Celebrating historic Kaleva Hall

By LINDA TYSSEN MESABI TRIBUNE
 2 days ago

VIRGINIA — Historic Kaleva Hall built in 1906 will be celebrated from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at 125 3rd St. N.

Many preservation efforts and improvements have been made in the past couple of years, said Jon Salo, chairman of the Kaleva Corporation and chaplain for the Knights of Kaleva. And “you do not have to be Finnish to attend,” Salo said. “We would like to share Kaleva Hall’s beautiful Finnish heritage with the community.”

Kaleva Hall is described in Wikipedia as an “historic Finnish-American clubhouse in Virginia, Minnesota, operated by the Valon Tuote temperance (abstinence from alcohol) society from its construction around 1906 until the late 1960s, after which it was acquired by the Knights and Ladies of Kaleva. The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980 under its Finnish name Valon Tuote Raittiusseura for its local significance in the themes of education, entertainment/recreation, and social history. It was nominated for continuously serving as the headquarters of one of the city's major ethnic groups throughout the 20th century.”

Salo said, “We will give tours and have a member explain the history of the building. We will have a short program talking about the building and updates, some recognition, music for everyone and refreshments. There will be items for sale as well: Coffee, totes, hats, recipe books.”

The event is admission-free, but donations are welcome.

Any proceeds received throughout the year go to helping maintain the building and to have the community. Salo said, “It gives us the opportunity to schedule new events at the hall that ties into the Finnish culture and history of Northern Minnesota. We continue to look for new ways to have everyone enjoy a taste of Finland and its culture.”

People are invited to join the men’s or women’s groups, the Knights and Ladies of Kaleva. The meetings are twice a month for three months in the spring and three months in the fall. The first is a presentation about Finland or the heritage of the area, and the second is a business meeting.

“We also have a program called the Friends of Kaleva. We understand that there are many that have busy schedules and are not able to attend meetings often. Many still have an interest in being connected in some way, and through this they can become a Friends member and receive a membership card, with yearly dues. There is no obligation to attend meetings, but it will give those that join a connection in helping further the Finnish heritage and culture in our area,” Salo said.

Events include concerts, banquets, annual rummage sale in April, and Christmas bazaar in November. The proceeds help to maintain the building and sponsor events.

