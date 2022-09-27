ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BBC

Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark

MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Labour removes party whip after MP calls Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black

An MP has had the Labour party whip suspended after she called Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black.Rupa Huq was heard discussing the chancellor’s private school background, before adding that "you wouldn’t know he is black" when hearing him speak. The MP for Ealing Central and Acton, in west London, is thought to have made the comments at a fringe event at the Labour conference in Liverpool on Monday. A senior Labour spokesperson said: “We condemn the remarks she made, which were totally inappropriate and call on her to withdraw them.”In the audio, revealed by the Guido Fawkes website, Ms...
SOCIETY
BBC

Labour MP Rosie Duffield on lack of contact with Keir Starmer

Rosie Duffield said she felt “safer” being back at the Labour conference this year but has not yet heard from her leader. She did not attend the 2021 gathering after speaking out on women's issues. The MP said she had spoke to Sir Keir Stammer about those issues at the time, but they have not talked since.
POLITICS
BBC

Wes Streeting speech: Labour promises face-to-face GP appointments

Labour says it would require GPs in England to provide face-to-face appointments for anyone who wants them, if it wins power. Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he would be patients' "shop steward" and give them more choice over how they access care. In a party conference speech, he also...
HEALTH
The Independent

‘Period dignity officer’ role axed after ‘threats and abuse’

The role of Period Dignity Regional Lead Officer has been axed after “threats and abuse” towards individuals, it has been confirmed.It comes after a major backlash erupted over the decision to appoint a man to the position, which involved promoting access to free sanitary products in schools and colleges in the Tay region.Jason Grant, from Dundee, was also set to discuss issues around the menopause as part of the job.Critics of last month’s announcement argued that the role should have been given to a woman.But Dundee & Angus College confirmed on Tuesday that the position would not continue, and asked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician

The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss

British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash

A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
ECONOMY
BBC

Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea

The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
WORLD
The Independent

Salma al-Shehab: UK academics urge government to act over Leeds student jailed in Saudi Arabia

Hundreds of UK academics have urged the government to take “urgent action” to free a Leeds University student and women’s rights activist from prison in Saudi Arabia. Salma al-Shehab was sentenced to 34 years behind bars last month for having a Twitter account and sharing posts written by dissidents and activists. This was the longest known sentence that Saudi authorities had given to a women’s rights activist, according to advocacy groups at the time.A total of 400 academics from UK universities have now signed an open letter calling on Liz Truss and her foreign secretary, James Cleverly, to act to...
U.K.
BBC

Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out

More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Energy price cap announced for households in Northern Ireland

The Government has announced an energy price cap for homes in Northern Ireland from November.Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the Government’s energy support scheme will offer households in Northern Ireland the same level of gas and electricity bill support as an equivalent scheme in Great Britain.The announcement follows the launch of the Energy Price Guarantee in the rest of the UK, under which a typical household will pay on average £2,500 a year on their energy bill for the next two years from October 1.The scheme limits the price suppliers can charge customers for units of gas and electricity.The Government...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Inevitable Conservatives will lose next election, says former Tory MSP

A former Tory MSP has said it is “inevitable” the Conservatives will lose the next general election following a week of economic turmoil after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget last Friday.Professor Adam Tomkins, who was a Scottish Conservative MSP for the Glasgow region between 2016 and 2021, said the economic future of the UK would be in safer hands with Labour than with the Tories.Speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Nine on Wednesday evening, Professor Tomkins said it was an “extraordinary” thing for a Conservative to say.He added: “That is an extraordinary thing to have to say and I’m saying it because...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Scotland’s largest union votes to accept council pay deal

Scotland’s largest trade union has voted to accept Cosla’s pay offer in a ballot of all local government workers across Scotland.On a 64% turnout, 67% of Unison members voted to accept the deal from Cosla which will provide £1,900 extra for staff earning less than £39,000 a year.All three unions representing local government workers in Scotland have now accepted the pay deal following a dispute which saw a wave of industrial action across the country during the summer.Deputy First Minister John Swinney has welcomed the news.He said “I am very pleased that trade unions members have accepted this pay offer...
WORLD
BBC

Dover summer queue warning under new EU border system

Holidaymakers and lorries could face long queues at the Port of Dover when the EU's new border control IT system comes in, the port's boss has warned. The Entry/Exit System, or EES, is due to be introduced at the end of May. People entering the bloc from non-EU countries will...
CARS
BBC

Charity fears over loss of hotels in Loch Lomond and The Trossachs

A conservation charity is raising concerns about the number of smaller hotels which are closing in the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. They say more family-run hotels are being converted into homes for commuters and retired people. Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs fear the trend will...
TRAVEL

