ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Over the Garden Gate: Zinnias, cannas, and Oh, my! What happened to the marigolds?

By Fran Lopinsky, Master Gardener
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SgvPP_0iBnHXz700

If you’ve driven by the intersection of Route 18 and Brodhead Road in Center Township near the Beaver Valley Mall this summer you will have noticed a colorful sight.

Once again, the Beaver County Master Gardeners have planted almost 2,000 annuals, which include five colors of zinnias, yellow marigolds and lantana, magenta verbena and red coleus and begonias.

As a centerpiece on one of the islands, we also plant several hundred red cannas, which are dug out each fall and stored over the winter for the next year. In 2021, we added a native perennial and pollinator garden on the opposite island to enhance the garden’s contribution to the health of our ecosystem. We researched 200 native plants that would provide three seasons of bloom, including coreopsis (Coreopsis lanceolata) for the early season, purple coneflower (Echinacea purpura) for mid-season, and brown-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia triloba) for the late season. The seed heads of these flowers become food for the birds and the hollow stems will provide winter shelter for pollinators and beneficial insects.

Before one planting season is over we are already working on plans for the next. We strive to pick the right plant for the right place, which means plants that tolerate full sun and provide excellent summer growth. Like most gardeners, we review the plants that thrived and those that did not perform as well as we hoped.

Several weeks ago, our beautiful yellow marigolds had magnificent healthy blooms. However, in just a few weeks they began to die quickly. Inspection of the plants and soil for insects revealed none, but upon closer examination of the leaves, we discovered purplish spots, which we assessed as a symptom of Alternaria leaf spot disease. Long periods of warm and humid weather as we have experienced are perfect conditions for diseases to spread. Samples of these plants were sent to Penn State’s Plant Disease Clinic for confirmation of our diagnosis.

Alternaria leaf spot is one of several fungal diseases that can affect many different ornamental and crop plants. Irregular tan to brown spots with purplish margins develop on leaves, usually starting on lower leaves and progressing upward. Have you noticed similar symptoms in your garden? Cultural controls include removing affected leaves if there are only a few or the whole infected plants if necessary. Research and rotate to non-susceptible varieties. To reduce disease spread, give careful attention to the timing of watering (avoid late afternoon or evening) and properly space plants to reduce the amount of time during which the plants remain wet. Fertilizing your plants will give them more vigor to resist disease.

You can learn more about the Penn State Plant Disease Clinic at http://plantpath.psu.edu. Check out our Facebook page at Penn State Master Gardeners of Beaver County for photos of the gardens we maintain and for helpful gardening tips. If you have questions about fungal diseases or any other gardening questions, contact the Garden Hotline at beavermg@psu.edu. Be sure to include a few photos to help us more accurately respond to your query.

Fran Lopinsky is a Master Gardener with Penn State Extension, Beaver County.

Comments / 0

Related
pghcitypaper.com

Best Antique Shop: The Lincoln Highway Hub

We’ve all had the experience of going to an antique store that feels exactly like your grandmother’s basement: stuffy, overcrowded, and requiring real fortitude to sort the gold from the garbage. Sorting through grandma’s basement may have its own appeal, but sometimes you simply don’t want to work hard, especially when participating in America’s top form of recreation: shopping.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Beaver, PA
Beaver County, PA
Lifestyle
County
Beaver County, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Apple jamboree, craft shows, car cruise

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Psychic/Tarot Reader: Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop

As far back as she can remember, Amber Epps, co-owner of the Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop in Garfield, has always had a connection to the occult. “When I was young, I can recall sensing spirits and having an extremely strong intuition, which some may refer to as psychic abilities, as well as prophetic dreams,” Epps tells Pittsburgh City Paper. She adds that her mother also saw spirits and could sense the moment a person died. “So none of this was strange to me.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
wcn247.com

Party at the Tiny House - Photo Essay

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- The Center for the Environment hosted a party at the Tiny House. The Tiny House at 152 Prospect St., in New Wilmington, was full of life last Friday as the Westminster Community was invited to make s'mores, play corn hole, and come together to have a good time. Were you there? If not don’t fret here is first person view of the festivities…
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tips#Garden Plants#Native Plant#Summer Garden#Red Cannas
wtae.com

Rainbow over Pittsburgh makes for beautiful view

PITTSBURGH — Storms hit parts of our area with rain, thunder and lightning on Tuesday. They left a sight to see this afternoon. Watch the video player above for our Action Cam footage of this rainbow right over downtown Pittsburgh!
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Bartender: Lara Borasso

Lara Borasso doesn’t have a signature cocktail; she’s not that kind of bartender. “I’m a volume girl,” she tells Pittsburgh City Paper on a recent Saturday night at Rugger’s Pub, the South Side dive where she’s tended bar for the last nine years and managed for the last six. “I’d rather spend five minutes making 20 things than five minutes making one thing.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

Kick-Start the Fall Season with these October Events

Experience a long-standing Washington County tradition while supporting the Mt. Pleasant Township VFC at the Hickory Apple Festival. Enjoy live entertainment, nearly 100 unique crafters, and live demonstrations of skills from blacksmithing to wood turning at this celebration of all things apple!. Come hungry for traditional fair food plus homemade...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Ellwood City Ledger

Oktoberfest brewing up Saturday in Ellwood

ELLWOOD CITY – The 12th annual Oktoberfest, the last big bash of the year, is Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Ewing Park. Ellwood City's version of the German folk festival in Munich, Bavaria, is their unique fusion of German food and local favorites, as well as German music and popular songs, and it all melds together into an afternoon of food, fun, games and a whole lot more.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park a perfect place to live

Joe Koeppl said he had the "perfect childhood" and the primary reason for that, he added, was he is a Bethel Park native. “Bethel Park is a great community to grow up in,” he said. “There is a sense of community living here.”. Though he now lives in...
BETHEL PARK, PA
WFMJ.com

Find your community's Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Fall Events date, time

It's the most 'boo'tiful time of the year, if you like scary delights and cool crisp air (and everything pumpkin-flavored). 21 News has compiled the lists for all fall events and Trick or Treat times by County, and communities. If you or your group has a fall or Halloween event you would like to add to the list, email us at news@wfmj.com.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Cranberry Mall Is on the Auction Block

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Just over two months after the Cranberry Mall was once again listed for sale on LoopNet at a price of $3.5MM, Los Angeles-based Oakwood Management Group has listed the property for sale on Ten-X, a real estate auction site. The auction is scheduled to be...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy