Melissa Lynn Milton, age 51
Melissa Lynn Milton, age 51, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Clinton, TN on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022. Melissa is preceded in death by her father, Ronnie Perryman. She leaves behind her mother, Vickie Lynn Robbins of Clinton, TN; son, Jimmy Robertson (Christy) of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Heather Ward (Matt) of McKenzie, TN; brother, Anthony Trentham of Knoxville, TN; sister, April Gifford of Lake City, TN, and she also leaves behind several grandchildren.
Bulletin: Ledford accepts position as Norris city manager
According to the Norris Bulletin, the search for a new Norris City Manager came to an end earlier this week when Adam Ledford accepted the position. According to the publication, Ledford is coming to Norris from from Marion, Kentucky, and has 15 years of experience in managing city government operations.
Carolyn H. Tackett age 83, of Lake City
Carolyn H. Tackett age 83, of Lake City passed away on September 23, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Anderson County, Tennessee on January 21, 1939 to the late Leon Hatmaker and Dora Cox Hatmaker. Carolyn was an amazing photographer for wedding and social events. She loved taking care of her grandchildren & spending time with them. She is of the Baptist faith and a member of Longfield Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by: Parents, Husband Chester Tackett, and Son Mark Tackett. She is survived by:
Clarice Deaton Smith
Clarice Deaton Smith went to be with the Lord on September 24th, 2022. Clarice was an active member of Temple Baptist Church in Powell for more than 50 years. Clarice was the mother of 4 children, 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Clarice loved to quilt, bead and sew for all of her family and friends. She also loved to cook and bake. Clarice was born in Williba, Kentucky on May 18th, 1929 to George Lee and Jesse Moore Deaton. Clarice was preceded in death by her husband James Carl Smith, and her daughter Vzonda Jones.
Evelyn Jane Beach England age 84, of Ohio (originally from Lake City)
Evelyn Jane Beach England age 84, of Ohio passed away on September 23, 2022 at Mercy Fair Field Hospital. She was born in Lake City on September 07, 1938 to the late John Gordon Beach and Martha Victoria Beach. Evelyn lived in Westchester, OH for forty four years. Grandma loved spending time with family if they came to visit her. She loved watching Joel Olsten on Sunday mornings, loved Elvis Presley, flowers, plants, and birds. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Don David England, Daughter Zora Lou Beach, Brother Bill Laskey, John Gordon Beach Jr., and Grandson Allen Dwayne Goins. She is survived by:
Reminder: Senior Appreciation Day is Friday
As we have been reminding you on our Community Bulletin Board, the Anderson County Office on Aging invites everyone to Senior Appreciation Day at the Anderson County Senior Center at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton this Friday, September 30th from 10 am to 2 pm. They will have food...
