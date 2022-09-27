A former Tory MSP has said it is “inevitable” the Conservatives will lose the next general election following a week of economic turmoil after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget last Friday.Professor Adam Tomkins, who was a Scottish Conservative MSP for the Glasgow region between 2016 and 2021, said the economic future of the UK would be in safer hands with Labour than with the Tories.Speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Nine on Wednesday evening, Professor Tomkins said it was an “extraordinary” thing for a Conservative to say.He added: “That is an extraordinary thing to have to say and I’m saying it because...

ELECTIONS ・ 21 HOURS AGO