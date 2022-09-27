Read full article on original website
Home sellers beware: Wall Street warns housing prices could "stall completely" or even dip
The past couple of years have proved to be a great time for home sellers, with property prices jumping by almost 40% since the start of the pandemic. But those heady days are likely over, with Wall Street economists predicting that the average home price could either "stall completely" or even fall as a housing correction takes hold.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
The economy won't hold up under the Fed's plan to keep raising rates above 4% and will likely tip into a recession, JPMorgan Asset Management strategy chief says
The economy would buckle under the Fed's plan to hike rates to 4% and beyond, JPMorgan Asset Management's David Kelly said. Inflation is dropping, and that level of tightening would amount to overkill, he said. "I just don't think the economy can take it," Kelly said, warning of a recession.
msn.com
Tesla, Nike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $8.57 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares fell 0.2% to $86.24 in after-hours trading. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. Vail Resorts shares rose 4% to $218.75 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $12.27 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. NIKE shares slipped 1.2% to $97.56 in pre-market trading.
msn.com
Dow posts 600-point gain Wednesday, stocks jump from bear-market lows
The Dow and S&P 500 snapped a six-session skid on Wednesday as equities rallied sharply and bond yields retreated after the Bank of England took a surprising U-turn with a new plan to buy U.K. government debt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 548 points, or 1.9%, ending near 29,683, ending a six-session decline, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 index advanced 2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.1%. A decision tobuy unlimited amounts of U.K. long-dated government debt came after the pound fell to a record low after last Friday's U.K. budget announcement which sent bond yields soaring. The Dow entered its first bear market this week since 2020 as investors worried about the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle and recession fears.
CNBC
Investors betting on short-term gains will miss out when Powell ‘wins the game,’ Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to think of the bigger picture when it comes to the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation and its effect on the stock market. "The short-term camp is made up of people who either can't handle any pain or don't believe in [Fed Chair...
Motley Fool
Today's Sole Dow Jones Stock Winner Just Signaled a Recession
Markets fell after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates. The Fed's stance suggests prioritizing lower inflation over economic strength. Walmart has performed very well during past recessions and could do so again. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
With the S&P 500 Back Into Bear Market Territory, Are We Finally Near the Bottom?
After a rally in July and part of August, stocks struggled again in September.
Is iPhone Demand Really Slowing Down?, Lyft Freezes Hiring, Biogen's New Drug Slows Alzheimer's Progression: Top Financial Media Stories Wednesday, Sept. 28
Apple Inc AAPL is stepping back from raising the production of its new iPhone 14 lineup in 2022. The Tim Cook-led company is backing away from ramping up production of its newest smartphones owing to faltering demand. The Cupertino, California-based company launched the iPhone 14 earlier in September. The device...
CNBC
How to navigate a bear market — we look to history for answers
The S&P 500 this week took out its mid-June low, a level many investors were hoping would hold as the bear market bottom. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed in bear market territory on Monday for the first time since the early days of Covid in 2020, finally joining the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq there. Now what?
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Things to Focus on Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down nearly 20% so far this year.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Amazon And Why Jim Cramer Turned Bearish On This Chipmaker
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The Federal Reserve shook the markets this week, raising its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday to a new range of between 3% and 3.25%, its third 0.75% rate hike in four months.
Reverse Currency War: Why central banks are trying to play catch-up with a record dollar and a hawkish Fed
Central banks around the world are racing to keep up with the rapidly appreciating dollar and hawkish US policymakers bent on reining in inflation.
msn.com
Investor Fear Eases Slightly After Dow Jumps Over 500 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in the fear level after the Dow Jones recorded a big comeback from its 2022 low. The Bank of England stepped in to take action to stabilize spiking U.K. gilt yields, which also provided some stabilization to the British pound on Wednesday.
msn.com
Dow drops 50 points on losses for McDonald's, Coca-Cola stocks
Behind negative returns for shares of McDonald's and Coca-Cola, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Tuesday afternoon. The Dow was most recently trading 55 points, or 0.2%, lower, as shares of McDonald's and Coca-Cola are contributing to the index's intraday decline. McDonald's's shares have fallen $4.97 (2.0%) while those of Coca-Cola are down $0.84, or 1.5%, combining for a roughly 38-point drag on the Dow. Procter & Gamble JPMorgan Chase and Walt Disney are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
