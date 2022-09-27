ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Several Bucks County Emergency Units To Receive FEMA Grants, Totaling Nearly Half $1 Million

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZXNT_0iBnMmNl00
Image via iStock

Several emergency service associations in Bucks County are being awarded grants from FEMA to assist them financially. Greg Vellner wrote about the recent grants for The Reporter.

The Newtown Fire Association is receiving $177,072, the Bensalem Rescue Squad receiving $271,304, the Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad receiving $46,800, and the Morrisville Fire Company receiving $21,238. Each organization will be able too use the funds to continue their operations and keeping their respective areas safe.

“From facing critical staffing shortages to financial struggles, our local fire departments and EMS units have faced unique challenges over the last decade,” said Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, who recently announced the grants. “These grants are essential for the many Bucks County residents that rely on these services to keep them safe.”

The program that made the funds a reality was administered by the Department of Homeland Security. It is through grants like these that Bucks County authorities can continue to operative in a fast and effective manner that secures safety for all local residents.

Read more about the recent grants at The Reporter.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morrisville, PA
Government
City
Levittown, PA
Newtown, PA
Government
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Newtown, PA
City
Morrisville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County defies trends by keeping health insurance rates stable

The Burlington County Commissioners announced that strong financial management will spare county employees from having to face large health insurance premium hikes next year. The new 2023 fiscal year budget adopted by the Burlington County Insurance Commission keeps rates flat for the upcoming year. The rates are assessed on the paychecks of the enrolled employees of Burlington County, the Burlington County Bridge Commission, Rowan College at Burlington County and the Burlington County Board of Social Services to cover their medical and prescription drugs benefits.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Service#The Bensalem Rescue Squad#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Lakewood School Severely Damaged in Fire

Early this morning, the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well-involved school and a General alarm was transmitted. Firefighters arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with heavy fire venting from the...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy