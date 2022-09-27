ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IN

WANE-TV

Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

One injured after car, school bus collide on Homestead Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is injured after a car and school bus collided near Aboite Elementary School this morning. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 7:02 a.m. in the 4800 block of Homestead Road. The Sheriff's Office says a person in the car...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:47 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 3400 block West CR 200S, Warsaw. Gabriel D. Whetstone reported the theft of a firearm. Value: $1,705.66. 9:08 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 8200 block East US 30, Pierceton. Representatives for Regency Estates reported...
WARSAW, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne police come upon active shooting Tuesday afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department Gang & Violent Crime Unit was in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. when an officer saw an adult male shooting into a moving vehicle. The officer detained the subject and found two...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident

One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Jury convicts man in 2020 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –During his transport to police headquarters, Timothy L. Hall, Jr. admitted he shot his sister’s fiancé. “I made a bad mistake,” he told Fort Wayne officer Nicholas Lichtsinn on the way to police headquarters as his sister’s fiance, Manuel Mendez, lay dead on the ground with 18 bullet holes. “I stood up for my sister.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbnowqct.com

Two Badly Hurt In Wreck

An Archbold woman was among those injured in a crash east of Montpelier. Officials tell reporters…Kayla Perry was eastbound on County Road K. Meanwhile…Anestazia Brace was southbound on State Route 15. Officials say…Perry failed to yield the right of way and struck Brace. Both vehicles went off the east side of State Route 15. Both drivers sustained serious injuries. The case continues.
MONTPELIER, OH
WANE-TV

Procession route announced for FWPD detective

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A short funeral procession is planned to honor a Fort Wayne Police detective who died last week. The police department said Wednesday it would hold a procession from St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Maysville Road to Concordia Cemetery Gardens, where Det. Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

More information released about triple shooing at Pottawattomi Drive & Main Street in Elkhart

The Elkhart Police Department continues to investigate after three people were shot in front of a 7-Eleven store at Pottawattomi Drive and North Main Street. Police received received a 911 call at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, about a shooting with injuries, and, on arrival, officers located a 17-year-old boy in front of the convenience store suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper leg. Officers rendered first aid until medics arrived and transported the juvenile to the hospital for treatment. His injury is believed to be non life-threatening.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart McDonald’s robbery

Elkhart Police are investigating a McDonald’s robbery. It happened Sunday, September 25, at 9:30 p.m., when police were called to the 3400 block of S. Main Street on s report of a robbery. An employee says that a man came to the drive thru, pointed a gun, and demanded...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Man found with handgun at Goshen Taco Bell

A man was found with a handgun at a Goshen Taco Bell. It happened on Friday, September 23 at 4:47 p.m., when officers were called to the Taco Bell on 701 W Pike Street, on reports of a man slumped over in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the...
GOSHEN, IN
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Friday, Sept. 23 - Sunday, Sept. 25)

The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT, OH

