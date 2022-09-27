ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea One Of The Clubs Interested In Villarreal's Alex Baena

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JogRG_0iBnHKku00

Alex Baena is having a breakout season, and Chelsea are one of the clubs watching it unfold.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Alex Baena is having one of those seasons that makes all the top clubs take notice, and Chelsea are one of those clubs with an interest in the Spaniard. As stated by Fabrizio Romano , a winger is likely, and Baena could be the winger that the club go for.

Baena spent last season on loan at Girona in Spain, before returning to his parent club Villarreal. The winger has been unstoppable this season, and everyone is taking notice of the form he's exhibiting in La Liga and the Conference League for Villarreal.

Chelsea are not alone in their interest, and one English club may be favourites for his signature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8pP7_0iBnHKku00
Alex Baena is a target for a number of English clubs.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to La Razon and Sport, Chelsea are among the list of English clubs interested in Alex Baena from Villarreal. The winger has been in sublime form for the yellow submarine this season, scoring six goals and assisting two in ten appearances for them this season.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are among Chelsea's rivals for the player, and City will feel they have a slight advantage due to the player's time at Girona. City Football Group own Girona, and agreements or promises could have been made by the player during his time there in regards to the future.

Chelsea however are in the market for a winger, and will pursue one in the coming months. If Rafael Leao signs a new deal, keep an eye on Alex Baena.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Is it legal? I'm not sure': PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists UEFA are set to investigate Barcelona over their summer sales of TV rights and digital assets, as he continues war of words with LaLiga rivals after their player spending spree

Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists UEFA are launching an investigation into Barcelona's financial activity over the summer that saw it sell TV rights and digital assets in multi-million pound deals. The Spanish side's monetary constraints saw it unable to register new signings at the beginning of the transfer window, leaving the likes...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Petit
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Daily Mail

Brazil 5-1 Tunisia: Raphinha bags brace with Richarlison, Neymar and Pedro also on target as South American giants complete World Cup preparations with rout in Paris

Rampant Brazil destroyed 10-man Tunisia 5-1 in a friendly on Tuesday with Raphinha scoring twice and setting up another goal in their last game before the World Cup. It was another dominant performance by the South American giants who beat Ghana 3-0 on Friday, giving their fans plenty of reasons to be excited by their young team heading into Qatar where they will bid for a record-extending sixth world title.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#Spaniard#English#Imago#La Razon#City Football Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Valencia confirm goalkeeper signing following long-term absence

Valencia have announced the signing of Iago Herrerin on a nine-month contract. Following a serious injury to back-up goalkeeper Jaume Domenech, which will keep him out for most of the season, Los Che were on the lookout for someone that could come in to play second fiddle to Giorgi Mamardashvili. Third-choice goalkeeper Cristian Rivero is yet to play beyond the third tier.
SOCCER
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy