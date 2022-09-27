ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Linus Business
msn.com

Tesla, Nike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $8.57 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares fell 0.2% to $86.24 in after-hours trading. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. Vail Resorts shares rose 4% to $218.75 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $12.27 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. NIKE shares slipped 1.2% to $97.56 in pre-market trading.
STOCKS
msn.com

Dow posts 600-point gain Wednesday, stocks jump from bear-market lows

The Dow and S&P 500 snapped a six-session skid on Wednesday as equities rallied sharply and bond yields retreated after the Bank of England took a surprising U-turn with a new plan to buy U.K. government debt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 548 points, or 1.9%, ending near 29,683, ending a six-session decline, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 index advanced 2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.1%. A decision tobuy unlimited amounts of U.K. long-dated government debt came after the pound fell to a record low after last Friday's U.K. budget announcement which sent bond yields soaring. The Dow entered its first bear market this week since 2020 as investors worried about the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle and recession fears.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Today's Sole Dow Jones Stock Winner Just Signaled a Recession

Markets fell after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates. The Fed's stance suggests prioritizing lower inflation over economic strength. Walmart has performed very well during past recessions and could do so again. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Benzinga

Is iPhone Demand Really Slowing Down?, Lyft Freezes Hiring, Biogen's New Drug Slows Alzheimer's Progression: Top Financial Media Stories Wednesday, Sept. 28

Apple Inc AAPL is stepping back from raising the production of its new iPhone 14 lineup in 2022. The Tim Cook-led company is backing away from ramping up production of its newest smartphones owing to faltering demand. The Cupertino, California-based company launched the iPhone 14 earlier in September. The device...
CELL PHONES
CNBC

How to navigate a bear market — we look to history for answers

The S&P 500 this week took out its mid-June low, a level many investors were hoping would hold as the bear market bottom. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed in bear market territory on Monday for the first time since the early days of Covid in 2020, finally joining the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq there. Now what?
STOCKS
msn.com

Investor Fear Eases Slightly After Dow Jumps Over 500 Points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in the fear level after the Dow Jones recorded a big comeback from its 2022 low. The Bank of England stepped in to take action to stabilize spiking U.K. gilt yields, which also provided some stabilization to the British pound on Wednesday.
STOCKS
msn.com

Dow drops 50 points on losses for McDonald's, Coca-Cola stocks

Behind negative returns for shares of McDonald's and Coca-Cola, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Tuesday afternoon. The Dow was most recently trading 55 points, or 0.2%, lower, as shares of McDonald's and Coca-Cola are contributing to the index's intraday decline. McDonald's's shares have fallen $4.97 (2.0%) while those of Coca-Cola are down $0.84, or 1.5%, combining for a roughly 38-point drag on the Dow. Procter & Gamble JPMorgan Chase and Walt Disney are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy