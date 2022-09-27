ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area

California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Power Outage Expected To Last Until Afternoon

ROHNERT PARK (BCN) A power outage in Rohnert Park that began overnight is expected to last until about 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the city's Department of Public Safety. A department news release issued at 6 a.m. did not specify a cause of the outage but did provide a map of the area affected.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
#Bay City#East Bay
SFGate

Update: State Route 29 Reopens After Closure Due To Downed Power Lines

CALISTOGA (BCN) State Route 29 has reopened in Calistoga between Larkmead and Dunaweal lanes early Wednesday, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office. The highway, also known as the St. Helena Highway and Route 128, had been closed in both directions due to downed power lines, according to a 2:44 a.m. news release.
CALISTOGA, CA
SFGate

State Route 29 Closed In Both Directions Between Larkmead And Dunaweal Lanes

CALISTOGA (BCN) Downed wires have closed State Route 29 in Calistoga between Larkmead and Dunaweal lanes early Wednesday, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office. The highway, also known as the St. Helena Highway and Route 128, is closed in both directions. In a 2:44 a.m. news release, officials did not have an estimate when the highway will reopen.
CALISTOGA, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
SFGate

The Daily 09-26-22 The good, bad and very ugly of SF’s Portola music fest

Even if you never heard of San Francisco's newest music festival, you likely heard about it over the weekend. A pounding bass thumped across parts of San Francisco and the East Bay during the two-day Portola Festival at Pier 80 in Bayview, which drove some residents to complain the music was driving them crazy. And then there was this viral video of festivalgoers climbing fences to enter a warehouse stage, which became one of the weekend's biggest stories. AEG — the parent company of Goldenvoice, which produced the festival — even issued a statement about that incident on Sunday. After reflecting on his two days at the festival, SFGATE culture editor Dan Gentile says the music wasn't the issue.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Fatal Crash In East County Blocking Hwy 4 In Both Directions

A fatal collision has blocked state Highway 4 in both directions in eastern Contra Costa County near Brentwood early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. on Highway 4 near Hoffman Lane. The roadway remained blocked in both directions as of shortly...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Four-alarm fire off I-580 in Oakland is burning but contained

OAKLAND (BCN) A four-alarm fire off Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland has been contained, the Oakland Fire Department said at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The California Highway Patrol is providing traffic support and a Sigalert was issued at 7:30 p.m., closing the third and fourth lanes of westbound I-580 near the Edwards Avenue exit.
OAKLAND, CA

