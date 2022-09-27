Portugal v Spain: Where to Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Nations League

We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool striker Diogo Jota in action for Portugal as they host Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.

Portugal host Spain in a UEFA Nations League, League A, Group 2 clincher on Tuesday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Diogo Jota is likely to be in action for the hosts after scoring in the 4-0 win against the Czech Republic on Saturday as Portugal try and avoid defeat to clinch top spot and a place in the semi-finals.

IMAGO / CTK Photo

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm BST

Portugal

The match starts at 7:45pm WEST

Spain

The match kicks-off at 8:45pm CEST

United States of America

Eastern time 2:45pm ET

Pacific time: 11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

Australia

Kick-off is at 4:45am AEST (Wednesday)

View the original article to see embedded media.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BoxNation.

For viewers in Portugal, the match can be watched on Sport TV, Sport TV1, and RTP 1.

For supporters in Spain, the game will be shown on fuboTV España.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

In Canada, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |