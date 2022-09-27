ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Doylestown-Based Biotech Center Receives Backing From a Major Healthcare Equipment Company

By John Fey
 2 days ago
Image via iStock

A science center in the Bucks County area recently received backing from a major player in the healthcare business sphere. Jeff Ward wrote about the recent partnership for WFMZ.

The Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center (PABC) recently received assistance from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a maker of scientific and healthcare equipment. Through the backing, the Doylestown biotech center will be able to use important equipment to improve the quality of healthcare in the Philadelphia region.

“Emerging life science companies face many hurdles as they bring new discoveries from scientific idea to approved medicine,” said Abhinav Akhoury, the vice president of corporate accounts for Thermo Fisher.

The Doylestown campus of the biotech center will be benefiting from this latest backing, seeing a Bucks County business become a forerunner in this ever-important field of study and research.

Read more about the recent partnership at WFMZ.

