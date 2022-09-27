Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13abc.com
Toledo man dies in crash on I-280
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash on I-280 near the I-75 split left a Toledo man dead Wednesday morning. Police said Christopher Weirich, 42, was driving northbound when he struck the median wall at 9:25 a.m. Weirich was taken to St. Vincent hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The crash...
WANE-TV
Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
wfft.com
One injured after car, school bus collide on Homestead Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is injured after a car and school bus collided near Aboite Elementary School this morning. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 7:02 a.m. in the 4800 block of Homestead Road. The Sheriff's Office says a person in the car...
wktn.com
Mt. Blanchard Man Cited After Crash in Findlay
A Mount Blanchard man escaped injury but was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence after a crash in Findlay Sunday night. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, 34 year old Jordan Washburn drove off the right side of the road while traveling south in the 600 block of East Street in the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ada Herald
Ohio’s last “Full-Service” gas station
LAFAYETTE -- A recent “Weekly Fuel Update” from GasBuddy.com showed the price of gas in Ohio had risen to $3.61 a gallon in that week. And this figure was the average of price data from 5,345 stations across the Buckeye state. They, apparently, didn’t average in the price...
Apartment fire in Bowling Green sends one person to hospital Wednesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to a fire on the third floor of the Fairview Manor apartments Wednesday at 12:57 p.m. According to BG Fire, the apartment complex, which is located on N. Grove Street, has primarily senior residents and residents with disabilities; many residents were still in the building at the time of the fire and required some assistance evacuating.
wbnowqct.com
Crash In DKC
Police in DeKalb County say a man was not seriously hurt when his SUV flipped on its side after being hit by a car…on State Road 327 at State Road 8. Officials say the SUV was hit in the rear passenger side by a vehicle heading east on State Road 8. The driver of the SUV was still inside when first responders arrived and he had to be extricated by the Garrett Fire Department. He suffered only an elbow injury and declined to go to a hospital. The driver of the other car, Kerry Ernsberger, was cited for disregarding a stop sign. He was not hurt in the crash. The investigation continues.
8 People Injured In A Car Crash In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
Police responded to a car crash that injured eight people when one driver blew through a stop sign in Jackson County. The crash happened on Sunday at the intersection of N Concord and Warner Roads in Concord Township.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shot at in south Toledo while sitting in garage
TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo man reported to police that someone shot at him Tuesday while he was sitting in his garage. The incident took place just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Gawil Ave. When officers arrived, Keiandre Pirtle, 31, told them he was sitting...
13abc.com
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday. According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62,...
wktn.com
Gunshots Fired in Findlay; McComb Woman Arrested
A McComb woman was arrested after an incident in Findlay Monday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Howard Street and Broad Avenue to investigate a verbal dispute that began between several people. It was learned an ex of one...
13abc.com
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It turns out check washing might be a bigger issue in this area than first thought. 13abc heard from yet another recent victim of this, but this time they still haven’t received the money back more than two weeks later. Monday we shared the story...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
13abc.com
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
Driver critically injured after failing to yield to oncoming semitruck
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A Pittsfield Township man was critically injured in a crash Monday afternoon when he failed to yield to an oncoming semitruck while making a left turn, police said. Emergency crews were called at 6:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, to the intersection of East Michigan Avenue...
13abc.com
TPD: Man wanted in connection to a shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a man in relation to a shooting on September 19. TPD issued an arrest warrant for felonious assault has been issued for Kielyn Burwell. According to officers the suspect was involved in an altercation with a victim in the...
8 injured in Jackson County crash after car runs stop sign
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Eight people were injured in a car crash Sunday afternoon when one driver blew through a stop sign in Jackson County, police said. Rescue crews were called at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, to the intersection of N. Concord and Warner Roads in Concord Township for a reported two-vehicle crash, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
New lieutenant promoted at Findlay and Piqua posts of OSHP
COLUMBUS — A member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who works in the Piqua Post has been promoted, according to a news release. Sergeant Kristina Bennett has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles Jones. Lieutenant Bennett will remain at her current assignment at the...
8 taken to hospital after Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County officials are investigating a crash that occurred around 2:00 p.m. Sunday in Concord Township. Deputies responded to the crash at North Concord and Warner Road after getting reports of a personal injury crash. Officials say a car that was heading west ignored a stop sign and then hit […]
12 year old missing from south Toledo Wednesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — 12-year-old Kennedy King is missing from the 200 block of South Detroit Avenue in south Toledo Wednesday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police said she is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 125 lbs. and last seen wearing a red, white and blue shirt and black leggings with white writing.
Comments / 0