Read full article on original website
Related
hackernoon.com
How is Artificial Intelligence Transforming Life Sciences? 4 Main Ways
Artificial intelligence is the science of developing computer programs and technologies like deep learning, natural language processing, and machine learning algorithms to perform complex tasks without direct human input. The market of artificial intelligence in life sciences was valued at $1,255.3 million in 2020 and is projected to be worth $3943.96 million by 2025. In this article, we’ll discuss 4 ways artificial intelligence is transforming life sciences. These include automating clinical trials, robotic surgery, and advancing patient diagnoses.
News-Medical.net
Stanford Medicine scientists receive $10 million for research on sleep and autism
A group of Stanford Medicine scientists have been awarded approximately $10 million from the National Institutes of Health's Autism Centers of Excellence program. The funding, announced by the NIH Sept. 6, will support research on the relationship between sleep dysregulation and autism symptoms. This is the first time Stanford University...
General Inception Creates First-Ever “Igniter” for New Company Formation
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- General Inception (GI), the first-ever Igniter, today announced its launch to build deep-tech companies from their inception through commercial scale-up. GI is not an investment fund; it is a company partnering with scientific innovators to bring on the critical planning and execution functions on day one of a new venture, including ignition capital. With access to a global team of thought leaders and business executives in diverse scientific fields, regulatory, intellectual property, clinical development and manufacturing services, as well as back office and infrastructure support, the GI team industrializes company formation, technology commercialization, and...
Niron Magnetics Expands Management Team with Three Key Technology and Operations Hires
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Niron Magnetics, the company pioneering the world’s first high-performance, rare earth-free permanent magnets, today announced the expansion of its management team with the appointments of David Northall, vice president, global operations, Carlijn Mulder, Ph.D., vice president for magnet technology, and Peter Ladwig, Ph.D., vice president for nanoparticle technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005203/en/ Niron has appointed Carlijn Mulder, Ph.D., vice president for magnet technology, David Northall, vice president, global operations, and Peter Ladwig, Ph.D., vice president for nanoparticle technology, to help commercialize the world’s first high performance rare-earth free permanent magnets. (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
News-Medical.net
Association between COVID-19 vaccination and increase in menstrual cycle length confirmed
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
SpaceNews.com
Kayhan, Astroscale, UT Austin win Space Force study contract for in-orbit servicing technology
WASHINGTON — Kayhan Space, and partners Astroscale US and the University of Texas at Austin, won a U.S. Space Force contract to develop software for in-orbit servicing vehicles, the companies announced Sept. 28. The team won a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase 1 award worth $250,000 under the...
News-Medical.net
Study finds dimethyl fumarate was not associated with an improvement in clinical outcomes in adults hospitalized with COVID-19
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers evaluated the efficacy of the anti-inflammatory drug dimethyl fumarate (DMF) in treating coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as part of an early phase, randomized, controlled assessment trial in the United Kingdom (UK). Background. Pulmonary inflammation and the increase in circulating...
News-Medical.net
Review says dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines based on weak evidence
A recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server reviewed early-phase dose-finding trials to examine the study design, safety, and early antibody response data on approved coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines and gain insights on design improvements for future candidate COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. Review: Dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckerspayer.com
Cigna launches Pathwell service for managing chronic conditions
Cigna is launching a new concierge service, Pathwell, combining elements from Evernorth, its health services arm, to treat complex conditions. The Pathwell service is launching for patients who need infusions or injectable medicines and patients with musculoskeletal conditions, according to a Sept. 28 news release. The service will expand to include additional conditions in the future.
News-Medical.net
New lab technique could spark a 'paradigm shift' in testing protein-based drugs
New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) researchers have unveiled a new lab technique they say represents a "paradigm shift" in how pharmaceutical laboratories test and produce new protein-based drugs, such as therapeutic monoclonal antibodies being developed to treat a variety of diseases, from cancers to infectious diseases. Researchers say their...
Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches a More Sustainable Solution for Large-Scale Cell Culture Harvesting
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today unveiled the Thermo Scientific™ DynaSpin™ Single-Use Centrifuge system at the BioProcess International annual conference in Boston, MA. The system is specifically designed to provide an optimal single-use solution for large-scale cell culture harvesting. The DynaSpin system improves and streamlines harvesting for cell culture separation in single-use bioprocesses by reducing the number of depth filtration cartridges required to complete the harvest process. The DynaSpin solution delivers equivalent or improved product yield compared to traditional harvest systems while enabling operational efficiency, cost savings and sustainable practices in the production of biologics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005328/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Winning Again! FEELM Max Awarded the Golden Leaf Award for "Most Promising Innovation"
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, has won the Golden Leaf Award for “Most Promising Innovation” at the 2022 Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) in Washington, DC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005491/en/ GTNF event site (Photo: Business Wire)
Agriculture Online
Bayer and Perdue AgriBusiness to incentivize regenerative ag practices
Bayer has announced a regenerative farming collaboration with Perdue AgriBusiness aimed at large-scale carbon emission reductions and creating a model for a more sustainable food value chain spanning across Perdue's entire grain network. Through the collaboration, Bayer and Perdue AgriBusiness are creating opportunities to help support farmers on their regenerative...
News-Medical.net
Astrea Bioseparations introduces Nereus LentiHERO, a fit-for-purpose solution for lentiviral vector purification
Astrea Bioseparations (“Astrea Bio”), a leading provider of novel purification and separation tools supporting the development of next-generation therapeutics, has announced today the commercial launch of its Nereus LentiHERO™ lentiviral vector (LVV) purification technology. Incorporating AstreAdept™, the Company’s proprietary nanofiber material, this novel solution addresses the challenges associated with purifying the large and fragile products used in cell and gene therapy.
News-Medical.net
What are the differences in transmissibility between novel and emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants?
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers compared the transmissibility of novel and emerging severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants. Background. Currently, the majority of reporting of secondary attack rates (SAR) in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have defined secondary infection as recent polymerase chain...
News-Medical.net
UArizona researchers discover new protein that is responsible for controlling cell growth in yeasts
Like bacteria, yeasts are found everywhere, even in and around our bodies. And, as with bacteria, you can become infected by yeasts and become ill. Yeasts infect about 150 million people a year and kill about 1.7 million, especially those who are immunocompromised. Yeast cells and human immune system cells...
News-Medical.net
What is the Role of Non-invasive Imaging in Diagnostics?
The use of diagnostic imaging in medicine dates back over a century. However, tremendous advances have been made over the last 50 years, in which multiple imaging modalities have offered a previously unimaginable wealth of data on the structure and function of the inward organs of the human body. Structural...
News-Medical.net
What is the role of N-glycans and calnexin-calreticulin chaperones in SARS-CoV-2 spike maturation?
A recent study published in Science Advances showed that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Spike N-glycosylation patterns, intracellular lectins, as well as the associated molecular chaperones play crucial roles in the viral-host-cell invasion and function. Therapeutic modulation of these glycan-related pathways can modify SARS-CoV-2 viral entry, prevent infection,...
News-Medical.net
Changes in temperature may be behind the link between circadian disruption and cancer
Disruptions in circadian rhythm-;the ways that our bodies change in response to the 24-hour light and dark cycle-;have been linked to many different diseases, including cancer. The connection between the two has been poorly understood, even though shift workers and others with irregular schedules experience these disruptions regularly. But a new discovery from Scripps Research is helping answer what may be behind this correlation.
u.today
Auros Partnered with Pyth Network for Delivering High-Frequency On-Chain Data
Market making and algorithmic trading company Auros has announced its partnership with Pyth Network to deliver real-time and high-frequency data. Pyth will utilize pricing data presented on Auros' high-frequency trading system. Pyth is the leading oracle solution for a latency-sensitive market and financial data. The company helps bring institutional trading...
Comments / 0