Crash on U.S. 131 in St. Joseph County sends Indiana resident to the hospital
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A two vehicle crash in St. Joseph County on Tuesday afternoon sent a 26-year-old Mishawaka, Indiana resident to Borgess Hospital. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says the crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road. The...
Suspicion of armed student places Parchment High School on lockdown
PARCHMENT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Parchment High School went into lockdown on Wednesday, September 28 for a concern over a student with a gun. According to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department, the school went into lockdown out of an abundance of caution after suspicion arose of a photo of a gun was sent in the school.
Bronson nurse sentenced to probation for fentanyl medication tampering
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A former nurse at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo sentenced by a federal grand jury for tampering with vials of fentanyl. According to court records, the U.S. District Court sentenced 46-year-old Alison Marshall, who pleaded guilty, to five years probation and a $5,000 fine for tampering with a consumer product.
2 hospitalized following passenger vehicle and semi-trailer truck crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A crash between a semi-trailer truck and a passenger vehicle landed two people in the hospital in Cass County on Wednesday, September 28. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened just before 11 a.m. on US-12 and Union Road in Porter Township.
Driver charged in crash injuring Kalamazoo police officer bound over for trial
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Parchment man accused of driving intoxicated and seriously injuring a Department of Kalamazoo Public Safety officer in a crash has been bound over for trial. 31-year-old Deymeon Todd is charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury according to MLive. Officer Tom Maher...
