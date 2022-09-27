Read full article on original website
Melissa Lynn Milton, age 51
Melissa Lynn Milton, age 51, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Clinton, TN on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022. Melissa is preceded in death by her father, Ronnie Perryman. She leaves behind her mother, Vickie Lynn Robbins of Clinton, TN; son, Jimmy Robertson (Christy) of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Heather Ward (Matt) of McKenzie, TN; brother, Anthony Trentham of Knoxville, TN; sister, April Gifford of Lake City, TN, and she also leaves behind several grandchildren.
James (Jim) Ridenour, age 67, of Coalfield (formerly of Andersonville)
James (Jim) Ridenour, age 67, of Coalfield, TN (formerly of Andersonville, TN) passed away Sunday September 25th at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge after a lengthy illness. His enjoyments included country life and his beloved pets. Proceeded in death by Mother (Ada Ridenour), Father (Oscar Ridenour) and Brother (Charles Ridenour). Survived by loving wife Lisa Ridenour, Son (Dustin Coin), Mother/Father-in-law (Jackie and Wilbur Warwick). Including but not limited to a host of cousins, nieces/nephews, sisters/brothers-in-law, and special friends.
Bulletin: Ledford accepts position as Norris city manager
According to the Norris Bulletin, the search for a new Norris City Manager came to an end earlier this week when Adam Ledford accepted the position. According to the publication, Ledford is coming to Norris from from Marion, Kentucky, and has 15 years of experience in managing city government operations.
Evelyn Jane Beach England age 84, of Ohio (originally from Lake City)
Evelyn Jane Beach England age 84, of Ohio passed away on September 23, 2022 at Mercy Fair Field Hospital. She was born in Lake City on September 07, 1938 to the late John Gordon Beach and Martha Victoria Beach. Evelyn lived in Westchester, OH for forty four years. Grandma loved spending time with family if they came to visit her. She loved watching Joel Olsten on Sunday mornings, loved Elvis Presley, flowers, plants, and birds. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Don David England, Daughter Zora Lou Beach, Brother Bill Laskey, John Gordon Beach Jr., and Grandson Allen Dwayne Goins. She is survived by:
Reminder: Senior Appreciation Day is Friday
As we have been reminding you on our Community Bulletin Board, the Anderson County Office on Aging invites everyone to Senior Appreciation Day at the Anderson County Senior Center at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton this Friday, September 30th from 10 am to 2 pm. They will have food...
Tennessee agencies, including some from Anderson, headed to Florida for hurricane response
The Volunteer State is once again living up to its name, sending several resources to Florida to aid as that state prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. Monday, Governor Bill Lee announced that the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency had sent over three dozen emergency responders to the Sunshine State and Tuesday morning, announced that he had authorized the deployment of approximately 1200 members of the Tennessee National Guard to support response and recovery efforts.
Rocky Top Trunk or Treat October 28
Everyone is invited to the Rocky Top “Trunk or Treat” event on the Friday before Halloween. The fun starts on the George Templin Field at 216 North Main Street in Rocky Top on Friday, October 28th at 5:30 pm with food, games, door prizes, bounce houses, pumpkin carving, and of course, candy!
TBI: Man indicted in connection to 2020 Jellico fire
An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the TBI and local authorities in Jellico has resulted in the indictment of a Campbell County man on arson and reckless endangerment charges, according to officials. In November 2020, TBI agents joined detectives from the Jellico Police Department in investigating a fire...
Yager announces agenda, speakers for Grants Conference
(Submitted) State Senator Ken Yager has announced the agenda for his upcoming grants conference which will include a “strong” line-up of speakers and grant decision makers with expertise in grant writing. The annual Grants Conference will take place on Wednesday, October 12th at Roane State Community College in Harriman in coordination with the college’s Office of Workforce and Community Development. The conference will provide local governments, community groups and nonprofits with important information regarding available grants and the best practices for preparing a successful application.
County schools’ graduation rate well above state average
(TDE/Staff reports) Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Education released the graduation rate data for the 2021-22 school year, which exceeds pre-pandemic levels. With a statewide rate of 89.8% of Tennessee high school students graduating on time in the 2021-22 school year, a total of 78 districts improved their graduation rates from last year, and 95% of eligible students in 53 districts graduated on time this year.
Check out our newest “family member,” 95.9 Rocks
Here at WYSH, you know we specialize in playing the best Classic Country music you are going to find anywhere on your radio dial, but we aren’t just fans of country music. We like it all, but as a general rule of thumb, it’s gotta have some guitar, and few genres deliver on the promise of the six-string like Classic Rock.
One of UCOR’s own recognized as NSC 2022 ‘Rising Star of Safety’
(UCOR press release) The National Safety Council has named Ryan Cannady as one of 2022’s Rising Stars of Safety. Cannady is the Deputy Environmental Safety and Health Manager for United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR). Annually, NSC recognizes leaders under the age of 40 from across the United States for their dedication to making their workplaces safer.
GSMNP announces temporary closures on Spur and Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail today (Thursday, September 29)
(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement a temporary, single-lane closure on the northbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge on Thursday, September 29 to complete routine maintenance operations started earlier this month. The single-lane closure will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Park...
