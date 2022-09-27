ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Zacks.com

Jabil (JBL) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

JBL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.35%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Aspen Technology (AZPN) Soars 5.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

AZPN - Free Report) shares rallied 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $232.67. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.7% gain over the past four weeks. The...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

SFM - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing earnings...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Buy Suzano (SUZ) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Paychex (PAYX) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, EPS View Up

PAYX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.03 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and increased 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $1.2 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.8% and increased 11.4% year over year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Why Trip.com (TCOM) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

TCOM - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 28th

PBF Energy Inc. (. PBF - Free Report) : This company engages in refining and supplying petroleum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.6% over the last 60 days. PBF Energy Inc. Price and Consensus. PBF Energy...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

PBF Energy (PBF) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 28th

AVNS - Free Report) is a medical technology company focusing on delivering medical device solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 60 days. Arco Platform Limited (. ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

MP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.81, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

LNTH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $67.39, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is Trending Stock Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) a Buy Now?

DDOG - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this data analytics and cloud monitoring company have...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Blue Apron (APRN) Stock Jumps 12.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?

APRN - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 12.1% higher at $5.01. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 24.1% loss over the past four weeks. Blue Apron’s shares have been gaining...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

TSN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $68.59, moving +0.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

General Dynamics (GD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

GD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $220.45, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3 Reasons to Retain CONMED (CNMD) Stock in Your Portfolio

CONMED Corporation (. CNMD - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its broad product spectrum. A robust second-quarter 2022 performance, along with a few recent buyouts, is expected to contribute further. Stiff competition and regulatory requirements persist. Over the past year, the Zacks Rank...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy W.W. Grainger (GWW) Now

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
STOCKS

