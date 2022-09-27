Read full article on original website
Related
ktoo.org
Props 2 and 3 ask Juneau voters to decide how the city will pay for parks and other projects
Propositions 2 and 3 ask local voters to let the City and Borough of Juneau pay for projects using two of its reliable tools for raising money: debt financing through the sale of municipal bonds, and the renewal of 1% of the local sales tax rate. Proposition 2. Proposition 2...
ktoo.org
Remembering Jeremy Hsieh’s 13 years with KTOO
Tuesday, Sept. 27, is Jeremy Hsieh’s last day with KTOO. The first time Juneau heard Jeremy on the radio was Christmas Eve in 2009, with a story about how you couldn’t get Chinese food in Juneau on Christmas. He even called the Japanese and Thai restaurants in town.
ktoo.org
Removing debris from Juneau landslide could take days, city says
People who left Gastineau Avenue after Monday’s landslide can return home, the City and Borough of Juneau said in an information release Tuesday afternoon. But they’re asking everyone else to stay away for now. Tom Mattice, Juneau’s emergency programs manager, said one home was completely destroyed by the...
ktoo.org
Gastineau Avenue reopened in Juneau following landslide
Gastineau Avenue has reopened to traffic after crews removed debris from the landslide that destroyed one home and damaged at least two others Monday night. About 15 truckloads of debris were removed from the area Wednesday, according to a city press release. Crews cleared the remaining debris along the road Thursday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktoo.org
Juneau Audubon Society’s field observations of the Cedar Waxwing.
Guests: Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society program manager. If you can spot them, Cedar Waxwings are easy to identify. With a rakish black mask over their eyes, they look like little bird bandits. But it’s that bright spot of yellow, on the tips of their tails, that’s the giveaway.
ktoo.org
Junior Nordic Ski Club recruiting new team members.
Guests: Tristan Knutson-Lombardo, JNSC Youth Programs Co-Coordinator. Riley Soboleff, Middle School Skier. Flying with your friends across Juneau’s snowy trails, something Juneau students look forward to every winter, thanks to the Junior Nordic Ski Club.
Comments / 0