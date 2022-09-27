ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Big Ten football report: Former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema returns to Madison

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KF7sI_0iBnMBv000

WEST LAFAYETTE – Look who returns to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

Former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema.

He's bringing Illinois to Madison to face his former program in the stadium where he dominated so many opponents. Jump Around sounded great when he guided the Badgers, leaning on a powerful running game to pound visiting teams.

But he's with the Fighting Illini, who lost to Wisconsin 24-0 last year in Champaign. How will the crowd react? He was 68-24 and won three Big Ten titles in six seasons with the Badgers. Based on the current state of Wisconsin’s program, the fan base might be enthusiastic.

What we’ve learned as the month of October approaches:

▶ Last week, we mentioned that Minnesota could start to silence its critics if the Golden Gophers waltzed into East Lansing and beat Michigan State. Coach P.J. Fleck’s team just didn’t beat the Spartans but clobbered them. The Gophers rolled up more than 500 yards. They held MSU to 38 rushing yards. Quarterback Tanner Morgan was 23 of 26 passing for 268 yards and three touchdowns. The Spartans had three turnovers. MSU ran its fewest plays in a game in 12 years. Let’s take Minnesota seriously even though we need to see more of a sample size from Fleck’s team based on the awful non-conference schedule. The Gophers have been impressive, regardless of the competition, and are the flavor of the week to win the Big Ten West. It’s still hard to fully embrace Fleck, even though he’s backed off his sideshow antics in recent seasons and kept the attention to what happens on the field. He’s no longer referred to as a used car salesman. You don’t hear Row the Boat as much or maybe you don’t notice anymore. He’s toned down the hype. He still has a boisterous personality, one that is needed for the program, but he’s more of a football coach than an entertainer now in his sixth year. Minnesota has a manageable schedule. Assuming the Gophers get by injury-depleted Purdue on Saturday, the Oct. 22 game at Penn State looms large. A loss wouldn’t be devastating but a win could vault Minnesota into a new place.

Will key players return for Purdue football against Minnesota? 'We’ll see later on in the week'

▶ Although Maryland lost at Michigan, the Terps scored 27 points against one of the top defenses in the Big Ten and the nation. The Wolverines lost plenty of talent off last year’s defense but have re-stocked their lineup with more talent. Other than Ohio State, how many other Big Ten teams will score three touchdowns against Michigan? Maryland is a lethal team on offense and will have its way with nearly everyone on the remaining schedule with the exception of Penn State and Ohio State. The Terrapins have an abundance of weapons, but turnovers and penalties will hold them back in a big game. A scary team to play as the rest of the Big Ten is about to find out.

▶ For those keeping score at home, Iowa and Rutgers combined for 10 punts. That is somewhat disappointing considering we all expected a punt-fest filled with safeties, field goals and illegal motion penalties. But the Hawkeyes stayed true to the program’s foundation by scoring two defensive touchdowns to beat the Scarlet Knights. For as much as the offense has been bashed, Iowa is 3-1 and 1-0 in the Big Ten. Don’t sleep on the Hawkeyes, who can win the Big Ten West based on defense alone. They’ve punted a conference-high 29 times – 10 more than Nebraska and 26 more than Minnesota (by the way, the Gophers’ three punts are the fewest in the nation). Iowa is awful on offense but if the other team doesn’t score, you’re already in field goal range when overtime starts.

▶ Northwestern is 1-0 in Ireland but 0-for on American soil. Maybe the Wildcats should move the rest of their games overseas since playing in the United States has become a problem for coach Pat Fitzgerald’s team. They’ve lost nine straight inside the borders of the U.S. You won’t find that in the team’s game notes. Here’s the crazy part - Northwestern sits atop the Big Ten West along with Minnesota and Iowa at least until Saturday when chaos will probably break out, which is OK.

POWER RANKINGS

Ohio State (4-0, 1-0): Throttled Wisconsin. The gap between the Buckeyes and the Badgers continues to grow. Up next: Saturday vs. Rutgers, 3:30 p.m. (BTN)

Michigan (4-0, 1-0): Had a tough time with Maryland’s offense but the Terrapins had no answer for running back Blake Corum, who rushed for 243 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns. He’s a stud. Up next: Saturday at Iowa, noon (Fox)

Penn State (4-0, 1-0): Eight takeaways in the last two games. That will win plenty of games. Up next: Saturday vs. Northwestern, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Minnesota (4-0, 1-0): Moving up the rankings and for good reason. Are the Gophers good enough to overcome the cupcake non-conference schedule? We’ll see. Up next: Saturday vs. Purdue, noon (ESPN2)

Maryland (3-1, 0-1): Put plenty of pressure on the Wolverines in its first true test. Should enjoy a bounce-back game against the other team from Michigan that wears green. Up next: Saturday vs. Michigan State, 3:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Iowa (3-1, 1-0): The Hawkeyes are good at punting and will have plenty of opportunities coming up. Up next: Saturday vs. Michigan, noon (Fox)

Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1): Ran out of choices and settled on the Badgers. Up next: Saturday vs. Illinois, noon (BTN)

Michigan State (2-2, 0-1): Another team that has no home. Just drifting aimlessly. Up next: Saturday at Maryland, 3:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Rutgers (3-1, 0-1): Desperately seeks improved quarterback play but they’re all hurt. Three turnovers against the Hawkeyes. Up next: Saturday at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m. (BTN)

Purdue (2-2, 0-1): Three road games in October will define how this season plays out. Needs its top players back. Up next: Saturday at Minnesota, noon (ESPN2).

