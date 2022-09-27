Read full article on original website
Remnants from Ian to bring rain, breezy conditions to Long Island this weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Hoffman says expect sun and clouds today with highs near 68.
Florida airports closing ahead of Ian leaves some stuck in New Jersey
Hurricane Ian is barreling toward Florida, prompting the closure of several state airports.
New Yorkers with homes in Florida fear Hurricane Ian's devastation
New Yorkers who moved to Florida and others who have second homes in the Sunshine State were worried Wednesday as Hurricane Ian made landfall.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). It was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, at about 9 mph (14 kph), but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.
'I have never seen anything this bad.' Former Long Islander paints fearful picture of Ian from Florida
Stabile, of Venice, Florida, said she was home but had been ordered to evacuate since her home was in zone A.
Line of severe storms causes damage in West Islip
A line of severe storms swept across Long Island Sunday night, causing some damage in West Islip.
Police: 2 shootings occur hours apart in Mount Vernon
Sources told News 12 the person was shot in the chest just before 6 p.m. between Union Avenue and 3rd Street. They say additional shots were fired at Union Avenue and 2nd Street with two suspects ran into a nearby building on Union.
16-year-old Mount Vernon girl missing for two weeks
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says 16-year old Ashley Williamson was last seen on Sept. 15 in Mount Vernon.
Montebello resident killed in collision with dump truck
A 92-year-old died following a collision in Ramapo Tuesday morning between a dump truck transporting a bucket loader and a Hyundai Sonata.
Undercover narcotics bust nabs nearly 40 alleged drug dealers, including Hudson Valley teacher
The evidence was seized in the Port Jervis-based operation authorities call “Operation Final Blow.”
Police: 4 men arrested for selling THC gummies at Bellmore store
According to detectives, officers executed a search warrant at Bellmore Cigars, Vapor, Lotto Store located at 2825 Merrick Road.
Yorktown police arrest 2 in car chase; 1 sought for attempted murder in NYC
Authorities say two suspects were caught following a car chase, including one suspect wanted for an attempted murder in New York City.
