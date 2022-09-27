Read full article on original website
Yolinda Weston, 61, of Gouldbusk
Yolinda Weston, age 61, of Gouldbusk, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the Rockwood Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
Elwood Allen Bailey, 80, of Blanket
Elwood Allen Bailey, 80, of Blanket, Texas passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. A private graveside service will be held for him at Wolf Valley Cemetery, May, Texas. Al was born March 4, 1942 in Gorman, Texas to Charles and Irene (Blankenship) Bailey. He moved with his family to California and attended high school at Porterville and college at Santa Ana Junior College. Al married Nancy Reid February 14, 1981 in Riverside, California. He worked for the City of Santa Ana as the fleet manager and retired after more than 35 years. He deeply loved family time, camping, sand dunes and riding the 4-wheeler with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed league bowling with Nancy and many friends over the years at Academy Lane in Brownwood and back in California. They have traveled many miles making good memories and bowling all over the nation. His 97 Chevy pick-up was his pride and joy. He was a devoted husband to Nancy for 41 years, a father, craftsman, mechanic and life of the party. He will forever be missed.
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
Kevin Stanley, 65 of Early
Kevin Stanley, age 65 of Early, formerly of Glenpool Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM on Sunday, October 2 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Graveside services for Kevin will be held at 10 AM on Monday, October 3 at...
Supporters and protestors show up for Abilene's first Pride Parade
Many cities across Texas and the U.S. celebrated the LGBTQ community during Pride Month in June. But in Abilene, the town’s first ever full-scale pride event just happened over the weekend. More than 1,800 people showed up, Saturday, according to The Abilene Pride Alliance. When Elizabeth Collier heard Abilene...
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
Brownwood Art Association hosts Renowned Texas Landscape Painter for Special Fundraiser Exhibit
Lifelong Texas painter Bob Stuth-Wade says inspiration has always been easy to find—even out of his back door in rural Dublin. “Out of my own back door there is beauty that changes with every shift of light, wind and season,” he says. “Painting is a long daily breath, a sigh of relief that I am home.”
Roxie Smith Nance, 73
Roxie Smith Nance departed her loving family on September 19, 2022, aged 73. She was born on March 8, 1949, in Rising Star to John Oliver Smith & Sarah Frances Vinson. Roxie was a 1967 graduate of Rising Star High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in English from Texas Tech in 1971. That same month, she married the love of her life, Robert ‘Bobby’ Nance. She enjoyed several years of traveling the state as coach’s wife. She welcomed twin boys, Robert Scott & Joseph Gregory on August 17, 1977. Roxie enjoyed being a wife, mother, sister, nana, and aunt.
Homes For Dogs Adoption Event in Abilene is Set For October 1st
I know I'm not the only one who thinks so but to me, dogs are just the coolest. This is one Texan who is a true dog lover. But, sadly there are many dogs right here in Abilene who are without owners and homes. Local organizations are doing something to help with this. Coldwell Banker of Abilene is set to host the Homes for Dogs adoption event to benefit the Abilene Animal Shelter.
Lions climb to No. 9 in DCTF poll ahead of showdown with No. 1 Stephenville
One of the premier high school football rivalries in all of Texas, “The Battle of 377,” will feature a pair of Top 10 Class 4A Division I programs Friday night. On the heels of their fourth consecutive victory, the Brownwood Lions (4-1) continued their ascension in the rankings, moving up to No. 9 in this week’s latest Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 4A Division I Top 10. The Lions, who were ranked No. 10 by DCTF and No. 9 by Harris Ratings Weekly last week, dominated Waco Connally this past Friday for a 52-21 triumph to continue their winning ways.
GALLERY: Cooking fire spreads, injures 1 in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was taken to the hospital for care after a cooking fire went awry Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. Luckily, quick action was taken by an Abilene Fire Department (AFD) ladder truck. AFD alerted the public to the fire just before 2:00 p.m., via a Facebook post. In the post, […]
Ida Valdez, 54, of Brownwood
Ida Valdez, age 54, of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Abilene. Funeral services for Ida will be held at 2pm on Monday, September 26 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7PM on Sunday September 25th.
Weekend three-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 south of Coleman claims two lives
The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday afternoon issued the following information regarding a three-vehicle accident 1.9 miles south of Coleman on U.S. Highway 84 at 4:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, which claimed two lives. John Roger Ortiz, 40, of Lake Charles, Louisiana and Rogelio Espinoza, 42, of San...
Motorcyclist injured in South Abilene wreck with car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle. The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Details are unclear at this time. Check back with […]
GALLERY: First ever Abilene Pride kicks off Saturday afternoon.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The first Abilene Pride Parade and festival took place Saturday afternoon with many booths, hundreds of attendees and a few protestors. People crowded the streets dressed in all colors of the rainbow to cheer on the parade. Afterwards, they went to the festival to see drag queen performances, purchase items from […]
Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene
The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