Indiana (3-1, 1-0): No shame in losing at Cincinnati but where’s the offense going to come from against conference teams? Up next: Saturday at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m. (BTN)

Illinois (3-1, 0-1): Reunion weekend for coach Bret Bielema, who returns to Madison. The Illini just might pull a surprise. Up next: Saturday at Wisconsin, noon (BTN)

Nebraska (1-3, 0-1): Quiet week for the Huskers, who didn’t play. Would Nebraska even consider Fleck? Up next: Saturday vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m. (BTN)

Northwestern (1-3, 1-0): Beaten by an FCS team and a MAC school in back-to-back weeks brings the Wildcats to a new low. Up next: Saturday at Penn State, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Sports Network. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth. The statewide...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
nbc15.com

Madison woman killed in Nebraska crash

OGALALLA, Neb. (WMTV) - A Madison resident was killed and another seriously injured early Monday afternoon in western Nebraska when their car collided with an oncoming SUV, state law enforcement report. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, John Rosenberg and Anke Boudreau, both of whom live in Madison, were heading...
MADISON, WI
boreal.org

Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin

Maritime archaeologists in Wisconsin have recovered a canoe that they say is around 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) said the canoe was found in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin Thursday. The canoe is carved from a single piece of white oak and measures about 14.5 feet long.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Badgers#The Fighting Illini#Spartans#Msu
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison resident killed, another seriously injured in crash in Nebraska

OGALLALA, Neb. — One Madison resident was killed and another resident was injured in a crash in Nebraska Monday. Nebraska State Patrol officials said the pair were traveling west in a Toyota Prius on I-80 near Ogallala on Monday afternoon when an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and crashed into their vehicle. 74-year-old Anke Boudreau, who was a...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Sifting and Reckoning exposes decades of racism and bigotry on campus

Over the course of three months in 1961, then-Wisconsin NAACP President Lloyd Barbee and University of Wisconsin Extension faculty member Stuart Hanisch filmed a documentary using hidden cameras and microphones to capture instances of housing discrimination against Black people around Madison. The powerful, grainy, 12-minute film was effortlessly damning, often showing the addresses and faces of white landlords as they openly rejected applicants the moment they realized they were Black. Some offered excuses, while others seemed almost apologetic in their honesty. “I guess you know why. Sorry it’s that way, but I don’t want to have trouble with my neighbors,” said one white landlord to a Black actor posing as an applicant. “We don’t feel that we can rent to colored people,” said another, as chillingly “Midwestern nice” as the first.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
wortfm.org

Favre, Dude, Welfare Fraud? Come On.

Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Liz DiNovella, Author and Journalist, Julie DiCaro from Deadspin joins us to talk sports and the hazards of being a woman in them. Julie is the author of the book “Sidelined: Sports, Culture, and Being a Woman in America”. More on...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man sprayed with heated oil, airlifted to hospital

SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Portage had ‘serious’ injuries after he was reportedly sprayed with heated oil during an accident at a Wisconsin asphalt plant. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 27 around 11:15 a.m. authorities responded to an asphalt plant for a man who was injured in an industrial accident. The plant was located at 3979 Lakeland Road.
PORTAGE, WI
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin’s special sessions a waste of time and money

This doesn’t sound like a very effective system. In Wisconsin, the law gives the Governor the authority to call lawmakers into a special session of the Legislature. That is typically reserved for dealing with emergencies, or for settling the most pressing and contentious issues affecting the state. When the Governor calls lawmakers back to Madison, they are required to attend, and to formally conduct a meeting. But unfortunately, they are not required to actually do anything. They are not required to vote on the issue, or even to conduct any debate or take any public input. They simply must meet. So that is what they do. For about sixty seconds or less. Such is the quandary facing Governor Evers as he has called legislators back to Madison next week to hold a meeting on the state’s existing abortion law. They will attend, but it will be another sham meeting with no purpose. They will ignore the more than sixty percent of Wisconsinites who think the state’s current abortion law is wrong and needs to be updated. The rules governing special sessions should be changed so that lawmakers have to do more than just drive to Madison and turn around and go home. They shouldn’t be allowed to refuse to do their jobs. Doing so is a waste of their time, and the taxpayer’s money.
WISCONSIN STATE
North Platte Post

Troopers investigating fatal crash near Ogallala

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday afternoon near Ogallala. The crash occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. MT near mile marker 124 of Interstate 80. Preliminary investigation shows that a Lincoln MKC was eastbound on I-80 when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius, identified as Anke Boudreau, 74, of Madison, Wisconsin, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
OGALLALA, NE
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy