ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe launches new online engagement platform

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXtTz_0iBnM4pA00

CHILLICOTHE― The city has launched Engage Chillicothe, a new digital community engagement platform. The platform will provide residents with a central online hub where they can learn about ongoing projects and initiatives, share ideas, discuss proposals with fellow community members and make their voices heard on the issues that matter to them.

“Engage Chillicothe is another tool to connect and hear from residents of Chillicothe as we continue to plan for growth and improve quality of life in Chillicothe,” said Mayor Luke Feeney. “This online platform is not meant to replace traditional in-person engagement but provide another opportunity for residents to have a say in the direction of the city and access to information regarding the many projects taking place throughout our departments”.

The goal of the Engage Chillicothe platform is to include the community more inclusively and more often in local decision-making processes and to increase transparency about how decisions are made. Residents and stakeholders can use Engage Chillicothe to get informed, ask questions, and provide feedback about City initiatives. Currently, there are four projects open for input on Engage Chillicothe:

  • ARPA Spending Priorities – Residents can share what projects are most important to them and help shape how the City spends the $2M received through the American Rescue Plan Act through a participatory budgeting activity.
  • Complete Streets Policy – Community members can learn what makes a complete street and provide feedback on a Complete Streets Policy that will support accessible and safe biking, driving, rolling, and walking paths for all people.
  • Chillicothe Trolley - Submit ideas on how to further embed the trolley in the community. The residents can also read through other ideas submitted by their neighbors and comment or ask questions on their idea.
  • Comprehensive Plan - Learn about the year-long process that is nearing completion and hear about the next steps. Review draft material and memos completed in the process so far. Public engagement is an ongoing process and the projects on Engage Chillicothe will be updated and added to over time.

All residents are invited to make an online account by visiting engage.chillicotheoh.gov. More information can be found on the website or by contacting Asti Powell, Director of Planning & Development at astipowell@chillicotheoh.gov or by phone at 740-773-8981 ext. 117.

Comments / 0

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Finding a ride in Chillicothe is easier with the city’s on-demand service

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Getting around Chillicothe is easier nowadays after the city of Chillicothe made its on-demand ride scheduling program available to area residents. Individuals, officials said, can visit rider.chillicothoh.gov to schedule a ride throughout the community. The pilot program began earlier this year and provides residents the option...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe filmmaker sells out movie premiere

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Chillicothe is known for its historic landmarks and iconic attractions. Now, the producers, actors, and Chillicothe locals, Daniel Griesheimer, Dylan Hughes, and Eric Zanni are looking forward to bringing some of Chillicothe’s beautiful scenery to the big screen in the world premiere of, How I Got Here.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
Times Gazette

Two get community control

A Hillsboro woman was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to three years of community control for one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine. Brooke Fenner, 39, was sentenced on one count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a third-degree felony. Court records state that Fenner will be required to...
HILLSBORO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Chillicothe, OH
Government
City
Chillicothe, OH
Portsmouth Times

City Engineer proposes consolidating parks into massive new project

PORTSMOUTH – The City of Portsmouth has a plethora of parks. From newer parks such as the Skate Park and Spock Memorial Dog Park, to older parks such as Tracy, Bannon, Mound, York, Alexandria Point, the Cyndee Secret Park in Sciotoville, and even the Spartan Stadium – Branch Rickey Sports Complex, there are a number of recreational opportunities across city limits. But not all of them are in the best condition according to City Engineer Nathan Prosch.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Times Gazette

Ribbon-cutting held at rebranded Greenfield eatery

Simply Fresh Creations, located at 414 Jefferson St., was officially welcomed to the neighborhood Monday with ribbon-cutting with the village of Greenfield and the Highland County Chamber of Commerce. Originally opened in November of last year as Highland Nutrition, owner Chelsea Holland said she recently rebranded for a couple reasons....
GREENFIELD, OH
Record-Herald

Local Halloween events begin soon

As we bring in October and fall, we also welcome many Trick-or-Treat and Halloween festivities within the community. To kick things off, on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Main Street Fayette will be hosting the Trick or Treat Shop Hop. Attendees can make their way through downtown businesses for exclusive deals, offers, and fun.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Platform
WOWK 13 News

4 arrested in Athens, Ohio drug bust

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested after deputies executed search warrants in Athens, Ohio on Tuesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies along with investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority found evidence of narcotics at a home on 10000 […]
ATHENS, OH
Travel Maven

This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio

If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Internet
myfox28columbus.com

Welcome, Baby Rush!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe utilities director announced new temporary road closure

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Roadwork continues across Chillicothe this week. According to Chillicothe Utilities Director Brad Long, eastbound Marietta Road at Bridge Street will be closed starting Wednesday, September 28. The closure, Long said, will last from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Officials said the closure will affect the southbound...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tee Jaye’s closes restaurant in Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors on Friday due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic. “We closed Brice Road on Friday Sept. 23 due to COVID,” said Dayna Sandsten, spokesperson for Tee Jaye’s. “That was our only restaurant that never recovered from 2020! We stayed […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Garage fire in Chillicothe being investigated as arson

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Firefighters in Chillicothe responded to the area of Dayton Street and Cleveland Avenue on a reported structure fire. According to reports, a garage in an alleyway was completely engulfed in flames upon the arrival of emergency personnel. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

2K+
Followers
982
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy