57-cap former defender’s reign.England reached the World Cup semi-finals four years ago and just 14 months ago finished as Euros runners-up, but optimism and hope has been replaced by intense scrutiny following a drop in results.Relegated from the Nations League top tier...
FIFA・
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Luke Shaw Defends Manchester United & England Teammate Harry Maguire
Luke Shaw has defended his Manchester United and England teammate Harry Maguire after the star's poor performance versus Germany.
Kieran Trippier Has Better "All-Round Game" Than Trent Alexander-Arnold, Says England Boss
The Liverpool star looks set to miss out on a place in England's World Cup squad after Gareth Southgate admitted he prefers Trippier.
Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Start In Manchester City Vs. Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to start for Manchester United against Manchester City in the Premier League, according to a report.
Gabby Agbonlahor tells Trent Alexander-Arnold to retire from England duty
Gabby Agbonlahor says Trent Alexander-Arnold should retire from England duty until Gareth Southgate is no longer manager.
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
SkySports
England U21 3-1 Germany U21: Folarin Balogun, Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer on target in friendly win
England U21s proved their Euro 2023 credentials with an excellent 3-1 win over Germany U21s at Bramall Lane. Folarin Balogun's seventh U21s goal, Conor Gallagher's strike and Cole Palmer's late third earned the Young Lions victory. Chelsea's Gallagher led the recovery after Felix Nmecha's opener to send Gareth Southgate another...
Harry Maguire’s Premier League stats are shockingly close to Virgil van Dijk’s despite Man Utd defender’s struggles
WHILE Virgil van Dijk is considered one of the best defenders in the world, Harry Maguire has been relegated to the bench by Erik ten Hag. But the two centre-backs are actually VERY similar when it comes down to the stats. Manchester United skipper Maguire has come under fire for...
Portugal 0-0 Spain LIVE: Nations League latest with Cristiano Ronaldo featuring – TV channel, stream, updates
PORTUGAL are facing Spain in a mouth-watering Nations League tie tonight. Cristiano Ronaldo starts the hosts, but he is currently sporting a nasty looking black eye after a collision in the 4-0 win over Czech Republic last time out. While Spain suffered a 2-1 loss to Switzerland at the weekend,...
Sporting News
T20 World Cup 2022: England schedule, results, squad and likely opponents
England are among the favourites to win the T20 World Cup when they head to Australia for a tournament taking place in October and November. After winning their group in the 2021 edition, England were knocked out with a five-wicket defeat by New Zealand in their semifinal in Abu Dhabi.
