Several Bucks County Emergency Units To Receive FEMA Grants, Totaling Nearly Half $1 Million

Several emergency service associations in Bucks County are being awarded grants from FEMA to assist them financially. Greg Vellner wrote about the recent grants for The Reporter.

The Newtown Fire Association is receiving $177,072, the Bensalem Rescue Squad receiving $271,304, the Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad receiving $46,800, and the Morrisville Fire Company receiving $21,238. Each organization will be able too use the funds to continue their operations and keeping their respective areas safe.

“From facing critical staffing shortages to financial struggles, our local fire departments and EMS units have faced unique challenges over the last decade,” said Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, who recently announced the grants. “These grants are essential for the many Bucks County residents that rely on these services to keep them safe.”

The program that made the funds a reality was administered by the Department of Homeland Security. It is through grants like these that Bucks County authorities can continue to operative in a fast and effective manner that secures safety for all local residents.

