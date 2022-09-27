Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Five people brought in for questioning after Tuesday afternoon shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - An officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department Gang & Violent Crime Unit (GVCU) saw a man shooting into a moving occupied vehicle in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue just after 1:31 p.m. Police say the shooter was detained and two handguns...
WANE-TV
Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
wfft.com
One injured after car, school bus collide on Homestead Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is injured after a car and school bus collided near Aboite Elementary School this morning. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 7:02 a.m. in the 4800 block of Homestead Road. The Sheriff's Office says a person in the car...
WANE-TV
FWPD encounter active shooting while on patrol in southeast neighborhood; suspects in custody
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Gang & Violent Crime Unit encountered an active shooting while on patrol in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Five people involved in a shooting were taken into custody, Fort Wayne Police confirmed to...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:47 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 3400 block West CR 200S, Warsaw. Gabriel D. Whetstone reported the theft of a firearm. Value: $1,705.66. 9:08 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 8200 block East US 30, Pierceton. Representatives for Regency Estates reported...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police come upon active shooting Tuesday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department Gang & Violent Crime Unit was in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. when an officer saw an adult male shooting into a moving vehicle. The officer detained the subject and found two...
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
abc57.com
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
WANE-TV
Jury convicts man in 2020 shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –During his transport to police headquarters, Timothy L. Hall, Jr. admitted he shot his sister’s fiancé. “I made a bad mistake,” he told Fort Wayne officer Nicholas Lichtsinn on the way to police headquarters as his sister’s fiance, Manuel Mendez, lay dead on the ground with 18 bullet holes. “I stood up for my sister.”
WANE-TV
Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
WANE-TV
Courts: Juvenile charged in drive-by shooting that injured bystander
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 17-year-old boy is accused of being the gunman in a drive-by shooting at a south side gas station that left a woman who was not the intended target suffering from gunshot wounds this past summer, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County...
‘On the mooove’: Cow missing in Mercer County
The cow is thought to be located near Sharpsburg Road, Wourms Road and Burrville Road, according to police.
wbnowqct.com
Two Badly Hurt In Wreck
An Archbold woman was among those injured in a crash east of Montpelier. Officials tell reporters…Kayla Perry was eastbound on County Road K. Meanwhile…Anestazia Brace was southbound on State Route 15. Officials say…Perry failed to yield the right of way and struck Brace. Both vehicles went off the east side of State Route 15. Both drivers sustained serious injuries. The case continues.
WANE-TV
Stretch of Main Street downtown named for late Fort Wayne firefighter Eric Balliet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A section of Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne has been named after a late Fort Wayne firefighter. Family, friends, firefighters, police officers and local officials gathered Tuesday to dedicate the Battalion Chief Eric J. Balliet Memorial Parkway. Balliet died during a training exercise...
WANE-TV
Procession route announced for FWPD detective
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A short funeral procession is planned to honor a Fort Wayne Police detective who died last week. The police department said Wednesday it would hold a procession from St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Maysville Road to Concordia Cemetery Gardens, where Det. Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday.
95.3 MNC
More information released about triple shooing at Pottawattomi Drive & Main Street in Elkhart
The Elkhart Police Department continues to investigate after three people were shot in front of a 7-Eleven store at Pottawattomi Drive and North Main Street. Police received received a 911 call at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, about a shooting with injuries, and, on arrival, officers located a 17-year-old boy in front of the convenience store suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper leg. Officers rendered first aid until medics arrived and transported the juvenile to the hospital for treatment. His injury is believed to be non life-threatening.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart McDonald’s robbery
Elkhart Police are investigating a McDonald’s robbery. It happened Sunday, September 25, at 9:30 p.m., when police were called to the 3400 block of S. Main Street on s report of a robbery. An employee says that a man came to the drive thru, pointed a gun, and demanded...
95.3 MNC
Man found with handgun at Goshen Taco Bell
A man was found with a handgun at a Goshen Taco Bell. It happened on Friday, September 23 at 4:47 p.m., when officers were called to the Taco Bell on 701 W Pike Street, on reports of a man slumped over in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the...
Former Fort Wayne Police Officer experiences Hurricane Ian in Florida
Retired Fort Wayne Police Officer Mike Joyner chatted with WANE 15 viz Zoom
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Friday, Sept. 23 - Sunday, Sept. 25)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
