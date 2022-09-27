EVER Pharma Launches the User-friendly D-mine® Pump Generated Report “DATA-mine®” to Enhance the Therapy Management of Parkinson’s Patients on Apomorphine

SALZBURG, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--

After successfully launching the D- mine ® Pump, a micro infusion device designed to provide precise continuous subcutaneous drug delivery for PD patients, the product family has been extended to include a comprehensive data history readout.

EVER Pharma, a specialist in neurology and specialty pharmaceuticals, offers a complete therapy package for PD patients with Dacepton ® (Dopaceptin ®, Apomorphine hydrochloride), D- mine® Pump, D- mine ® Pen and now the DATA- mine® REPORT, a tool to read out the data of the D- mine ® Pump.

Through this tool the D- mine ® Pump history file can be easily transformed into a handy report in PDF format, on Windows or macOS devices allowing Healthcare Professionals to navigate through the various parameters of the infusion therapy like dosing, flow rates, and time settings in easy-to-read tables and graphs and adapt it accordingly.

“With the DATA- mine ® REPORT, we continue to optimize our product offering by ensuring the best possible therapy management of Parkinson’s patients on Apomorphine and facilitating the follow up of the Healthcare Professional”, explains Georges Kahwati, General Manager at EVER Pharma GmbH.

About EVER Pharma GmbH

EVER Pharma is a fully integrated specialty pharmaceuticals company focused on the research, development, production and commercialization of products in the areas of neurology, critical care, anesthesia and oncology.

From global headquarters in Austria it runs a dynamic operation providing innovative therapies and value-added formulations aimed at enhancing patient and healthcare professional’s lives through improved safety and convenience.

The products are developed and manufactured at EU GMP certified facilities in Austria and Germany. The technical operations are highly specialized in the production of complex injectables including high potency substances, crystal suspensions, oily solutions and controlled substances in vials, pre-filled syringes, cartridges, ampoules and implants. EVER markets its products in more than 80 countries around the world through 30 international affiliated companies and strategic partners.

