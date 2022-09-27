Read full article on original website
Jabil (JBL) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
JBL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.35%. A...
Why Trip.com (TCOM) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
TCOM - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
Is Trending Stock Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) a Buy Now?
DDOG - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this data analytics and cloud monitoring company have...
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
LNTH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $67.39, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Blue Apron (APRN) Stock Jumps 12.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?
APRN - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 12.1% higher at $5.01. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 24.1% loss over the past four weeks. Blue Apron’s shares have been gaining...
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 29th
LEGH - Free Report) : This tiny houses and manufactured homes company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Legacy Housing Corporation Price and Consensus. Legacy Housing Corporation price-consensus-chart | Legacy Housing Corporation...
Is Caleres (CAL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
CAL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Caleres Inc. is a member of our Consumer...
Snap-On (SNA) Could Be a Great Choice
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of...
Aspen Technology (AZPN) Soars 5.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
AZPN - Free Report) shares rallied 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $232.67. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.7% gain over the past four weeks. The...
Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ATI - Free Report) closed at $28.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of steel...
Buckle (BKE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
BKE - Free Report) closed at $32.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of the...
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 28th
AVNS - Free Report) is a medical technology company focusing on delivering medical device solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 60 days. Arco Platform Limited (. ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to...
The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Stock Jumps 11.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
SKIN - Free Report) shares soared 11.4% in the last trading session to close at $11.58. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.5% loss over the past four weeks. The Beauty Health Company...
General Dynamics (GD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
GD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $220.45, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy W.W. Grainger (GWW) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Otter Tail (OTTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
OTTR - Free Report) closed at $64.52, marking a +1.8% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the power company and manufacturer had lost 16.3%...
Worthington Earnings Preview: Can the Steel Stock Beat Expectations Again?
WOR - Free Report) stock with the company set to release its fiscal first quarter FY23 earnings after market hours on September 29. Worthington Industries is a value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide-ranging capabilities, products, and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction, and agriculture. The basic...
Kellogg (K) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
K - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $72.74, moving +1.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Reasons Why You Should Hold Onto A. O. Smith (AOS) Stock
AOS - Free Report) stands to gain from strength in its businesses, acquired assets and a sound capital-deployment strategy despite lower customer demand in China, increasing costs and expenses, and forex woes. Increasing volumes of water-treatment products, commercial water heaters and boilers are aiding A. O. Smith’s sales in North...
Should Value Investors Buy Suzano (SUZ) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
