Local News Briefs

Minor injuries in motorcycle crash

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported a two-motorcycle crash shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Second Street.

Authorities said Trevon Hannah, 26, of Coshocton, lost control of his motorcycle while accelerating and struck a bike driving by Bruce Collins, 22, of Warsaw, in the rear. This caused Collins to lose control of his motorcycle and crash onto the roadway. Hannah was was not injured and Collins was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting on scene were the Coshocton Fire Department, Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, REACT and Prince's Wrecker Service.

Choir auditions set

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton Community Choir is having auditions for the Coshocton Youth Chorale and Coshocton Singers.

Auditions for the youth chorale is Oct. 11 to 13 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1500 Pleasant Valley Drive. It's open to students in ninth to 12th grades with rehearsals from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at the church.

Auditions for the Coshocton Singers is from Oct. 17 to 19 at the church for students in fourth to eighth grades. Rehearsals are from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the church.

Both ensembles are directed by Charles Snyder with Dickie Barrick as accompanist. For more information and an audition time, contact Erin Jobes at 740-623-0554. A prepared song is not required.

Coshocton in Bloom vying for video award

COSHOCTON − Coshocton in Bloom has submitted a YouTube video highlighting the local community for consideration of an award from America in Bloom at its upcoming national conference.

More information on the people's choice award and links to videos and voting can be found on the America in Bloom website.

Auditions for 'Spamalot' set

COSHOCTON − Rogue Elephant Productions will have auditions for "Spamalot" from Oct. 9 to 11 in the pavilion at Clary Gardens, 588 W. Chestnut St.

Performances will be July 7 to 8 and 13 to 15 at the Clary Gardens Amphitheater. Those auditioning must be available for all performances and the two weeks prior to opening night.

A variety of roles are available for ages 17 and up for men and women. Singing and dancing required for all parts. Everyone should have 32 bars or more of an upbeat Broadway song, preferably comedic, for auditioning along with the first verse of "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life." For more information, email reptheaterohio@gmail.com, call 740-624-2146 or find Rogue Elephant's Facebook page.