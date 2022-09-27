Police in DeKalb County say a man was not seriously hurt when his SUV flipped on its side after being hit by a car…on State Road 327 at State Road 8. Officials say the SUV was hit in the rear passenger side by a vehicle heading east on State Road 8. The driver of the SUV was still inside when first responders arrived and he had to be extricated by the Garrett Fire Department. He suffered only an elbow injury and declined to go to a hospital. The driver of the other car, Kerry Ernsberger, was cited for disregarding a stop sign. He was not hurt in the crash. The investigation continues.

DEKALB COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO